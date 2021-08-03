Post 1 pitcher Robbie Jordan was ready for state tournament's key moments

FLORENCE, S.C. – In Florence Post 1’s talented deck of pitchers, Robbie Jordan is the ace.
Having thrown a five-inning no-hitter, and flirted with a few seven-inning no-hitters, it was of no surprise Jordan was the starter Sunday in the American Legion state championship game against Fort Mill.
Once again, he did not disappoint against a powerful Fort Mill offense to again collect the win. Jordan went 2-0 in the state tournament’s main draw and 4-0 overall in the postseason. He was honored as the state tournament’s most outstanding pitcher.
At game’s end, Jordan could hardly contain his emotions. But the recent Florence Christian graduate and Francis Marion University signee was quick to also share the credit.
“This is awesome,” Jordan said. “At the beginning of the season, it’s always the goal to be able to play for one of these. And fortunately, we could play for it and win it. It feels awesome. I definitely wouldn’t have been able to get the award without my defense. The boys backed me up like they have backed me up all season. I’m just thankful for them.”
Jordan set the tone for his postseason success, however, long before that. He had a no-hitter in the state tourney opener against Dalzell-Shaw until the top of the fifth. Against Manning-Santee, he had a no-hitter after six innings and didn’t pitch the seventh. And in the main draw of the state tournament against Charleston, Jordan allowed one hit in 6⅓ innings.
“Not many pitchers go 2-0 in a state or regional format,” Post 1 coach Derick Urquhart said of Robbie during the state tourney’s main draw, which started with the win over Charleston. “He’s been our workhorse for really the past three years. He had that experience as a sophomore in the state semifinal elimination game against Fort Mill − the same team − and we started him out there. He was young and inexperienced.
“But we trusted him,” he added. “Fort Mill beat us that year, but we knew Robbie gave us the best chance, and he threw well. Fort Mill just had a really good offense that year, and they had a really good offense this year.”
But this time, Jordan got the win.
Nothing enables a pitcher to reach that next level like experiencing the previous highs and lows from being on the mound. Those tough, learning moments are often the turning points that a pitcher looks back upon that helped him while looking back upon his success.
Therefore, Jordan soaked it all in Sunday after being part of the celebratory team pileup on the mound.
After all, there is plenty of Post 1 tradition within the Jordan family, as his grandfather, Bobby Jordan, was a Post 1 shortstop in the 1960s and held an officer position in the early ’90s. Robbie’s father, Robert Jordan, was an infielder for Post 1 in the early ’90s. And Robbie’s uncle, Spencer Jordan, pitched for Post 1 in 2008-09 before being part of the University of South Carolina’s 2011 College World Series Championship team.
Next stop for Post 1: The Southeast Regional, starting Wednesday in Pelham, Alabama against Tupelo, Mississippi, at 2 p.m. EDT.
“If we keep playing like this, I like our chances,” said Robbie, who also has a state championship ring from 2018 as Florence Christian’s quarterback. “There are going to be great teams out there, too. But if we stay hot and keep playing like this, I like our chances there.”