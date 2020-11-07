PREP FOOTBALL: Trinity, FCS fall; Hartsville wins big over Darlington

Hannah-Pamplico 18

TURBEVILLE, S.C. — East Clarendon defeated Hannah-Pamplico 28-18 to end the regular season at 2-5 overall and 1-3 in Region 4-A.

Hannah-Pamplico’s Zander Poston passed for three touchdowns.

Teammate Taeshaun Sellers caught two and Davian Coaxum caught the other touchdown pass.

Johnsonville 37

Hemingway 16

JOHNSONVILLE, S.C. — Johnsonville’s Malik Shippy passed for two touchdowns and also rushed for another.

Teammate Quez Lewis caught two touchdowns and Daquan Burroughs and Eric Thompkins each had rushing touchdowns.

The Flashes end the regular seasons at 6-1 overall and 3-1 in Region 5-A and will travel to Whale Branch in the Class A state playoffs at 7:30 p.m. Friday.

Hemingway ended the regular season at 0-6 overall and 0-4 in Region 4-A.

Laurence Manning 27

Heathwood Hall 7