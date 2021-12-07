Pepsi Carolina Classic back after pandemic canceled it in 2020

Although the Carolina Classic was not held last year, sponsors still made donations to help the Pee Dee’s six Boys & Girls Clubs.

“Financially, we took a little hit, but we let sponsors know what was going on, that we needed to cancel last year’s tournament and that we were still serving kids at the club,” Zimmerman said. “A vast majority of the sponsors still stepped up to the plate and wanted to give. We netted somewhere around $35-40,000 through the donations. The tournament typically brings in $55-60,000 net profit for us. The Florence community, in my 26 years here, has been just wonderful to the Boys & Girls Club.”

“The donations took care of a whole bunch of stuff for us,” he added. “It might sound strange, but it was kind of a blessing the tournament didn’t happen last year. It allowed us to concentrate on how to serve kids and parents better who were struggling at the height of the pandemic.”

It remains to be seen which high school hosts next year’s Carolina Classic. But one reason this year’s event is at a city high school gym for the first time since 2017 (West Florence) is to bring back capacity crowds.

The 2018 and ’19 Carolina Classics were at the Florence Center.