PREP FOOTBALL CAPSULES, OCT. 16, 2020

The two teams have only every matched up three times prior to being put in the same region together with the Bulldogs winning all three contests. Aside from a 20-2 victory in 2007, however, the games have all been close. ...It took an overtime field goal, but Marlboro managed to pull off a 16-13 win over Lakewood last week. That leaves the Bulldogs, Panthers and Crestwood Knights all tied for second in the region behind 2-0 Camden. ...The Panthers have been very balanced on offense so far this season. Quarterback Hilshon Bailey has thrown for 587 yards and seven touchdowns and LCHS has rushed for 521 yards and five scores as a team, led by Cleadius Alston's 201 yards.