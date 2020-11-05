Perry Stokes leaving Timmonsville to coach East Clarendon girls

FLORENCE, S.C. -- After 37 years as the Timmosnville girls' basketball team's coach, two-time state champion Perry Stokes will coach East Clarendon this season.

Stokes' career record is 693-246, with his state championships at Timmonsville won in 2002 and '12. He also coached the Whirlwinds to state runner-up finishes in 2003, '16 and '18. The most recent runner-up finish, coincidentally, was against East Clarendon, then coached by Mike Lowder.

But after Lowder resigned, the Wolverines persuaded Stokes to coach their team, which features one of the state's best players in Talaysia Cooper. She was the 2018 Morning News Girls' Basketball Player of the year.

Stokes himself is a multiple honoree as the Morning News Girls' Basketball Coach of the Year, the most recent time in 2016.

