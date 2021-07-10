Post 1 starts quest for first state title since 2017

FLORENCE, S.C. – The year 2017 might not be so long ago, but it sure seems that way to Florence Post 1. That’s the last time coach Derick Urquhart’s team won state – then the program’s fourth state title in six years.
Although Post 1 has won 12 straight league crowns, not making the state final since 2017 has this year’s bunch motivated to get back – and win it. Ranked No. 1 in the state when the regular season ended, Florence (22-2) enters the state playoffs by hosting Dalzell-Shaw in Game 1 of their best-of-three series at 7:30 p.m. Monday at American Legion Field.
That’s a change from Legion’s past format of a best-of-five series for the first round.
“I don’t understand the reasoning behind it, but we’ll do what we’ve got to do,” Urquhart said. “I don’t agree with it.”
This does create more of an anything-can-happen vibe with a short series like this involving a top seed from one league and fourth seed from another.
“We better play well,” Urquhart said. “I think if you don’t play well, and the other team has a couple of really good pitchers, that can make it more interesting if they get hot. You might see a couple upsets. It’ll be interesting to see what happens.”
A best-of-five series is still slated for Round 2. Then the winners from Round 2 advance to the state tourney’s main draw July 26-Aug. 1 at Columbia’s Segra Park.
Robbie Jordan will start Game 1 on the mound for Post 1, and teammate Aydin Palmer will start Game 2. Jordan flirted with a no-hitter last week against Murrells Inlet, and Palmer threw a five-inning perfect game earlier this summer. Jordan, a Francis Marion signee, enters the playoffs with a 5-0 record and .62 ERA during 34 innings of work. Palmer, meanwhile, is 3-1 with a 3.04 ERA in 27 2/3 innings with 38 strikeouts.
But Post 1’s depth goes beyond that, with Tanner Hall having thrown a five-inning no-hitter. And Citadel signee George Derrick Floyd is back to full strength after experiencing tendinitis. Thomas Skipper is Post 1’s closer, and Harrison Moore is in a setup role.
University of South Carolina signee D.P. Pendergrass is the projected leadoff hitter. Having recovered from labrum surgery, he homered Wednesday at Murrells Inlet. He's batting .463 this summer with a double and triple, as well as 14 RBI and 12 of 14 on stolen-base attempts.
As a team, Florence has 51 stolen-base attempts and has only been called out five times.
Kody Hanna (.452), meanwhile has 27 RBI to go with his nine doubles, 10-of-10 stolen-base attempts and three home runs. And Owen Taylor (.361) has 22 RBI to go with his seven homers and eight doubles. Also, Noah Carter (.364) has seven doubles, a home run and 21 RBI, as well as a 5-of-6 mark on stolen bases.
Now, let the real fun begin. It’s the postseason.
“It was fun, that four out of six years winning state," Urquhart said. "And now, hopefully, we want to get back and at least put ourselves in the state championship game and give us a chance. As a team, you want to be there at the end and see what happens.”