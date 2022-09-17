PREP FOOTBALL ROUNDUP: Hartsville falls, Hannah-Pamplico rolls

IRMO, S.C. – Hartsville’s McKendrie Douglas threw for one touchdown and ran for another, but Hartsville lost 17-14 at Irmo on Friday night.

The Red Foxes fall to 3-2 and will host South Florence at 7:30 p.m. Sept. 30.

Hannah-Pamplico 54

East Clarendon 12

PAMPLICO – Hannah-Pamplico’s Wade Poston threw three touchdowns.

Teammate Jamarcus Williams rushed for three scores.

The Raiders improved to 3-2 and will host Johnsonville at 7:30 p.m. Friday.

East Clarendon fell to 0-5 and will host Hemingway at 7:30 p.m. on Sept. 30.

Johnsonville 35

Latta 14

JOHNSONVILLE – Johnsonville’s Malik Shippy passed for three touchdowns and added a rushing touchdown.

Teammate Daquan Burroughs added a rushing touchdown.

The Flashes improved to 4-0 and will travel to Hannah-Pamplico at 7:30 p.m. Friday.

Latta fell to 3-2 and will host Cheraw at 7:30 p.m. Friday.

Lake City 43

Georgetown 19

GEORGETOWN – Lake City’s Kenjae Burgess passed for 212 yards and two touchdowns and also rushed for 100 yards and a score.

Teammate Isaiah Wilson rushed for 103 yards and two touchdowns.

The Panthers improved to 3-2 and will travel to Camden at 7:30 p.m. Friday.

Marlboro County 54

Ridgeland-Hardeeville 0

BENNETTSVILLE – Marlboro County’s Timoun Byrd threw for three touchdowns.

Teammate Tyrell Bridges added three rushing touchdowns.

RECORD: MC 3-1.

NEXT GAME: Marlboro County will travel to Dillon at 7:30 p.m. Friday.

Dillon 44

Socastee 33

SOCASTEE – Dillon’s DonNeez Alford returned a kickoff for a score.

Teammates Ty Martin rushed for two TD's and Jamarion Fling rushed for another.

RECORD: D 4-0.

NEXT GAME: Dillon will host Marlboro County at 7:30 p.m. Friday.

Chesterfield 58

Blacksburg 20

CHESTERFIELD – Chesterfield’s Jaden Little rushed for 300 yards and six touchdowns.

The Rams improved to 1-2 and will travel to McBee next week.

Lake View 20

Central 14 (OT)

LAKE VIEW – Lake View’s Shaheed Dawkins scored the game-winning touchdown on a pass from Kason Herlong.

Teammate Marvin Gordon rushed for a score.

RECORD: LV 4-1.

NEXT GAME: Lake View will travel to Loris at 7:30 p.m. Friday.

Marion 78

Cheraw 27

CHERAW – Marion’s Gabriel Cusack passed for 235 yards and five touchdowns.

Teammate Roderick McRae caught nine passes for 96 yards and two touchdowns.

Cheraw's Aiden Nolan passed for four touchdowns.

The Swamp Foxes improved to 4-1 and will travel to Myrtle Beach at 7:30 p.m. Friday.

The Braves fell to 1-3 and will travel to Latta at 7:30 p.m. Friday.

Kingstree 44

Hemingway 6

KINGSTREE – Kingstree’s Ja’Shaun Dorsey passed and rushed for touchdowns.

Teammates Rodney Brown and Jontavious Kennedy returned blocked punts for scores.

The Blazers improved to 2-3 and will host Lamar at 7:30 p.m. Friday.

Hemingway fell to 0-5 and will travel to C.A. Johnson at 7:30 p.m. Friday.

Estill 24

Lee Central 16

BISHOPVILLE – Lee Central fell by a score of 24-16.

The Stallions dropped to 1-3 and will travel to Scott’s Branch at 7:30 p.m. Friday.

Mullins 36

Red Springs (N.C.) 28

RED SPRINGS, N.C. – Mullins’ Syree Livingston rushed for 175 yards and three touchdowns.

He also passed for 88 yards and two touchdowns.

The Auctioneers improved to 1-4 and will host Carvers Bay at 7:30 p.m. Friday.

Lamar 24

McBee 0

LAMAR – Lamar’s Tyler McManus and Daveon Martin each had a rushing touchdown.

Teammate Nyshaun Quillen returned a fumble for a touchdown.

The Silver Foxes improved to 3-2 and will travel to Kingstree at 7:30 p.m. Friday.

McBee fell to 3-2 and will host Chesterfield at 7:30 p.m. Friday.

Carvers Bay 21

Green Sea Floyds 0

HEMINGWAY – The Bears improved to 2-3 and will travel to Mullins at 7:30 p.m. Friday.

Laurence Manning 42

Camden Military 18

MANNING – Laurence Manning’s Tyler June passed and rushed for touchdowns.

The Swampcats improved to 3-2 overall and 1-1 in SCISA Class 4A and will travel to Heathwood Hall at 7:30 p.m. Sept. 30.

Trinity Collegiate 30

Augusta Christian (Ga.) 22

AUGUSTA, Ga. – Trinity Collegiate’s Carter Hardee passed for 118 yards and two touchdowns and rushed for 38 yards and two more scores.

Tre Leonard rushed for 155 yards and Bryson Scott added 116 yards and a touchdown.

The Titans improved to 2-3 and 1-1 in SCISA Class 4A and will host Legion Collegiate at 7:30 p.m. on Friday.

Florence Christian 38

Conway Christian 0

CONWAY – Florence Christian’s Peyton Watson and Braiden Bevan each had a rushing touchdown.

Teammate Juw-El Huntley had a passing touchdown.

The Eagles improved to 2-3 and will travel to John Paul II at 7:30 p.m. Friday.

Williamsburg Academy 41

Pee Dee Academy 22

MULLINS – Williamsburg Academy’s Conrad Balder rushed for 84 yards and three touchdowns and passed for 152 more yards and another score.

Teammate Camden Moore rushed for 145 yards and a touchdown.

Pee Dee Academy’s Hudson Spivey passed for two touchdowns.

The Stallions improved to 4-0 and will host Northside Christian at 7:30 p.m. Friday.

The Eagles fell to 3-1 and will travel to Hilton Head Prep at 4:30 p.m. Friday.

Thomas Sumter 37

Carolina Academy 12

DALZELL – Carolina Academy’s Josh Moore and Blaine Moore each rushed for touchdowns.

The Bobcats fell to 1-3 and will travel to The King’s Academy at 7:30 p.m. Friday.

Lee Academy 49

St. John’s Christian 36

BISHOPVILLE – Lee Academy defeated St. John’s Christian 49-36.

The Cavaliers improved to 4-0 and will host the Cross School at 7:30 p.m. Friday.

Calhoun Academy 47

Dillon Christian 8

DILLON – Dillon Christian lost to Calhoun Academy 47-8.

The Warriors fell to 0-4 overall and 0-1 in SCISA 2-A and will travel to Dorchester Academy at 7:30 p.m. Friday.

Clarendon Hall 39

The King’s Academy 7

SUMMERTON – The King’s Academy’s Tyler Merritts rushed for a touchdown.

The Lions fell to 1-3 overall and 1-0 in SCISA 2-A and will host Carolina Academy at 7:30 p.m. Friday.