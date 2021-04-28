Pitching struggles keep West Florence baseball from sole possession of region lead

“We didn’t pitch well tonight,” West coach Josh Brown said. “And that was the biggest difference in the game. You just can’t give a team like that that many extra chances.”

West Florence took its 2-0 lead in the top of the first when following a Brandon Graves single with bunts by Josh Williams and Snyder. Williams beat his out, and Snyder reached on an error, scoring Graves. Floyd then drove in a run on a groundout.

“We got some stuff going there in the first inning. But we just couldn’t muster anything else after that,” Brown said.

The Chiefs then tied it up with Gurganus and Anderson Boyers, and never looked back.

Looking ahead to what promises to be a roller-coaster ride in the region standings, Brown’s mantra for his team is to put Tuesday’s loss in its rear-view mirror and look to Friday’s rematch on the Knights’ home field.

“They’re all important from here on out,” said Brown, whose team is 14-5 overall. “We’ve just got to regroup here and give it our best shot. We’ve just got to play a little better, and pitch a little better, and try to keep ourselves in the ballgame.”

