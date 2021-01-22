Powell: Wilson boys will be locked in when season resumes

“But there’s more to basketball than just dribbling and shooting,” he added. “I love teaching them different life lessons; that’s what I've missed mostly about it.”

Powell, an assistant on Ridge View’s Class 4A state championship team last season, said his Tigers have been just as excited since receiving the news this season will indeed resume.

Since December, Powell’s players have done what they could on outdoor courts.

“We really couldn’t do much. But a lot of the guys went to local parks and did dribbling drills and ball-handling drills. A lot of the players also have basketball goals at their homes,” Powell said. “Other than that, we just try to give them drills and exercises to help them get conditioned.”

That helps the whole team, according to Powell.

“When the guys put in that extra work, that makes my job a little easier because they are putting in the extra work without me telling them what to do,” Powell said.

And, Powell thinks that self-discipline will carry over into Monday’s practice.