PREP FOOTBALL ROUNDUP: Tyler McManus tosses 4 TDs as Lamar advances

LAMAR, S.C. — Tyler McManus threw for 216 yards and four touchdowns and also rushed for 68 yards and a touchdown to lead Lamar to a 48-12 victory over Williston-Elko on Friday in the 1A state football playoffs.
Teammate Derrick Higgins had 140 yards receiving and two touchdowns.
Lamar had 446 total yards.
The Silver Foxes will next face Wagener-Salley, the team that knocked them out of the playoffs in the Upper State Finals last year.
W-E 6 0 0 6 — 12
L 14 20 6 8— 48
FIRST QUARTER
L- Derrick Higgins 33 pass from Tyler McManus (Rashad Johnson run), 9:43.
W-E - Adrian Chandler 16 pass from Javier Rudolph ( kick failed), 5:53.
L- Johnson 25 run (run failed), 3:42.
SECOND QUARTER
L- McManus 9 run (run failed), 5:43.
L- Tavarius Dolford 52 pass from McManus (Dolford run), 3:49.
L- Higgins 29 pass from McManus ( pass failed), 1:41.
THIRD QUARTER
L - Higgins 78 pass from McManus (run failed), 7:38.
FOURTH QUARTER
L- Quan Toney 6 run (Jamiek Dukes run), 11:54.
W-E - Rudolph 2 run (kick failed), 6:53.
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
PASSING − L: Tyler McManus 5-7-216-4.
RUSHING − L: Rashad Johnson 9-81; McManus 4-68; Pat Anderson 4-30.
RECEIVING − L: Derrick Higgins 3-140; Tavaris Dolford 1-52; Quan Toney 2-26.
RECORD: L 5-1.
NEXT GAME: Lamar will host Wagener-Salley at 7:30 p.m. Friday.
Lake View 26
Allendale-Fairfax 6
LAKE VIEW, S.C. — Lake View’s D.J. Bethea passed for 83 yards and two touchdowns in the 1A state playoffs.
Teammate Adarrian Dawkins had 80 yards receiving and a touchdown.
A-F 0 0 6 0 — 6
LV 14 6 0 6 — 26
FIRST QUARTER
LV- Marques Johnson 5 fumble return (Ja’Correus Ford run).
LV- Adarrian Dawkins 35 pass from D.J. Bethea (run failed).
SECOND QUARTER
LV - Trey Page 3 pass from Bethea (run failed).
THIRD QUARTER
A-F - Jamari Chisolm 72 pass from Shawn Jones (run failed).
FOURTH QUARTER
LV - Micheal McInnis 12 run (rum failed).
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
PASSING − LV: D.J. Bethea 3-9-83.
RUSHING − LV: Ja’Correus Ford 12-64; Micheal McInnis 7-43.
RECEIVING − LV: Adarrian Dawkins 3-80.
RECORD: LV 7-0.
NEXT GAME: Lake View will travel to Carvers Bay at 7:30 p.m. Friday.
Carvers Bay 33
Baptist Hill 8
HEMINGWAY, S.C. — Carvers Bay’s R.J. Bromell, Josh Walker, Travis Walker and K.C. Brockington each scored touchdowns.
The Bears improved to 5-1 and will host Lake View at 7:30 p.m. Friday.
Bamberg-Ehrhardt 26
C.E. Murray 20
BAMBERG, S.C. — C.E. Murray’s Tyree Prunes threw for a touchdown and ran for a score as well.
Teammate Notorius Grant added a rushing touchdown.
The War Eagles end the season at 3-4.
CEM 6 8 0 6 — 20
B-E 6 6 14 0 — 26
FIRST QUARTER
CEM- Henry Evans 65 pass from Tyree Prunes (run failed), 11:00.
B-E- Deshawn Brown 1 run (kick failed), 3:00.
SECOND QUARTER
CEM- Prunes 60 run (Amond Myers run), 5:00.
B-E- Brown 13 run (kick failed), 3:00
THIRD QUARTER
B-E- Brown 12 run (Brown run), 10:00.
B-E- Brown 55 pass from Treyton Still (run failed), 4:00.
FOURTH QUARTER
CEM- Notorious Grant 30 run (run failed), 7:00.
Whale Branch 52
Johnsonville 12
SEABROOK, S.C. — Johnsonville’s Quez Lewis caught a touchdown pass and ran a kickoff back for a score.
The Flashes ended the season at 6-2.
Marion 33
Andrew Jackson 21
MARION, S.C. — Marion’s Qua’Liek Crawford rushed for three touchdowns in the Swamp Foxes' 2A playoff victory.
Teammates Ky’heim Bethea and Gabriel Cusack each had rushing touchdowns.
The Swamp Foxes improved to 5-1 and will host Barnwell at 7:30 p.m. Friday.
Andrews 36
Cheraw 6
CHERAW, S.C. — Cheraw’s Tyson Hall ran for a touchdown in the Braves' 2A playoff loss.
Teammate Damarion McCaskill rushed for 131 yards.
The Braves ended the season at 4-2.
Gilbert 48
Lake City 12
GILBERT, S.C. — Lake City’s Cledus Alston and Hilshon Bailey each rushed for touchdowns in the Panthers' 3A playoff loss.
LCHS ended the season at 4-2.
Indian Land 27
Marlboro County 20
BENNTTESVILLE, S.C. — Marlboro County’s Darrius Grant threw for a touchdown and ran for another.
The Bulldogs end the season at 2-5.
McBee 31
Chesterfield 19
McBEE, S.C. —McBee’s Braddy Boyle had three rushing touchdowns.
The Panthers' defense recorded two safeties.
Chesterfield’s Jalen Thompson, Landon Vick and Jaleel McCormick each had rushing touchdowns.
The Rams finished the season at 0-6 while McBee finished 1-4.
Thomas Heyward 48
Dillon Christian 20
RIDGELAND, S.C. — Dillon Christian’s Cam Sweat threw for three touchdowns in the SCISA 1A state playoffs.
Teammates Austin Heasley, Logan Jones and Colby Throndyke each had receiving touchdowns.
The Warriors finished the season at 6-3.
Lee Academy 26
St. John’s Christian 12
BISHOPVILLE, S.C. — Lee Academy’s Keaton Price rushed for 237 yards and two touchdowns and also threw for a score in the SCISA 1A playoffs.
The Cavaliers (9-3) advanced to the state championship against Thomas Heyward at 5:30 p.m. at Charleston Southern University on Nov. 21.
Laurence Manning 18
Ben Lippen 13
MANNING, S.C. — Laurence Manning’s Gabe Harris rushed for two touchdowns and passed for another in the SCISA 3A state semifinals.
Harris rushed for 69 yards and passed for 39 yards.
The Swampcats improved to 9-3 and will play Hammond in the SCISA state championship game at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at Charleston Southern University.
Hilton Head Christian 63
Pee Dee Academy 14
HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. — Pee Dee Academy's Hudson Spivey passed for 151 yards, two touchdowns and three interceptions in SCISA Class 2A state semifinals.
Teammate Colby Sinclair rushed for 117 yards and Caleb Oakley had 106 yards receiving.
The Golden Eagles finished the season at 7-2.
