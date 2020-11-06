Perry Stokes talks about decision to coach East Clarendon girls' basketball

TIMMONSVILLE, S.C. – Perry Stokes is a basketball legend in South Carolina. So much so, he’s already a member of the South Carolina Basketball Coaches Hall of Fame – and he’s not even retired, yet.

But he doesn’t want to retire.

“I wouldn’t be a good retiree,” said Stokes, who was an athletic standout at Francis Marion University − as a baseball player. “Coaching is what I’ve always done and what I’d like to continue to do as long as my health allows me to do it.”

But amid his concerns that Timmonsville High School might be closed after this school year, Stokes had no choice but to secure a coaching job for the future. So, after Mike Lowder resigned as East Clarendon's coach, East Clarendon supporters asked Stokes if he would be interested in coaching its Wolverine girls, who had beaten a Timmonsville squad coached by Stokes in 2018 for the Class A state championship.

To make sure Stokes could keep coaching, he accepted the offer. But it was far from an easy decision.