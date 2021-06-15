Post 1 wins thriller over Sumter

FLORENCE, S.C. – Florence Post 1 is 8-0, and that’s not even its most impressive quality. There appears to be a confidence that no matter the in-game adversity, coach Derick Urquhart’s players can overcome it.
Just as Post 1 had to rally twice Friday to sweep Horry in a road doubleheader, Florence did it again Monday at home against rival, Sumter Post 15, for a 6-5 win.
After falling behind 3-1 while struggling early with runners in scoring position, Florence’s offense found the right switch in the bottom of the sixth and surged to a 5-3 lead. After the P-15s answered to tie it at 5-5, Caleb Oakley singled home pinch-runner George Derrick Floyd in the bottom of the seventh for the victory.
“That’s three games where we could have easily been 0-3 in the league, but we’re 3-0 in the league,” Urquhart said.
Josh Collins was the winning pitcher after going ⅔ of the seventh inning with a strikeout. But Post 1 starting pitcher Owen Taylor had a no-hitter through the first three innings. He finished his 6⅓-inning stint with seven strikeouts, and his gem was the fourth inning after Sumter loaded the bases with no outs.
After the P-15’s had scored a run on Florence’s third error of the inning, Taylor struck out the next three batters.
But Florence's offense did Taylor no favors, as it stranded five runners during the first three innings. The only time Post 1 was able to bring home a run during that time was an RBI single by Noah Carter in the second that tied the game at 1-1.
After Sumter took a 2-1 lead in the fourth, a Wylie Coker single in the fifth increased the P-15s' advantage to 3-1.
Before Post 1 started its at-bat in the bottom of the sixth, Urquhart pleaded with his players to stay confident at the plate.
“We were down by two, so we weren’t going to bunt, we weren’t going to run,” Urquhart said. “So, we had to get a couple of runners on base before we could do anything.”
That’s exactly what happened. Hunter Herlong reached on an error, and Mikey Morris singled. After the next two batters were out, Oakley drove in pinch-runner D.P. Pendergrass to narrow the score to 3-2. Kody Hanna followed with an RBI single to tie it. Then, pinch-hitter Jacob Adams hit a two-run single for what at the time was Florence’s 5-3 lead.
“We had some clutch hits there, a couple of pinch-runners and hit-and-run situations that worked well for us,” Urquhart said. “And then, we had that huge pinch hit by Jacob Adams.”
But Sumter responded with two runs of its own in the top of the seventh to tie it, with two outs, in controversial fashion. Post 15’s Keaton Price tried to beat out a grounder that was fielded by Herlong at third base and thrown to Hanna at first. Hanna tried to field the throw before Price reached, and the first-base umpire originally ruled Price out and the game over.
But after a consultation with the home-plate umpire − complete with arguing from Post 15 coach Randy Twitty − Price was then ruled safe. And since the P-15's Victor Brown scored on that play, the game was tied at 5-5.
Collins, who pitched this past season for Francis Marion, stayed composed.
“We have a college pitcher in Josh Collins, and we trusted him out there,” Urquhart said. “We trusted him to regroup after that call and focus on the batter. We settled down, bounced back, and I couldn’t be prouder.”
Florence, after that, made its final push to win it.
Herlong led off the bottom of the seventh with a single to left, and Floyd became his pinch-runner after he got to second on Morris’ sacrifice bunt. After another out, Carter kept Florence’s hopes alive by drawing a walk.
Then, Oakley delivered with the game’s final heroics.
“It’s a good character win for us,” Urquhart said. “We could have folded. (Sumter) had a couple of opportunities early to get some more runs. We put ourselves in some bad situations, and we battled out of it, made some good plays to limit them to one run (in the fourth).
“We rallied back and never gave up, and that just shows the character of this team.”