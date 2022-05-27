Post 1 wins 10-0 over Dalzell-Shaw in opener

FLORENCE, S.C. -- Parker Winfield started Florence Post 1's season with a bang, homering at leadoff to set the tone for a two-run first.

Runs did not come as easily after that. Florence added two more in the fifth, then coach Derick Urquhart's team closed Friday's season opener out with six more in the bottom of the sixth for a 10-0 win over Dalzell-Shaw.

"It took a while for the offense to get going," Urquhart said. "We had a good inning that last inning. But going into the sixth, I think we had three hits the whole game. I'm a little disappointed in the offense. The strikeouts were surprisingly high. We've got to work on cutting down the strikeouts and have good quality at-bats, not just trying to wait until the end.

"But credit to our guys there for stringing together a lot of good at-bats, a lot of hits and not chasing bad pitches in that last inning."

Florence starting pitcher, Trey Bright, kept the Jets in check by striking out nine during five innings of two-hit ball.

"I liked what (Bright) did tonight," Urquhart said. "He came in for five innings. We weren't going to go five; we were going to go three and piece it together from there. But in a 2-0 game, we felt like we needed to get another inning or two out of him.

"(Shemar Simes) came in and threw a clean (sixth) inning," he added. "We wanted to go one more and try to get some other guys in. But I'm happy with the way we played in the second half of the game."

After Winfield's homer off a 3-0 pitch that sailed over the center-field fence in the first, Nick Foster drew a walk and stole second before scoring on Jacob Adams' RBI single for Florence's 2-0 lead.

Florence not only left the bases loaded in the first, but also in the fifth.

But before that, in the fifth, Post 1's Qua'liek Crawford drew a walk, and Foster doubled to put runners at second and third. They scored on RBI groundouts by Brody Cook and Luke Miller for a 4-0 advantage.

Then, in the sixth, Florence had more patience at the plate and began to close out Friday's game.

Winfield and Crawford drew walks, and Foster's RBI groundout made it 5-0. Crawford scored on an error, and Garrett Keen hit a run-scoring single to make it 7-0.

Collin Minshew drew a bases-loaded walk, and Caleb Rogers brought the next run home on a sacrifice fly that made it 9-0.

Then, Keen scored on a wild pitch to end the game because of the 10-run rule.

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.