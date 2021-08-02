Post 1's D.P. Pendergrass delivered when it mattered most to earn Most Outstanding Player honors in state tourney

FLORENCE, S.C. – The tide was about to turn with Florence Post 1's D.P. Pendergrass at the plate. But it didn’t turn in the way Fort Mill anticipated during Sunday’s bottom of the sixth in the American Legion state baseball final.
With Pendergrass notorious for bunting and running out singles, Fort Mill had an infield meeting to focus on taking that away. Florence coach Derick Urquhart noticed that, then told Pendergrass to throw Fort Mill a curve ball of his own.
“I told him, ‘Here, your role is a little different. You’re now looking for something to drive or hit a sacrifice fly to get to the outfield because they’re going to take the bunt away,’” Urquhart recalled.
Pendergrass took it from there, ripping a double to right field to bring home a run and tie the game at 6-6.
“That’s the farthest ball I’ve seen him hit,” Urquhart said. “He homered on Murrells Inlet’s field, but that’s a short field and he hit a line drive that got out. This one he hit Sunday would have gotten out in most of the fields we had played on this season.”
Pendergrass’ double set the stage for a five-run sixth, and Florence won 10-6 to clinch its first state championship since 2017 and fifth since ’12.
It was only fitting that Pendergrass, a star at his recent alma mater, Hartsville, and a University of South Carolina baseball signee, was named the state tournament’s most outstanding player.
“I just wanted to be clutch,” Pendergrass said. “I knew we had come a long way. I just didn’t want it to be the last game, so I just knew I had to do it for the boys.”
Those boys are now 31-3 and will next play in the American Legion Southeast Regional, starting Wednesday in Pelham, Alabama. Post 1’s first-round game of the double-elimination tourney is at 2 p.m. (EDT) against Tupelo, Miss.
Post 1 is leaving for Alabama at 10 a.m. Tuesday.
Sunday was also fun for Pendergrass because he is a state baseball champion. In 2020, Hartsville had state championship expectations before the pandemic canceled its season. Then, Pendergrass missed the entire 2021 Hartsville baseball campaign because of labrum surgery. Once he was able to hit, as well as run in the summer, the dynamics of Post 1’s summer lineup changed.
“This is the D.P. that the Hartsville fans unfortunately had to miss due to injury,” Urquhart said. “I look back to that third week of our season when we got him back and he was cleared. Our offense just kind of got a shot in the arm and things started clicking.”
That sure was the case in the sixth inning of Sunday’s game for Florence. Pendergrass was just happy to have played a big part.
“It worked out great,” Pendergrass said. “We came out here and played ball. Even though we were down during the last couple of innings, we knew we could always come back and fight.”