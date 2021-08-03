Post 1 pitcher Robbie Jordan was ready for state tournament's key moments

FLORENCE, S.C. – In Florence Post 1’s talented deck of pitchers, Robbie Jordan is the ace.

Having thrown a five-inning no-hitter, and flirted with a few seven-inning no-hitters, it was of no surprise Jordan was the starter Sunday in the American Legion state championship game against Fort Mill.

Once again, he did not disappoint against a powerful Fort Mill offense to again collect the win. Jordan went 2-0 in the state tournament’s main draw and 4-0 overall in the postseason. He was honored as the state tournament’s most outstanding pitcher.

At game’s end, Jordan could hardly contain his emotions. But the recent Florence Christian graduate and Francis Marion University signee was quick to also share the credit.

“This is awesome,” Jordan said. “At the beginning of the season, it’s always the goal to be able to play for one of these. And fortunately, we could play for it and win it. It feels awesome. I definitely wouldn’t have been able to get the award without my defense. The boys backed me up like they have backed me up all season. I’m just thankful for them.”