Pepsi Carolina Classic canceled for 2020

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“There were just too many (variables) out there were we couldn’t even say we were 90% there and were going to try to make it happen. We couldn’t even get to that point.”

Another factor was in wanting to make a decision in enough time to let the potential participating teams know so they could make arraignments to go to another tournament or schedule individual games during the holiday break, Zimmerman said.

The Carolina Classic normally hosts eight teams, but the idea of dropping down to just four was floated with the possibility of splitting the games between two sites after it was announced in April that Florence Center would no longer be the host.

But even then the health and safety challenges would be immense, and the overall atmosphere of the tournament would likely be dampened as well, Zimmerman said.

“We wanted this to happen,” he said. “… Emotionally it does hurt us not doing the tournament. We really have come to love doing the classic. It’s one of the times of the year where we get to see some of our donors and we can sit down and have a conversation with them while the game’s going on. Or you see some of our alumni and have interactions with people that grew up in the club and are supporters of the club.”