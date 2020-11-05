 Skip to main content
Perry Stokes leaving Timmonsville to coach East Clarendon girls
Perry Stokes leaving Timmonsville to coach East Clarendon girls

Timmonsville vs East Clarendon

Timmonsville High School Girls Basketball Coach Perry Stokes looks on as the seconds tick down in their game against East Clarendon High School Saturday morning in Columbia. East Clarendon won the game 55-31.

 Matthew Robertson/Morning News

FLORENCE, S.C. -- After 37 years as the Timmosnville girls' basketball team's coach, two-time state champion Perry Stokes will coach East Clarendon this season.

Stokes' career record is 693-246, with his state championships at Timmonsville won in 2002 and '12. He also coached the Whirlwinds to state runner-up finishes in 2003, '16 and '18. The most recent runner-up finish, coincidentally, was against East Clarendon, then coached by Mike Lowder.

But after Lowder resigned, the Wolverines persuaded Stokes to coach their team, which features one of the state's best players in Talaysia Cooper. She was the 2018 Morning News Girls' Basketball Player of the year.

Stokes himself is a multiple honoree as the Morning News Girls' Basketball Coach of the Year, the most recent time in 2016.

Prep Sports Writer

An eight-time APSE national award winner, Scott recently authored his first book,"70 Years of Thrills and Chills, Drama and Dents at Darlington Raceway." In college, Scott played on a tennis scholarship,

