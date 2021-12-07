Pepsi Carolina Classic back after pandemic canceled it in 2020

FLORENCE, S.C. – The 35th Pepsi Carolina Classic is back. After it was canceled last year because of the pandemic, this year’s tournament is Dec. 28-30 at South Florence High School.
For the first time, the event will also add a four-team girls’ bracket (Dillon, Lake View, North Augusta, West Florence) to go with its eight-team boys’ setup (Dillon, Hartsville, Lake City, Lower Richland, Marlboro County, North Augusta, South Florence, West Florence).
“Historically, there had been some girls’ tournaments going on here at this time in the city. And South Florence did a girls’ tournament for a couple of years,” said Neal Zimmerman, executive director of the Pee Dee Area Boys & Girls Clubs, which uses this basketball event as one of its fundraisers. “We got an opportunity this year to also have a girls’ tournament, so we pulled all the Florence One girls’ teams together and we discussed what it would look like.”
What it looks like are three days of quality basketball.
Seven of the Carolina Classic’s 12 overall teams were ranked in the state’s preseason poll (Marlboro County is a defending state champion). Also, three of the players in this year’s event received preseason state honors (Hartville’s Tristan LeXander, Dillon’s Demarco Bethea, Lake View’s Ja’Niya Waters).
Although the Carolina Classic was not held last year, sponsors still made donations to help the Pee Dee’s six Boys & Girls Clubs.
“Financially, we took a little hit, but we let sponsors know what was going on, that we needed to cancel last year’s tournament and that we were still serving kids at the club,” Zimmerman said. “A vast majority of the sponsors still stepped up to the plate and wanted to give. We netted somewhere around $35-40,000 through the donations. The tournament typically brings in $55-60,000 net profit for us. The Florence community, in my 26 years here, has been just wonderful to the Boys & Girls Club.”
“The donations took care of a whole bunch of stuff for us,” he added. “It might sound strange, but it was kind of a blessing the tournament didn’t happen last year. It allowed us to concentrate on how to serve kids and parents better who were struggling at the height of the pandemic.”
It remains to be seen which high school hosts next year’s Carolina Classic. But one reason this year’s event is at a city high school gym for the first time since 2017 (West Florence) is to bring back capacity crowds.
The 2018 and ’19 Carolina Classics were at the Florence Center.
“We could not pack the Florence Center like we could pack West Florence’s gym,” Zimmerman said. “I thought we had good crowds, but it lost some of the excitement of the tournament. We had a number of our out-of-town teams say they like coming here to play because it’s one of the few holiday tournaments they get to play in front of a packed house. At the Florence Center, we lost that.
“The Florence Center was great to us,” he added. “But again, both of us just could not make the money work. This tournament truly is a fundraiser for the Boys & Girls Club.”
Schedules and matchups for the tournament will be announced in the near future. And when they start playing, Zimmerman will be excited to see the capacity crowds.
“To me, game-wise, it’s about the excitement in the gym, knowing you have a good production and you invited the right teams that would put on a good show,” Zimmerman said. “It makes the games exciting. Having the games is important; it makes the people want to come back and talk about it.”