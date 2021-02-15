Pendergrass, State, McFadden, King on Palmetto Champions All-Star Football Team

FLORENCE, S.C. -- Four from the Pee Dee are honored by being placed on the Palmetto Champions All-Star Football Team, as determined by the South Carolina Football Coaches Association.
Morning News Player of the Year, D.P. Pendergrass, of Hartsville, is the Class 4A lower-state back of the year. And Morning News Coach of the Year, Randall State, of Marion, is the Class 2A lower-state coach of the year.
Johnsonville's Tyson McFadden is the Class A lower-state lineman of the year, and Lake View's Daryl King is the Class A, lower-state coach of the year.
