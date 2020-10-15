PREP FOOTBALL CAPSULES, OCT. 16, 2020

SOUTH FLORENCE (1-2 OVERALL, 1-1 REGION 6-4A) VS. WILSON (1-2, 1-2)
WHEN: 7:30 p.m. Friday
WHERE: Memorial Stadium (100 South Stadium Road, Florence)
RADIO: ESPN-FM 96.3/1230-AM WOLH
LIVE VIDEO: www.youtube.com/watch?v=LLEyoXeoY3k
TICKETS: $7
LAST MEETING: Wilson 26, South Florence 0 (2019)
KEY PLAYERS – SF: QB LaNorris Sellers, WR Tyae McWhite; W: QB Zayshaun Rice, RB Chris Austin.
NOTES: South Florence leads series 33-24 and has won eight of the previous 10 meetings….Sellers accounted for five total touchdowns during last week’s win against Darlington….Rice has passed for 304 yards on 30-of-53 attempts for a touchdown. Rushing, he has accounted for 277 yards on 30 attempts (9.2-yard average) for two more TDs. Austin has 199 yards rushing and a TD….Sellers has passed for 343 yards and five touchdowns, and rushed for 60 more yards and three additional TDs. McWhite has seven catches for 79 yards and two scores.
MYRTLE BEACH (3-0 OVERALL, 2-0 REGION 6-4A) AT HARTSVILLE (1-2, 0-2)
WHEN: 7:30 p.m. Friday
WHERE: Kelleytown Stadium (216 Clyde Road, Hartsville)
RADIO: 93.7-FM WSIM (Hartsville); 104.9 BOB-FM (Myrtle Beach)
TICKETS: $7
LAST MEETING: Myrtle Beach 28, Hartsville 21 (2019 Class A lower state final)
KEY PLAYERS – MB: QB Ryan Burger, WR J.J. Jones. H: RB/WR D.P. Pendergrass, RB J’Shawn Anderson.
NOTES: Myrtle Beach leads series 6-2. The teams met twice last year, the latter time being for the lower-state title. Myrtle Beach won the regular-season and playoff games by scores of 42-21 and 28-21. The teams also met twice in 2018 with Hartsville winning 57-7 in the regular season before the Seahawks won the lower-state title with a 52-31 win….Pendergrass has 144 rushing yards and three TDs, as well as six catches for 45 yards and another score. Anderson has four catches for 47 yards, and 64 rushing yards for two scores.
WEST FLORENCE (2-1) AT CONWAY (1-2)
WHEN: 7:30 p.m. Friday
WHERE: E. Craig Wall Jr. Memorial Stadium (2301 Church Street, Conway)
LAST MEETING: Conway 41, West Florence 38 (2019)
KEY PLAYERS – WF: QB George Derrick Floyd; RB Terry McKithen; DL Semaj Johnson. C: QB Carlton Terry Jr.
NOTES: The two teams have played nearly every year since 1971. The Knights have only won seven times in the series and tied once. ...Terry Jr. is a dual threat quarterback for the Tigers. He had more than 100 yards rushing for Conway in last week's loss to Socastee. ...Terry McKithen has run for 355 yards and five touchdowns for the Knights this season while George Derrick Floyd has rushed for 230 yards and another score. West is averaging 6.36 yards per carry as a team. ...Kendrick Hanna and Nicholas Edick have combined for 42 tackles and a sack to lead the WFHS defense.
LAKE CITY (2-1 OVERALL, 2-1 REGION 6-3) AT MARLBORO COUNTY (2-1, 2-1)
WHEN: 7:30 p.m. Friday
WHERE: McAlpine Stadium (951 Fayetteville Ave Exd, Bennettsville)
TICKETS: $7
LAST MEETING: Marlboro County 26, Lake City 21 (2009)
KEY PLAYERS – LC: QB Hilshon Baily; RB Cleadius Alston; WR Shamontae Burgess; LB EJ McClam. MC: QB Hakeem Stanback; LB Jhamari Talley; RB Jacardo Riggins.
NOTES:
The two teams have only every matched up three times prior to being put in the same region together with the Bulldogs winning all three contests. Aside from a 20-2 victory in 2007, however, the games have all been close. ...It took an overtime field goal, but Marlboro managed to pull off a 16-13 win over Lakewood last week. That leaves the Bulldogs, Panthers and Crestwood Knights all tied for second in the region behind 2-0 Camden. ...The Panthers have been very balanced on offense so far this season. Quarterback Hilshon Bailey has thrown for 587 yards and seven touchdowns and LCHS has rushed for 521 yards and five scores as a team, led by Cleadius Alston's 201 yards.
