PREP FOOTBALL ROUNDUP: Kelly's 2 scores lift Florence Christian over Orangeburg Prep

NEXT GAME: FCS will travel to Orangeburg Prep in SCISA Class 2A playoffs at 7:30 p.m. Friday.

Lake City 34

Marlboro County 20

BENNETTSVILLE, S.C. — Lake City quarterback Hilshon Bailey passed for 250 yards and two touchdowns, also added 39 rushing yards and two other scores to lead the Panthers to a guaranteed second-place finish in Region 6-3A.

Teammate Cledus Alston rushed for 153 yards and a touchdown.

Defensively for the Panthers, E.J. McClam made 10 tackles, and Jaacier Brayboy intercepted two passes.

Marlboro County’s DeMarkus Hicks had two rushing touchdowns and D.J. Hicks added a score.

LC 6 6 8 14— 34

MC 7 7 6 0— 20

RECORDS:LC 3-1, 3-1 Region 6-3A. MC 2-3, 2-3 Region 6-3A.

NEXT GAME: Lake City will host Manning at 7:30 p.m. Friday. Marlboro County will host Dillon at 7:30 p.m. Friday,

Dillon 63

Loris 27