Post 1 starts quest for first state title since 2017

FLORENCE, S.C. – The year 2017 might not be so long ago, but it sure seems that way to Florence Post 1. That’s the last time coach Derick Urquhart’s team won state – then the program’s fourth state title in six years.

Although Post 1 has won 12 straight league crowns, not making the state final since 2017 has this year’s bunch motivated to get back – and win it. Ranked No. 1 in the state when the regular season ended, Florence (22-2) enters the state playoffs by hosting Dalzell-Shaw in Game 1 of their best-of-three series at 7:30 p.m. Monday at American Legion Field.

That’s a change from Legion’s past format of a best-of-five series for the first round.

“I don’t understand the reasoning behind it, but we’ll do what we’ve got to do,” Urquhart said. “I don’t agree with it.”

This does create more of an anything-can-happen vibe with a short series like this involving a top seed from one league and fourth seed from another.

“We better play well,” Urquhart said. “I think if you don’t play well, and the other team has a couple of really good pitchers, that can make it more interesting if they get hot. You might see a couple upsets. It’ll be interesting to see what happens.”