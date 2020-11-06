Perry Stokes talks about decision to coach East Clarendon girls' basketball

TIMMONSVILLE, S.C. – Perry Stokes is a basketball legend in South Carolina. So much so, he’s already a member of the South Carolina Basketball Coaches Hall of Fame – and he’s not even retired, yet.
But he doesn’t want to retire.
“I wouldn’t be a good retiree,” said Stokes, who was an athletic standout at Francis Marion University − as a baseball player. “Coaching is what I’ve always done and what I’d like to continue to do as long as my health allows me to do it.”
But amid his concerns that Timmonsville High School might be closed after this school year, Stokes had no choice but to secure a coaching job for the future. So, after Mike Lowder resigned as East Clarendon's coach, East Clarendon supporters asked Stokes if he would be interested in coaching its Wolverine girls, who had beaten a Timmonsville squad coached by Stokes in 2018 for the Class A state championship.
To make sure Stokes could keep coaching, he accepted the offer. But it was far from an easy decision.
“The Timmonsville High athletic experience has been very good to me," Stokes said. "As successful as the girls’ basketball program has been, I have also taken pride in remaining loyal to Timmonsville High School in the good times and the bad times. I will cherish the times I have had with hundreds of players, the coaches with whom I have had the privilege to work, and the supporters who've also been loyal to me over the years.”
But the East Clarendon opportunity, in this situation, was too tempting to pass up.
“After meeting with them, I was impressed with their staff and also the status of their basketball program,” Stokes said. “After much thought and soul-searching, I determined that if I wanted to continue to coach girls’ basketball, this would be the right decision for me.”
The key player from that 2018 Wolverine state title run, Talaysia Cooper, is still playing. She is a junior (athletes can play varsity high school basketball in South Carolina as early as the seventh grade). But the Wolverines also lost two of their top three scorers from last year (Valincia Garris, Rhamey Floyd).
“The biggest challenge will be adapting to the change, but I will continue to coach the way I always have, by putting the focus on the players and their development as student-athletes,” Stokes said. “East Clarendon has a good nucleus coming back and several young players moving up, so not only do we look to have a good season this year but also for years to come.”
For now, Stokes is playing catch-up to a new program.
“It’s been extremely hard, stressful because of the timing,” Stokes said. “If this had happened during the summer, it would have been a lot easier, but now that it’s November, things are fast-paced. There’s no way I could have done this except for there is no certainty Timmonsville will remain a school.”
So now, with a 39-year coaching record of 693-246 (37 at Timmonsville, two at Johnsonville), Stokes looks ahead to making this the best season for the Wolverines he possibly can.
“Every season is a challenge, but the expectations here at East Clarendon are high,” Stokes said. “And it’s going to be a challenge to meet those expectations. People know when you have a really good player like Talaysia. And when you have a good player like her, you have a chance.
“But I’ve been somewhat successful (two state championships at Timmonsville and three state runner-up finishes),” he added. “It’s going to be a new situation, leaving girls who know me for girls who don’t know me. The challenge is to somehow win the new girls over for them to allow me to coach them.”
