Perennial 1A powers Lake View, Carvers Bay meet for spot in lower state final

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Those include Ja’Correus Ford who had 838 yards and 10 touchdowns prior to last week’s playoff opener for the Wild Gators. Adarrian Dawkins, Michael McInnis, Treyvon Bellmon and quarterback D.J. Bethea have provided a steady diet of rushing yards and scores as well.

“We’ve got to be aggressive,” King said. “We’ve got to come off the line of scrimmage on defense and offense. We can’t sit back and wait or they’ll just swallow us up. ...

“They do a good job of swarming to the ball, and when they get there, they get there in a hurry.”

On defense, the Bears are allowing an average of just 9.1 points per game while averaging 24 on offense.

Carvers Bay’s rushing game has started to gain some momentum the last few weeks, Richard said, and that will hopefully open things up more in the passing game.

“Offensively, getting our running game going will be big,” he said. “Joshua Walker has started to turn it on as of late. If we can get him going, (quarterback) Kayshaun Brockington can put the ball in the air and try to get it to M.J. Bromell and some of our other playmakers.”