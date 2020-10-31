 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
PREP FOOTBALL ROUNDUP: Kelly's 2 scores lift Florence Christian over Orangeburg Prep
0 comments
Friday's Prep Football Roundup

PREP FOOTBALL ROUNDUP: Kelly's 2 scores lift Florence Christian over Orangeburg Prep

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

FLORENCE, S.C. — Ethan Kelly rushed for 160 yards and two touchdowns, as Florence Christian rolled to a 28-14 win Friday over Orangeburg Prep on Friday night.

Teammate Robbie Jordan passed for 107 yards and a touchdown.

OP 14 0 0 0 - 14

FCS 0 14 7 7 — 28

FIRST QUARTER

OP - A.J. Tolbert 35 run (run failed).

OP - Tolbert 77 pass from McCullough Mims (Cade Wild pass from Mims).

SECOND QUARTER

FCS - Ethan Kelly 35 run (Kick Failed).

FCS - Harrison Forehand 45 interception return ( Joshua Munn pass from Jordan).

THIRD QUARTER

FCS - Kelly 3 run (Luke Windham Kick).

FOURTH QUARTER

FCS- Juels Huntley 15 pass from Jordan (Windham Kick).

STATS

PASSING:FCS- Robbie Jordan 8-23-107-1.

RUSHING:FCS: Ethan Kelly 26-160; D.J. Huntley 9-74.

RECORDS: FCS 3-6, 2-2 SCISA Region 2-2A.

NEXT GAME: FCS will travel to Orangeburg Prep in SCISA Class 2A playoffs at 7:30 p.m. Friday.

Lake City 34

Marlboro County 20

BENNETTSVILLE, S.C. — Lake City quarterback Hilshon Bailey passed for 250 yards and two touchdowns, also added 39 rushing yards and two other scores to lead the Panthers to a guaranteed second-place finish in Region 6-3A.

Teammate Cledus Alston rushed for 153 yards and a touchdown.

Defensively for the Panthers, E.J. McClam made 10 tackles, and Jaacier Brayboy intercepted two passes.

Marlboro County’s DeMarkus Hicks had two rushing touchdowns and D.J. Hicks added a score.

LC 6 6 8 14— 34

MC 7 7 6 0— 20

RECORDS:LC 3-1, 3-1 Region 6-3A. MC 2-3, 2-3 Region 6-3A.

NEXT GAME: Lake City will host Manning at 7:30 p.m. Friday. Marlboro County will host Dillon at 7:30 p.m. Friday,

Dillon 63

Loris 27

LORIS, S.C. — Dillon's Nemo Squire rushed for five touchdowns as the Wildcats clinched the Region 7-3A title.

The Wildcats outscored Loris 49-6 in the second half.

Dillon improved to 4-0 overall, 4-0 Region 7-3A and will travel to Marlboro County at 7:30 p.m. Friday.

Myrtle Beach 38

South Florence 14

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. — South Florence's LaNorris Sellers passed and rushed for touchdowns. The passing touchdown was completed to Jabray Johnson.

RECORDS: SF 1-5, 1-4 Region 6-4A.

NEXT GAME: SF will host West at 7:30 p.m. Friday.

Marion 35

Manning 14

MANNING, S.C. — Marion’s Qua’Liek Crawford had two rushing touchdowns.

Teammate T.J. Sanders and Zy Moody, meanwhile, each had rushing touchdowns.

Manning’s Doobie Daniels threw two touchdown passes to Corey Graham.

MAR 7 7 7 14— 35

MAN 7 7 0 0— 14

RECORDS: MAR 4-1, 3-1 Region 7-2A. MAN 0-6, 0-5 Region 6-3A.

NEXT GAME: Marion will host Socastee at 7:30 p.m. Friday. Manning will travel to Lake City at 7:30 p.m. Friday.

Lake View 40

Waccamaw 7

PAWLEYS ISLAND, S.C. — Lake View’s D.J. Bethea passed for two touchdowns and rushed for two others.

Teammate Hunter Norton had 10 tackles.

LV 6 14 6 14 — 40

FIRST QUARTER

LV- D.J. Bethea 1 run (run failed).

SECOND QUARTER

LV - Bethea 1 run (run failed).

LV- Raekwon O’Neil 1 fumble return ( Dimery pass from Bethea).

THIRD QUARTER

LV - Dimery 40 pass from Bethea ( pass failed).

FOURTH QUARTER

LV- Raejon Rogers 41 pass from Bethea ( Treyvon Bellmon run).

LV - Da’Correus Ford 15 run (run failed).

STATS

PASSING: LV: D.J. Bethea 6-9-115-2.

RUSHING: LV: Ja’Correus Ford 19-100; Michael McInnis 5-73; Treyvon Bellmon 16-88; Bethea 9-38.

RECORDS: LV 6-0, 4-0 Region 5-A.

NEXT GAME: LV will host Allendale-Fairfax in Class A state playoffs at 7:30 p.m. Nov. 13.

Dillon Christian 48

The King’s Academy 7

DILLON, S.C. — Dillon Christian’s Colby Thorndyke rushed for two touchdowns and returned an interception for another.

Teammates Hayden Hickman, Cam Sweat, Cooper Lane and Logan Jones also rushed for scores.

The King’s Academy’s Trevor Milliken caught a TD pass from Garrison Fields.

TKA 0 0 0 7— 7

DCS 13 21 14 0- 48

FIRST QUARTER

DCS - Hayden Hickman 50 run (Josh Brown Kick).

DCS - Colby Thorndyke 24 run (kick failed).

SECOND QUARTER

DCS - Cam Sweat 23 run (Brown kick).

DCS - Thorndyke 4 run (Brown Kick).

DCS - Thorndyke 23 interception return (Brown Kick).

THIRD QUARTER

DCS - Cooper Lane 15 run (Jackson Outlaw kick).

DCS- Logan Jones 6 run( Outlaw Kick).

FOURTH QUARTER

TKA - Trevor Milliken 21 pass from Garrison Fields (Nathan Watson kick).

STATS

RUSHING: DCS: Colby Thorndyke 8-145; Hayden Hickman 5-100.

RECORDS: DCS 5-2, 4-1 SCISA Region 2-A. TKA 0-8, 0-5 SCISA Region 2-A.

NEXT GAME: DCS will host Bethesda Academy (GA) in SCISA Class A playoffs at 7:30 p.m. Friday.

Trinity Collegiate 41

Cardinal Newman 14

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Trinity Collegiate’s Tre McLeod rushed for two touchdowns and caught a touchdown pass from Caleb Rogers.

Teammates Reggion Bennett, Da’Veon Martin and Blake Warren also rushed for touchdowns.

The Titans improved to 4-5 overall, 2-2 SCISA Region 2-3A and will travel to Augusta Christian (Ga.) in the SCISA Class 3A playoffs Friday at 7:30 p.m.

Johnsonville 30

C.E. Murray 22

JOHNSONVILLE, S.C. — Johnsonville’s Daquan Burroughs rushed for two touchdowns. Teammate Quez Lewis caught a touchdown pass and Javion Thompkins rushed for another.

The Flashes improved to 5-1 overall, 4-1 Region 5-A and will travel to Hemingway at 7:30 p.m. Friday.

C.E Murray falls to 3-3, 3-1 in Region 4-A and will travel to Bamberg-Ehrhardt in Class A playoffs at 7:30 p.m. Nov. 13.

Kingstree 20

Hemingway 6

KINGSTREE, S.C. — Kingstree’s C.J. Fulton had two rushing touchdowns.

The Jaguars improved to 2-2 overall, 1-2 Region 7-2A and will host Mullins at 7:30 p.m. Friday.

Hemingway falls to 0-6, 0-4 and will host Johnsonville at 7:30 p.m. Friday.

Spartanburg Christian 29

Williamsburg Academy 6

KINGSTREE, S.C. — Williamsburg Academy’s Joe Kellahan rushed for a touchdown.

The Stallions finish the season 4-4 overall, 1-3 SCISA Region 2-2A.

Lee Academy 34

Thomas Sumter 18

BISHOPVILLE, S.C. — The Cavaliers improved to 7-3 overall, 5-0 SCISA Region 1-A and will host Dorchester Academy in SCISA Class A playoffs at 7:30 p.m. Friday.

Georgetown 13

Carvers Bay 6

GEORGETOWN, S.C. — The Bears fall to 5-1 overall, 4-0 Region 4-A and will host Waccamaw at 7:30 p.m. Friday.

Andrew Jackson 44

Chesterfield 0

KERSHAW, S.C. — The Rams fell to 0-4, 0-4 Region and will host Central at 7:30 p.m. Friday.

Laurence Manning 27

Wilson Hall 7

MANNING, S.C. — Laurence Manning’s Nolan Osteen rushed for two touchdowns.

Teammate Gabe Harris, meanwhile, scored touchdowns rushing and receiving.

WH 0 7 0 0 — 7

LMA 0 13 7 7— 27

SECOND QUARTER

LMA - Gabe Harris 40 pass from Taylor June (Kick Good), 10:58.

LMA- Nolan Osteen 20 run (kick failed), 1:45.

WH - Sistare 1 run (kick good), : 00.

THIRD QUARTER

LMA - Harris 8 run (kick good),

FOURTH QUARTER

LMA - Osteen 1 run (kick good), 3:24.

RECORDS: LMA 7-3, 3-1 SCISA Region 2-3A.

NEXT GAME: LMA will host Heathwood Hall in SCISA Class 3A playoffs at 7:30 p.m. Friday.

Lewisville 41

East Clarendon 34

RICHBURG S.C. — East Clarendon’s Marques Webb rushed for two touchdowns.

Teammate Cub Cook added a touchdown.

EC 6 8 6 14— 34

L 6 14 7 14— 41

FIRST QUARTER

L - Jayden Barnes 32 run (Kick Failed), 6:39.

EC - Cub Cook 1 run (Kick Failed), 3:41.

SECOND QUARTER

L - Elijah Gueits 3 run (Kick Failed), 7:49.

L - Deven McCroey 17 run (Run Good), 5:18.

EC- 58 run (Run Good), 1:38.

THIRD QUARTER

L - Barnes 1 run ( Kick Good), 6:00.

EC - Marques Webb 10 run (Run Failed), 2:50.

FOURTH QUARTER

EC - 2 yd run (run failed), 9:27.

L - McCrorey 39 run (kick failed), 6:00.

EC - Webb 1 run (Webb run), 3:00.

L - McCrorey 42 pass from Barnes (Kick Good), :22.

RECORDS: EC 2-4, 1-3 Region 4-A.

NEXT GAME: EC will host Hannah- Pamplico at 7:30 p.m. Friday.

0 comments

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert