 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
PREP FOOTBALL STANDINGS, OCT. 16, 2020
0 comments
agate

PREP FOOTBALL STANDINGS, OCT. 16, 2020

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

SCHSL

CLASS 4A

REGION 6

REGION; OVERALL

W; L; W; L

Myrtle Beach; 2; 0; 3; 0

North Myrtle Beach; 3; 0; 3; 0

West Florence; 2; 1; 2; 1

South Florence; 1; 1; 1; 2

Wilson; 1; 2; 1; 2

Hartsville; 0; 2; 1; 2

Darlington; 0; 3; 0; 3

LAST WEEK'S GAMES

South Florence 51, Darlington 19

Myrtle Beach 51, West Florence 14

Hartsville 30, Fort Mill 13

North Myrtle Beach 38, Wilson 7

FRIDAY'S GAMES

West Florence at Conway

North Myrtle Beach at Darlington

Myrtle Beach at Hartsville

South Florence at Wilson

CLASS 3A

REGION 6

REGION; OVERALL

W; L; W; L

Camden; 2; 0; 2; 0

Lake City; 2; 1; 2; 1

Marlboro County; 2; 1; 2; 1

Crestwood; 2; 1; 2; 1

Lakewood; 1; 1; 1; 2

Manning; 0; 3; 0; 3

LAST WEEK'S GAMES

Camden 48, Lake City 20

Marlboro County 16, Lakewood 13 (OT)

Crestwood 46, Manning 7

FRIDAY'S GAMES

Lakewood at Manning

Lake City at Marlboro County

Camden at Crestwood

REGION 7

REGION; OVERALL

W; L; W; L

Loris; 2; 0; 2; 0

Dillon; 1; 0; 1; 0

Georgetown; 1; 1; 1; 1

Aynor; 1; 1; 1; 1

Waccamaw; 0; 2; 0; 2

LAST WEEK'S GAMES

Loris 19, Georgetown 13

Aynor 38, Waccamaw 14

FRIDAY'S GAMES

Dillon at Georgetown

Aynor at Waccamaw

CLASS 2A

REGION 4

REGION; OVERALL

W; L; W; L

North Central; 3; 0; 3; 0

Cheraw; 1; 0; 1; 0

Andrew Jackson; 1; 1; 1; 1

Buford; 1; 2; 1; 2

Central; 0; 1; 0; 1

Chesterfield; 0; 2; 0; 2

LAST WEEK'S GAME

North Central 47, Buford 0

FRIDAY'S GAMES

Buford at Central

North Central at Cheraw, ppd.

Chesterfield at Andrew Jackson, ppd.

REGION 2

REGION; OVERALL

W; L; W; L

Latta; 1; 0; 1; 0

Andrews; 2; 1; 2; 1

Marion; 1; 1; 1; 1

Kingstree; 1; 2; 1; 2

Mullins; 0; 1; 0; 1

LAST WEEK'S GAMES

Latta at Mullins, ppd.

Andrews 41, Kingstree 8

THURSDAY'S GAME

Latta at Marion

FRIDAY'S GAME

Mullins at Kingstree, ppd.

CLASS A

REGION 2

REGION; OVERALL

W; L; W; L

C.A. Johnson; 2; 0; 1; 0

Lamar; 2; 0; 2; 0

McBee; 0; 1; 0; 1

Lewisville; 0; 1; 0; 1

Great Falls; 0; 2; 0; 2

LAST WEEK'S GAMES

St. James 20, Lamar 12

C.A. Johnson 36, McBee 28

Lewisville 14, Great Falls 0

FRIDAY'S GAMES

McBee at Great Falls

Lewisville at Lamar

REGION 4

REGION; OVERALL

W; L; W; L

Carvers Bay; 3; 0; 3; 0

C.E. Murray; 1; 1; 1; 2

Scott’s Branch; 2; 1; 2; 1

Hemingway; 0; 2; 0; 3

East Clarendon; 0; 2; 0; 3

LAST WEEK'S GAMES

Scott Branch 21, Hemingway 12

Green Sea Floyds 38, C.E. Murray 12

Carvers Bay 13, East Clarendon 7

THURSDAY'S GAME

Hannah Pamplico at Carvers Bay

FRIDAY'S GAMES

Scott’s Branch at C.E. Murray

Hemingway at East Clarendon

REGION 5

REGION; OVERALL

W; L; W; L

Lake View; 2; 0; 3; 0

Johnsonville; 2; 1; 2; 1

Green Sea Floyds; 1; 1; 2; 1

Hannah-Pamplico; 1; 2; 1; 2

Timmonsville; 0; 2; 1; 2

LAST WEEK'S GAMES

Green Sea Floyds 38, C.E. Murray 12

Hannah-Pamplico 36, Timmonsville 20

Lake View 30, Johnsonville 20

THURSDAY'S GAMES

Timmonsville at Lake View

Green Sea Floyds at Johnsonville

Hannah-Pamplico at Carvers Bay

SCISA

CLASS 3A

REGION 2

REGION; OVERALL

W; L; W; L

First Baptist; 2; 0; 7; 0

Trinity Collegiate; 2; 1; 2; 3

Laurence Manning; 1; 1; 3; 2

Porter-Gaud; 1; 2; 1; 4

Pinewood Prep; 0; 2; 1; 5

LAST WEEK'S GAMES

Trinity Collegiate 21, Porter-Gaud 14

Augusta Christian (Ga.) 45, Pinewood Prep 6

First Baptist 7, Hammond 6

Laurence Manning 48, Cardinal Newman 7

FRIDAY'S GAMES

Pinewood Prep at Laurence Manning

Cardinal Newman at Porter-Gaud

Trinity Collegiate at Heathwood Hall

CLASS 2A

REGION 2

REGION; OVERALL

W; L; W; L

Pee Dee Academy; 3; 0; 7; 0

Carolina Academy; 1; 0; 3 ;0

Williamsburg Academy; 1; 1; 3; 2

Spartanburg Christian; 0; 2; 1; 4

Florence Christian; 0; 2; 0; 6

LAST WEEK'S GAMES

Pee Dee Academy 14, Spartanburg Christian 7

Heathwood Hall 40, Florence Christian 6

Carolina Academy 40, Lee Academy 21

Dillon Christian at Williamsburg Academy, ppd.

FRIDAY'S GAMES

Florence Christian at Carolina Academy

Pee Dee Academy at Dillon Christian, ppd.

Williamsburg Academy at The King’s Academy

CLASS A

REGION 2

REGION; OVERALL

W; L; W; L

Lee Academy; 2; 0; 4; 3

Christian Academy; 2; 0; 2; 4

Dillon Christian; 2; 1; 3; 2

Thomas Sumter; 1; 2; 1; 4

Calhoun Academy; 1; 2; 1; 4

The King’s Academy; 0; 3; 0; 5

LAST WEEK'S GAMES

Carolina Academy 40, Lee Academy 21

Dillon Christian at Williamsburg Academy, ppd.

Christian Academy 48, The King’s Academy 0

FRIDAY'S GAMES

Calhoun Academy at Colleton Prep

Christian Academy at Lee Academy

Dillon Christian at Pee Dee Academy, ppd.

Williamsburg Academy at The King’s Academy

Thomas Sumter at Wilson Hall

football stock art logo
http://cliparting.com
0 comments

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert