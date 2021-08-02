Post 1's D.P. Pendergrass delivered when it mattered most to earn Most Outstanding Player honors in state tourney

“I just wanted to be clutch,” Pendergrass said. “I knew we had come a long way. I just didn’t want it to be the last game, so I just knew I had to do it for the boys.”

Those boys are now 31-3 and will next play in the American Legion Southeast Regional, starting Wednesday in Pelham, Alabama. Post 1’s first-round game of the double-elimination tourney is at 2 p.m. (EDT) against Tupelo, Miss.

Post 1 is leaving for Alabama at 10 a.m. Tuesday.

Sunday was also fun for Pendergrass because he is a state baseball champion. In 2020, Hartsville had state championship expectations before the pandemic canceled its season. Then, Pendergrass missed the entire 2021 Hartsville baseball campaign because of labrum surgery. Once he was able to hit, as well as run in the summer, the dynamics of Post 1’s summer lineup changed.

“This is the D.P. that the Hartsville fans unfortunately had to miss due to injury,” Urquhart said. “I look back to that third week of our season when we got him back and he was cleared. Our offense just kind of got a shot in the arm and things started clicking.”

That sure was the case in the sixth inning of Sunday’s game for Florence. Pendergrass was just happy to have played a big part.

“It worked out great,” Pendergrass said. “We came out here and played ball. Even though we were down during the last couple of innings, we knew we could always come back and fight.”

