PREP FOOTBALL ROUNDUP: Kelly's 2 scores lift Florence Christian over Orangeburg Prep

FLORENCE, S.C. — Ethan Kelly rushed for 160 yards and two touchdowns, as Florence Christian rolled to a 28-14 win Friday over Orangeburg Prep on Friday night.
Teammate Robbie Jordan passed for 107 yards and a touchdown.
OP 14 0 0 0 - 14
FCS 0 14 7 7 — 28
FIRST QUARTER
OP - A.J. Tolbert 35 run (run failed).
OP - Tolbert 77 pass from McCullough Mims (Cade Wild pass from Mims).
SECOND QUARTER
FCS - Ethan Kelly 35 run (Kick Failed).
FCS - Harrison Forehand 45 interception return ( Joshua Munn pass from Jordan).
THIRD QUARTER
FCS - Kelly 3 run (Luke Windham Kick).
FOURTH QUARTER
FCS- Juels Huntley 15 pass from Jordan (Windham Kick).
STATS
PASSING:FCS- Robbie Jordan 8-23-107-1.
RUSHING:FCS: Ethan Kelly 26-160; D.J. Huntley 9-74.
RECORDS: FCS 3-6, 2-2 SCISA Region 2-2A.
NEXT GAME: FCS will travel to Orangeburg Prep in SCISA Class 2A playoffs at 7:30 p.m. Friday.
Lake City 34
Marlboro County 20
BENNETTSVILLE, S.C. — Lake City quarterback Hilshon Bailey passed for 250 yards and two touchdowns, also added 39 rushing yards and two other scores to lead the Panthers to a guaranteed second-place finish in Region 6-3A.
Teammate Cledus Alston rushed for 153 yards and a touchdown.
Defensively for the Panthers, E.J. McClam made 10 tackles, and Jaacier Brayboy intercepted two passes.
Marlboro County’s DeMarkus Hicks had two rushing touchdowns and D.J. Hicks added a score.
LC 6 6 8 14— 34
MC 7 7 6 0— 20
RECORDS:LC 3-1, 3-1 Region 6-3A. MC 2-3, 2-3 Region 6-3A.
NEXT GAME: Lake City will host Manning at 7:30 p.m. Friday. Marlboro County will host Dillon at 7:30 p.m. Friday,
Dillon 63
Loris 27
LORIS, S.C. — Dillon's Nemo Squire rushed for five touchdowns as the Wildcats clinched the Region 7-3A title.
The Wildcats outscored Loris 49-6 in the second half.
Dillon improved to 4-0 overall, 4-0 Region 7-3A and will travel to Marlboro County at 7:30 p.m. Friday.
Myrtle Beach 38
South Florence 14
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. — South Florence's LaNorris Sellers passed and rushed for touchdowns. The passing touchdown was completed to Jabray Johnson.
RECORDS: SF 1-5, 1-4 Region 6-4A.
NEXT GAME: SF will host West at 7:30 p.m. Friday.
Marion 35
Manning 14
MANNING, S.C. — Marion’s Qua’Liek Crawford had two rushing touchdowns.
Teammate T.J. Sanders and Zy Moody, meanwhile, each had rushing touchdowns.
Manning’s Doobie Daniels threw two touchdown passes to Corey Graham.
MAR 7 7 7 14— 35
MAN 7 7 0 0— 14
RECORDS: MAR 4-1, 3-1 Region 7-2A. MAN 0-6, 0-5 Region 6-3A.
NEXT GAME: Marion will host Socastee at 7:30 p.m. Friday. Manning will travel to Lake City at 7:30 p.m. Friday.
Lake View 40
Waccamaw 7
PAWLEYS ISLAND, S.C. — Lake View’s D.J. Bethea passed for two touchdowns and rushed for two others.
Teammate Hunter Norton had 10 tackles.
LV 6 14 6 14 — 40
FIRST QUARTER
LV- D.J. Bethea 1 run (run failed).
SECOND QUARTER
LV - Bethea 1 run (run failed).
LV- Raekwon O’Neil 1 fumble return ( Dimery pass from Bethea).
THIRD QUARTER
LV - Dimery 40 pass from Bethea ( pass failed).
FOURTH QUARTER
LV- Raejon Rogers 41 pass from Bethea ( Treyvon Bellmon run).
LV - Da’Correus Ford 15 run (run failed).
STATS
PASSING: LV: D.J. Bethea 6-9-115-2.
RUSHING: LV: Ja’Correus Ford 19-100; Michael McInnis 5-73; Treyvon Bellmon 16-88; Bethea 9-38.
RECORDS: LV 6-0, 4-0 Region 5-A.
NEXT GAME: LV will host Allendale-Fairfax in Class A state playoffs at 7:30 p.m. Nov. 13.
Dillon Christian 48
The King’s Academy 7
DILLON, S.C. — Dillon Christian’s Colby Thorndyke rushed for two touchdowns and returned an interception for another.
Teammates Hayden Hickman, Cam Sweat, Cooper Lane and Logan Jones also rushed for scores.
The King’s Academy’s Trevor Milliken caught a TD pass from Garrison Fields.
TKA 0 0 0 7— 7
DCS 13 21 14 0- 48
FIRST QUARTER
DCS - Hayden Hickman 50 run (Josh Brown Kick).
DCS - Colby Thorndyke 24 run (kick failed).
SECOND QUARTER
DCS - Cam Sweat 23 run (Brown kick).
DCS - Thorndyke 4 run (Brown Kick).
DCS - Thorndyke 23 interception return (Brown Kick).
THIRD QUARTER
DCS - Cooper Lane 15 run (Jackson Outlaw kick).
DCS- Logan Jones 6 run( Outlaw Kick).
FOURTH QUARTER
TKA - Trevor Milliken 21 pass from Garrison Fields (Nathan Watson kick).
STATS
RUSHING: DCS: Colby Thorndyke 8-145; Hayden Hickman 5-100.
RECORDS: DCS 5-2, 4-1 SCISA Region 2-A. TKA 0-8, 0-5 SCISA Region 2-A.
NEXT GAME: DCS will host Bethesda Academy (GA) in SCISA Class A playoffs at 7:30 p.m. Friday.
Trinity Collegiate 41
Cardinal Newman 14
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Trinity Collegiate’s Tre McLeod rushed for two touchdowns and caught a touchdown pass from Caleb Rogers.
Teammates Reggion Bennett, Da’Veon Martin and Blake Warren also rushed for touchdowns.
The Titans improved to 4-5 overall, 2-2 SCISA Region 2-3A and will travel to Augusta Christian (Ga.) in the SCISA Class 3A playoffs Friday at 7:30 p.m.
Johnsonville 30
C.E. Murray 22
JOHNSONVILLE, S.C. — Johnsonville’s Daquan Burroughs rushed for two touchdowns. Teammate Quez Lewis caught a touchdown pass and Javion Thompkins rushed for another.
The Flashes improved to 5-1 overall, 4-1 Region 5-A and will travel to Hemingway at 7:30 p.m. Friday.
C.E Murray falls to 3-3, 3-1 in Region 4-A and will travel to Bamberg-Ehrhardt in Class A playoffs at 7:30 p.m. Nov. 13.
Kingstree 20
Hemingway 6
KINGSTREE, S.C. — Kingstree’s C.J. Fulton had two rushing touchdowns.
The Jaguars improved to 2-2 overall, 1-2 Region 7-2A and will host Mullins at 7:30 p.m. Friday.
Hemingway falls to 0-6, 0-4 and will host Johnsonville at 7:30 p.m. Friday.
Spartanburg Christian 29
Williamsburg Academy 6
KINGSTREE, S.C. — Williamsburg Academy’s Joe Kellahan rushed for a touchdown.
The Stallions finish the season 4-4 overall, 1-3 SCISA Region 2-2A.
Lee Academy 34
Thomas Sumter 18
BISHOPVILLE, S.C. — The Cavaliers improved to 7-3 overall, 5-0 SCISA Region 1-A and will host Dorchester Academy in SCISA Class A playoffs at 7:30 p.m. Friday.
Georgetown 13
Carvers Bay 6
GEORGETOWN, S.C. — The Bears fall to 5-1 overall, 4-0 Region 4-A and will host Waccamaw at 7:30 p.m. Friday.
Andrew Jackson 44
Chesterfield 0
KERSHAW, S.C. — The Rams fell to 0-4, 0-4 Region and will host Central at 7:30 p.m. Friday.
Laurence Manning 27
Wilson Hall 7
MANNING, S.C. — Laurence Manning’s Nolan Osteen rushed for two touchdowns.
Teammate Gabe Harris, meanwhile, scored touchdowns rushing and receiving.
WH 0 7 0 0 — 7
LMA 0 13 7 7— 27
SECOND QUARTER
LMA - Gabe Harris 40 pass from Taylor June (Kick Good), 10:58.
LMA- Nolan Osteen 20 run (kick failed), 1:45.
WH - Sistare 1 run (kick good), : 00.
THIRD QUARTER
LMA - Harris 8 run (kick good),
FOURTH QUARTER
LMA - Osteen 1 run (kick good), 3:24.
RECORDS: LMA 7-3, 3-1 SCISA Region 2-3A.
NEXT GAME: LMA will host Heathwood Hall in SCISA Class 3A playoffs at 7:30 p.m. Friday.
Lewisville 41
East Clarendon 34
RICHBURG S.C. — East Clarendon’s Marques Webb rushed for two touchdowns.
Teammate Cub Cook added a touchdown.
EC 6 8 6 14— 34
L 6 14 7 14— 41
FIRST QUARTER
L - Jayden Barnes 32 run (Kick Failed), 6:39.
EC - Cub Cook 1 run (Kick Failed), 3:41.
SECOND QUARTER
L - Elijah Gueits 3 run (Kick Failed), 7:49.
L - Deven McCroey 17 run (Run Good), 5:18.
EC- 58 run (Run Good), 1:38.
THIRD QUARTER
L - Barnes 1 run ( Kick Good), 6:00.
EC - Marques Webb 10 run (Run Failed), 2:50.
FOURTH QUARTER
EC - 2 yd run (run failed), 9:27.
L - McCrorey 39 run (kick failed), 6:00.
EC - Webb 1 run (Webb run), 3:00.
L - McCrorey 42 pass from Barnes (Kick Good), :22.
RECORDS: EC 2-4, 1-3 Region 4-A.
NEXT GAME: EC will host Hannah- Pamplico at 7:30 p.m. Friday.
