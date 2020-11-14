PREP FOOTBALL ROUNDUP: Tyler McManus tosses 4 TDs as Lamar advances

McBEE, S.C. —McBee’s Braddy Boyle had three rushing touchdowns.

The Panthers' defense recorded two safeties.

Chesterfield’s Jalen Thompson, Landon Vick and Jaleel McCormick each had rushing touchdowns.

The Rams finished the season at 0-6 while McBee finished 1-4.

Thomas Heyward 48

Dillon Christian 20

RIDGELAND, S.C. — Dillon Christian’s Cam Sweat threw for three touchdowns in the SCISA 1A state playoffs.

Teammates Austin Heasley, Logan Jones and Colby Throndyke each had receiving touchdowns.

The Warriors finished the season at 6-3.

Lee Academy 26

St. John’s Christian 12

BISHOPVILLE, S.C. — Lee Academy’s Keaton Price rushed for 237 yards and two touchdowns and also threw for a score in the SCISA 1A playoffs.