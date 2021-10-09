PREP FOOTBALL ROUNDUP: Terry, Rhodes power South Florence past Wilson

Dillon travels Friday to Georgetown.

Camden 40

Marlboro County 20

BENNETTSVILLE, S.C. – Marlboro County led 14-10 at halftime, but Cauthen Best rushed for three touchdowns and threw for another to rally Camden back.

Jaquez Jarrett had a rushing score for Marlboro, which fell to 1-4 overall and 0-3 in Region 6-3A play. Darrius Grant also threw for a touchdown, and Marlboro County recovered a fumble for a 6-yard score in the second half.

Lee Academy 41

Carolina Academy 14

BISHOPVILLE, S.C. − Josh Brown and Christopher Jernigan each had rushing touchdowns for Carolina Academy.

Brown had 99 yards rushing for the Bobcats, who fell to 2-4 overall and will travel this week to Florence Christian.

The Cavaliers (3-4) ran for 410 yards and four scores and will travel to Christian Academy next week.