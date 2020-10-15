PREP FOOTBALL STANDINGS, OCT. 16, 2020

SCHSL
CLASS 4A
REGION 6
REGION; OVERALL
W; L; W; L
Myrtle Beach; 2; 0; 3; 0
North Myrtle Beach; 3; 0; 3; 0
West Florence; 2; 1; 2; 1
South Florence; 1; 1; 1; 2
Wilson; 1; 2; 1; 2
Hartsville; 0; 2; 1; 2
Darlington; 0; 3; 0; 3
LAST WEEK'S GAMES
South Florence 51, Darlington 19
Myrtle Beach 51, West Florence 14
Hartsville 30, Fort Mill 13
North Myrtle Beach 38, Wilson 7
FRIDAY'S GAMES
West Florence at Conway
North Myrtle Beach at Darlington
Myrtle Beach at Hartsville
South Florence at Wilson
CLASS 3A
REGION 6
REGION; OVERALL
W; L; W; L
Camden; 2; 0; 2; 0
Lake City; 2; 1; 2; 1
Marlboro County; 2; 1; 2; 1
Crestwood; 2; 1; 2; 1
Lakewood; 1; 1; 1; 2
Manning; 0; 3; 0; 3
LAST WEEK'S GAMES
Camden 48, Lake City 20
Marlboro County 16, Lakewood 13 (OT)
Crestwood 46, Manning 7
FRIDAY'S GAMES
Lakewood at Manning
Lake City at Marlboro County
Camden at Crestwood
REGION 7
REGION; OVERALL
W; L; W; L
Loris; 2; 0; 2; 0
Dillon; 1; 0; 1; 0
Georgetown; 1; 1; 1; 1
Aynor; 1; 1; 1; 1
Waccamaw; 0; 2; 0; 2
LAST WEEK'S GAMES
Loris 19, Georgetown 13
Aynor 38, Waccamaw 14
FRIDAY'S GAMES
Dillon at Georgetown
Aynor at Waccamaw
CLASS 2A
REGION 4
REGION; OVERALL
W; L; W; L
North Central; 3; 0; 3; 0
Cheraw; 1; 0; 1; 0
Andrew Jackson; 1; 1; 1; 1
Buford; 1; 2; 1; 2
Central; 0; 1; 0; 1
Chesterfield; 0; 2; 0; 2
LAST WEEK'S GAME
North Central 47, Buford 0
FRIDAY'S GAMES
Buford at Central
North Central at Cheraw, ppd.
Chesterfield at Andrew Jackson, ppd.
REGION 2
REGION; OVERALL
W; L; W; L
Latta; 1; 0; 1; 0
Andrews; 2; 1; 2; 1
Marion; 1; 1; 1; 1
Kingstree; 1; 2; 1; 2
Mullins; 0; 1; 0; 1
LAST WEEK'S GAMES
Latta at Mullins, ppd.
Andrews 41, Kingstree 8
THURSDAY'S GAME
Latta at Marion
FRIDAY'S GAME
Mullins at Kingstree, ppd.
CLASS A
REGION 2
REGION; OVERALL
W; L; W; L
C.A. Johnson; 2; 0; 1; 0
Lamar; 2; 0; 2; 0
McBee; 0; 1; 0; 1
Lewisville; 0; 1; 0; 1
Great Falls; 0; 2; 0; 2
LAST WEEK'S GAMES
St. James 20, Lamar 12
C.A. Johnson 36, McBee 28
Lewisville 14, Great Falls 0
FRIDAY'S GAMES
McBee at Great Falls
Lewisville at Lamar
REGION 4
REGION; OVERALL
W; L; W; L
Carvers Bay; 3; 0; 3; 0
C.E. Murray; 1; 1; 1; 2
Scott’s Branch; 2; 1; 2; 1
Hemingway; 0; 2; 0; 3
East Clarendon; 0; 2; 0; 3
LAST WEEK'S GAMES
Scott Branch 21, Hemingway 12
Green Sea Floyds 38, C.E. Murray 12
Carvers Bay 13, East Clarendon 7
THURSDAY'S GAME
Hannah Pamplico at Carvers Bay
FRIDAY'S GAMES
Scott’s Branch at C.E. Murray
Hemingway at East Clarendon
REGION 5
REGION; OVERALL
W; L; W; L
Lake View; 2; 0; 3; 0
Johnsonville; 2; 1; 2; 1
Green Sea Floyds; 1; 1; 2; 1
Hannah-Pamplico; 1; 2; 1; 2
Timmonsville; 0; 2; 1; 2
LAST WEEK'S GAMES
Green Sea Floyds 38, C.E. Murray 12
Hannah-Pamplico 36, Timmonsville 20
Lake View 30, Johnsonville 20
THURSDAY'S GAMES
Timmonsville at Lake View
Green Sea Floyds at Johnsonville
Hannah-Pamplico at Carvers Bay
SCISA
CLASS 3A
REGION 2
REGION; OVERALL
W; L; W; L
First Baptist; 2; 0; 7; 0
Trinity Collegiate; 2; 1; 2; 3
Laurence Manning; 1; 1; 3; 2
Porter-Gaud; 1; 2; 1; 4
Pinewood Prep; 0; 2; 1; 5
LAST WEEK'S GAMES
Trinity Collegiate 21, Porter-Gaud 14
Augusta Christian (Ga.) 45, Pinewood Prep 6
First Baptist 7, Hammond 6
Laurence Manning 48, Cardinal Newman 7
FRIDAY'S GAMES
Pinewood Prep at Laurence Manning
Cardinal Newman at Porter-Gaud
Trinity Collegiate at Heathwood Hall
CLASS 2A
REGION 2
REGION; OVERALL
W; L; W; L
Pee Dee Academy; 3; 0; 7; 0
Carolina Academy; 1; 0; 3 ;0
Williamsburg Academy; 1; 1; 3; 2
Spartanburg Christian; 0; 2; 1; 4
Florence Christian; 0; 2; 0; 6
LAST WEEK'S GAMES
Pee Dee Academy 14, Spartanburg Christian 7
Heathwood Hall 40, Florence Christian 6
Carolina Academy 40, Lee Academy 21
Dillon Christian at Williamsburg Academy, ppd.
FRIDAY'S GAMES
Florence Christian at Carolina Academy
Pee Dee Academy at Dillon Christian, ppd.
Williamsburg Academy at The King’s Academy
CLASS A
REGION 2
REGION; OVERALL
W; L; W; L
Lee Academy; 2; 0; 4; 3
Christian Academy; 2; 0; 2; 4
Dillon Christian; 2; 1; 3; 2
Thomas Sumter; 1; 2; 1; 4
Calhoun Academy; 1; 2; 1; 4
The King’s Academy; 0; 3; 0; 5
LAST WEEK'S GAMES
Carolina Academy 40, Lee Academy 21
Dillon Christian at Williamsburg Academy, ppd.
Christian Academy 48, The King’s Academy 0
FRIDAY'S GAMES
Calhoun Academy at Colleton Prep
Christian Academy at Lee Academy
Dillon Christian at Pee Dee Academy, ppd.
Williamsburg Academy at The King’s Academy
Thomas Sumter at Wilson Hall
