PREP FOOTBALL ROUNDUP: Bailey leads Lake City over Crestwood 38-24

DALZELL, S.C. — Hilshon Bailey passed for 182 yards and three touchdowns to lead Lake City to a 38-24 victory over Crestwood on Saturday.
Teammate Shelton Burgess rushed for 101 yards and a touchdown.
E.J. McClam led the defense with 10 tackles and a sack.
LC 0 16 6 16 − 38
C 0 0 8 16 − 24
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
PASSING − LC: Hilshon Bailey 15-24-182-3,
RUSHING − LC: Bailey 11-68; Shelton Burgess 10-101; Cleadius Alston 10-76.
RECEIVING − LC: Shamontae Burgess 4-60; Christopher Barr 2-45; Shaquan Epps 6-59.
RECORD: LC 1-0, 1-0 Region 6-3A.
NEXT GAME: Lake City will host Lakewood at 7:30 p.m. Friday.
Marlboro County 21
Manning 14
MANNING, S.C. — Marlboro County's Demarkus Hicks scored the game-winning touchdown with 1:17 left and converted on a two-point conversion run.
Hicks also had a 12-yard run to tied the game at 7-7 in the third.
Jacardo Riggins gave the Bulldogs the lead at 13-7 on a 31-yard run with 10:40 left in the game.
Justin Daniels' option run on fourth down gave Manning a 14-7 lead with 4:36 left in the game.
Ernie Galloway opened the scoring on a 47-yard run to make it 7-0 for Manning with 1:34 left in the half.
MC 0 7 0 7 − 14
M 0 0 7 14 − 21
RECORD: MC 1-0, 1-0 Region 6-3A. M 0-1, 0-1 Region 6-3A
NEXT GAME: Marlboro County will host Crestwood at 7:30 p.m. Friday. Manning will host Camden at 7:30 p.m. Friday.
Carvers Bay 14
C.E. Murray 8
HEMINGWAY, S.C. — Carvers Bay scored two touchdowns in the first half as the Bears earned a 14-8 win over C.E. Murray on Saturday in high school football action.
C.E. Murray's Nyziah Alston scored on a 3-yard run and also ran in the two-point conversion in the first quarter.
The Bears improved to 1-0 overall and 1-0 in Region 4-A and will travel to Scott's Branch at 7:30 p.m. Friday.
The War Eagles fell to 0-1 and 0-1 in Region 4-A and will travel to Hemingway at 7:30 p.m. Friday.
