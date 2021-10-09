PREP FOOTBALL ROUNDUP: Terry, Rhodes power South Florence past Wilson

FLORENCE, S.C. − Malik Terry scored three touchdowns Friday night and Quincy Rhodes added two more as South Florence earned a 38-7 victory over rival Wilson at Tiger Stadium.
The Bruins led 14-7 at halftime before scoring 24 unanswered points to close out Wilson's homecoming game. They improved to 6-1 overall and 3-0 in Region 6-4A with Hartsville coming this week to Bruin Stadium for bomecoming.
Eric Cooper had a strip sack for South Florence and Jaylin Davis came away with an interception.
Wilson fell to 1-5 overall and 1-3 in region play. The Tigers will travel this week to Myrtle Beach.
FIRST QUARTER
SF − Quincy Rhodes run (conversion good)
SF − Malik Terry run (conversion failed)
SECOND QUARTER
W − Touchdown
THIRD QUARTER
SF − Terry run (conversion good)
FOURTH QUARTER
SF − Rhodes run (kick good)
SF − Safety
SF − Terry run (kick good)
North Myrtle Beach 60
Darlington 0
LITTLE RIVER, S.C. – North Myrtle Beach’s Tay Hooks scored four touchdowns as the Chiefs blanked Darlington.
North Myrtle Beach led 48-0 at halftime. It improved to 4-2 overall and 2-2 in Region 6-4A play.
The Falcons fell to 0-6 overall and 0-4 in region play. They will host West Florence on Oct. 22.
Dillon 56
Waccamaw 6
DILLON, S.C. – Dillon returned the opening kickoff for a touchdown and rolled to a big Region 7-3A victory.
Donzell Alford had two touchdown receptions for Dillon (4-0, 3-0). Jack Grider threw one TD pass and also ran for a score.
Ejan Green added a rushing TD for the Wildcats and Davin Brogdon returned an interception 24 yards for a score as well.
Dillon travels Friday to Georgetown.
Camden 40
Marlboro County 20
BENNETTSVILLE, S.C. – Marlboro County led 14-10 at halftime, but Cauthen Best rushed for three touchdowns and threw for another to rally Camden back.
Jaquez Jarrett had a rushing score for Marlboro, which fell to 1-4 overall and 0-3 in Region 6-3A play. Darrius Grant also threw for a touchdown, and Marlboro County recovered a fumble for a 6-yard score in the second half.
Lee Academy 41
Carolina Academy 14
BISHOPVILLE, S.C. − Josh Brown and Christopher Jernigan each had rushing touchdowns for Carolina Academy.
Brown had 99 yards rushing for the Bobcats, who fell to 2-4 overall and will travel this week to Florence Christian.
The Cavaliers (3-4) ran for 410 yards and four scores and will travel to Christian Academy next week.
OTHER SCORES: Cheraw 16, Central 6; Andrews 38, Latta 6; Chesterfield 83, Buford 70; McBee 42, Great Falls 38; Trinity Collegiate 29, Porter-Gaud 21; Williamsburg Academy 31, Dillon Christian 6
THURSDAY'S GAMES
Lamar 48
Lewisville 8
RICHBURG, S.C. – Lamar’s football team rolled to more than 400 yards of total offense.
Pat Anderson and Travion McPhail scored two touchdowns each. Quan Toney scored one receiving and another while rushing. Montavis Dolford threw a touchdown pass for the Silver Foxes (3-2 overall, 2-0 Region 2-A).
LAM;8;24;16;0;−;48
LEW;8;0;0;0;−;8
FIRST QUARTER
LAM − Patrick Anderson 30 run (Anderson pass from Montavis Dolford).
SECOND QUARTER
LAM − Quan Toney 35 run (Travion McPhail run)
LAM − McPhail 4 run (McPhail run)
LAM − Toney 78 pass from Dolford (McPhail run)
THIRD QUARTER
LAM − Anderson 9 run (Toney run)
LAM − McPhail 12 run (Vernon Ervin pass from Dolford)
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING − LAM: McPhail 11-164, Toney 8-107, Anderson 9-52, Aiden Hunt 4-44, Dolford 4-15.
PASSING − LAM: Dolford 2-5-0-93.
RECEIVING − LAM: Toney 1-78, Anderson 1-15.
Heathwood Hall 21
Florence Christian 14
COLUMBIA, S.C. – Heathwood Hall scored the go-ahead touchdown with 13 seconds left.
The Eagles’ second touchdown was scored by Juels Huntley, and Juw-el Huntley added the two-point conversion. Juw-el Huntley also scored FCS’ first TD.
The Eagles' record dropped to 5-3.
Pee Dee Academy 49
Spartanburg Christian 13
MULLINS − Hudson Spivey threw for three touchdowns and Coleby Sinclair ran for two scores as Pee Dee Academy improved to 6-1 overall and 2-1 in SCISA Region 2-2A.
Landyn Tyler had two TD receptions for the Golden Eagles and Dylan Carter collected two interceptions.
PDA travels to Dillon Christian at 7:30 p.m. Friday.
SC;0;0;7;6;−;13
PD;14;28;0;7;−;49
FIRST QUARTER
PD − Coleby Sinclair 22 pass from Hudson Spivey Drew Singletary kick), 6:28.
PD − Sinclair 4 run (Singletary kick), 0:40.
SECOND QUARTER
PD − Landyn Tyler 12 pass from Spivey (Singletary kick), 9:04.
PD − Sinclair 30 run (Singletary kick), 7:00.
PD − Luke Carter 3 run (Singletary kick), 3:14.
PD − Tyler 14 pass from Spivey (Singletary kick), 0:20.
THIRD QUARTER
SC − Ben Ashby 60 punt return (Kendyl Rogers kick), 3:27.
FOURTH QUARTER
SC − Lance Moon 13 run (Rogers kick failed), 6:50.
PD − Rivers Estes 96 kickoff return (Miles Trussel kick), 6:25.
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING − PD: Coleby Sinclair 6-58, 2 TDs.
PASSING − PD: Hudson Spivey 14-19-177-3-1
RECEIVING − PD: Allen Moore 3-49; Drew Singletary 3-42; Landyn Tyler 2-27, 2 TDs.
Green Sea Floyds 48
Timmonsville 8
GREEN SEA, S.C. – Ralph Boston scored the Whirlwinds’ lone touchdown, with the two-point pass from Tremel Echols to Terry Lowery.
Timmonsville's record dropped to 0-3 overall and 0-1 Region 5-A.