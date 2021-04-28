Pitching struggles keep West Florence baseball from sole possession of region lead

LITTLE RIVER, S.C. — West Florence missed on a chance to take sole possession of first place in Region 6-4A by walking nine batters (and hitting another) while losing 10-2 Tuesday at North Myrtle Beach.
Before Tuesday's game, the Knights and Hartsville were tied atop the region with 5-1 records. But after Hartsville also lost Tuesday (1-0, against South Florence) the Chiefs are now alone atop the group with a 7-2 mark.
With Tuesday's game tied at 2 in the second inning, West starting pitcher George Derrick Floyd walked three of the first four batters he faced to load the bases. The Chiefs took a 3-2 lead on Jomar Lugo's sacrifice fly. Burgess Gurganus' two-run double then increased the lead to three runs, and Luke Rice's RBI single gave North Myrtle a 6-2 advantage.
North Myrtle pitcher Billy Barlow, a Clemson commit, simply added to the Knights' problems by striking out 11 batters in six innings. He even struck out four in the top of the third (West's Dylan Snyder struck out but reached on a passed ball).
“He got his breaking pitch over,” Brown said. “And when he’s doing that, breaking pitch and he’s throwing them over for strikes, he’s really tough.”
Four more Chiefs were walked during a four-run fourth (two by Floyd, two by reliever Matt Guerriero). After Floyd's second walk loaded the bases, with North Myrtle leading 7-2, Guerriero walked two batters in before bringing in another on a hit batsman to make it 10-2.
“We didn’t pitch well tonight,” West coach Josh Brown said. “And that was the biggest difference in the game. You just can’t give a team like that that many extra chances.”
West Florence took its 2-0 lead in the top of the first when following a Brandon Graves single with bunts by Josh Williams and Snyder. Williams beat his out, and Snyder reached on an error, scoring Graves. Floyd then drove in a run on a groundout.
“We got some stuff going there in the first inning. But we just couldn’t muster anything else after that,” Brown said.
The Chiefs then tied it up with Gurganus and Anderson Boyers, and never looked back.
Looking ahead to what promises to be a roller-coaster ride in the region standings, Brown’s mantra for his team is to put Tuesday’s loss in its rear-view mirror and look to Friday’s rematch on the Knights’ home field.
“They’re all important from here on out,” said Brown, whose team is 14-5 overall. “We’ve just got to regroup here and give it our best shot. We’ve just got to play a little better, and pitch a little better, and try to keep ourselves in the ballgame.”