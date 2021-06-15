Post 1 wins thriller over Sumter

But Florence's offense did Taylor no favors, as it stranded five runners during the first three innings. The only time Post 1 was able to bring home a run during that time was an RBI single by Noah Carter in the second that tied the game at 1-1.

After Sumter took a 2-1 lead in the fourth, a Wylie Coker single in the fifth increased the P-15s' advantage to 3-1.

Before Post 1 started its at-bat in the bottom of the sixth, Urquhart pleaded with his players to stay confident at the plate.

“We were down by two, so we weren’t going to bunt, we weren’t going to run,” Urquhart said. “So, we had to get a couple of runners on base before we could do anything.”

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

That’s exactly what happened. Hunter Herlong reached on an error, and Mikey Morris singled. After the next two batters were out, Oakley drove in pinch-runner D.P. Pendergrass to narrow the score to 3-2. Kody Hanna followed with an RBI single to tie it. Then, pinch-hitter Jacob Adams hit a two-run single for what at the time was Florence’s 5-3 lead.

“We had some clutch hits there, a couple of pinch-runners and hit-and-run situations that worked well for us,” Urquhart said. “And then, we had that huge pinch hit by Jacob Adams.”