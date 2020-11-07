 Skip to main content
PREP FOOTBALL: Trinity, FCS fall; Hartsville wins big over Darlington
PREP FOOTBALL: Trinity, FCS fall; Hartsville wins big over Darlington

Darlington V.S Hartsville

Hartsville's Dariyan Pendergrass (1) runs the ball Friday during the Red Foxes' 69-29 victory over Darlington.

 ALAYNA SMITH, SPECIAL TO THE MORNING NEWS

AUGUSTA, Ga. — Jacob Walker's 15-yard score and two-point run with 1:43 left in the game gave Augusta Christian a 36-35 win over Trinity Collegiate in the SCISA Class 3A state playoffs Friday.

The Titans missed a 45-yard field goal as time expired.

Region Bennett rushed for 210 yards and three touchdowns for Trinity.

Teammate Caleb Rogers also rushed for 74 yards and two touchdowns.

TCS 14 14 0 7 — 35

ACS 0 7 14 15 — 36

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING − TCS: Region Bennett 11-210; Caleb Rogers 9-74.

RECORD: TCS 4-6.

Orangeburg Prep 24

Florence Christian 22

ORANGEBURG, S.C. — McCullough Mims' 4-yard TD run with 1:20 left in the game gave Orangeburg Prep a 24-22 win over Florence Christian in the SCISA Class 2A state playoffs.

The Eagles' Ethan Kelly ran for 244 yards and two touchdowns.

Florence Christian quarterback Robbie Jordan scored on an 1-yard run and Kelly added the two-point conversion to make it 22-18 with 8:48 remaining.

FCS 8 0 6 8 — 22

PDA 0 6 6 12 — 24

FIRST QUARTER

FCS - Ethan Kelly 64 (D.J. Huntley run), 8:41.

SECOND QUARTER

OP - A.J. Tolbert 72 pass from McCollough Mims (pass failed), 2:24.

THIRD QUARTER

OP - Tolbert pass from Mims (pass failed), 8:24.

FCS - Kelly 4 run (run failed), :33.

FOURTH QUARTER

FCS - Robbie Jordan 1 run (Kelly run), 8:48.

OP - Mims 4 run (pass failed), 1:20.

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

PASSING − FCS: Ethan Kelly 34-244..

RECORD: FCS 3-7.

Hartsville 69

Darlington 26

DARLINGTON, S.C. — Hartsville’s D.P. Pendergrass rushed for three touchdowns.

Teammate Owen Taylor passed for a score and also rushed for touchdown.

Darlington’s Deuce Hudson passed for two touchdowns.

The Red Foxes end the season at 4-3 while the the Falcons finish 0-6.

Dillon 58

Marlboro County 27

BENNETTSVILLE, S.C. — Dillon’s Nemo Squire rushed for five touchdowns.

Teammate Ahmari Huggins-Bryce had two receiving touchdowns.

The Wildcats improved to 5-0 and will host Hanahan in the Class 2A playoffs at 7:30 p.m. Friday.

Marlboro County fell to 2-4 and will host Indian Land at 7:30 p.m. Friday.

Kingstree 8

Mullins 6

KINGSTREE, S.C. — Kingstree defeated Mullins 8-6 to improve to 2-2 overall and in Region 7-2A.

The Auctioneers’ Nizail Robinson caught the only score for Mullins.

MHS fell to 1-3 overall and in region play.

East Clarendon 28

Hannah-Pamplico 18

TURBEVILLE, S.C. — East Clarendon defeated Hannah-Pamplico 28-18 to end the regular season at 2-5 overall and 1-3 in Region 4-A.

Hannah-Pamplico’s Zander Poston passed for three touchdowns.

Teammate Taeshaun Sellers caught two and Davian Coaxum caught the other touchdown pass.

Johnsonville 37

Hemingway 16

JOHNSONVILLE, S.C. — Johnsonville’s Malik Shippy passed for two touchdowns and also rushed for another.

Teammate Quez Lewis caught two touchdowns and Daquan Burroughs and Eric Thompkins each had rushing touchdowns.

The Flashes end the regular seasons at 6-1 overall and 3-1 in Region 5-A and will travel to Whale Branch in the Class A state playoffs at 7:30 p.m. Friday.

Hemingway ended the regular season at 0-6 overall and 0-4 in Region 4-A.

Laurence Manning 27

Heathwood Hall 7

MANNING, S.C. — Laurence Manning’s Taylor June rushed for two touchdowns and also passed for 94 yards and a score as the Swampcats advanced in the SCISA Class 3A state playoffs.

Teammate Gabe Harris rushed for 186 yards and a touchdown.

The Swampcats improved to 8-3 and will host Ben Lippen at 7:30 p.m. Friday.

Pee Dee Academy 49

Beaufort Academy 28

MULLINS, S.C. — Pee Dee Academy’s Hudson Spivey passed for 291 yards and four touchdowns in Friday's SCISA Class 2A playoffs victory.

Teammate Caleb Oakley had 154 yards receiving and three touchdowns and also rushed for a touchdown.

Ryan Forney had 76 yards receiving and a touchdown and also led the Pee Dee defense with 12 tackles.

BA 8 8 0 12 — 28

PDA 12 10 20 7 — 49

FIRST QUARTER

BA - Ja’Sean Lawson 51 run ( Elijah Sess run), 11:12.

PDA - Caleb Oakley 12 pass from Hudson Spivey (run failed), 9:14.

PDA - Oakley 1 run (Pass failed), 4:05.

SECOND QUARTER

PDA - Drew Singletary 24 FG, 8:20.

BA - Braydon Dineen 4 run (lawson run), 4:03.

PDA - Oakley 4 pass from Spivey (Singletary kick), 1:45.

THIRD QUARTER

PDA - Colby Sinclair 55 run (run failed), 11:45.

PDA - Colten Caulder 9 pass from Spivey (Singletary kick), 8:05.

PDA - Sinclair 91 run (Singletary kick), 5:12.

FOURTH QUARTER

BA - Sess 2 run (pass failed), 7:05.

PDA - Oakley 12 pass from Spivey (Singletary kick), 2:08.

BA - Sess 35 pass from Dineen (run failed), :59.

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

PASSING − PDA: Hudson Spivey 21-33-291.

RUSHING − PDA: Colby Sinclair 16-215.

RECEIVING − PDA: Caleb Oakley 12-154; Ryan Forney 3-76.

RECORD: PDA 8-1.

NEXT GAME: PDA will travel to Hilton Head Christian in the SCISA Class 2A playoffs at 7:30 p.m. next Friday.

Dillon Christian 40

Bethesda Academy 28

DILLON, S.C. — Dillon Christian’s Cam Sweat passed for 175 yards and three touchdowns in the SCISA Class A state playoffs.

Teammate Adam Norman had 150 yards receiving and three touchdowns and also returned a punt for a score.

The Warriors’ Colby Thorndyke rushed for 137 yards and two touchdowns, and also had 11 tackles on defense.

BA 3 18 7 0 — 28

DCS 6 22 6 6 — 40

FIRST QUARTER

DCS - Colby Thorndyke 67 run (kick failed0, 11:32.

BA - David Hale 18 FG, 1:25.

SECOND QUARTER

DCS - Thorndyke 11 run (kick failed), 11:55.

BA - Erek Pettiford 4 run (Hakle kick), 10:15.

BA - Ivan Gooding 25 pass from Antjuan McKay ((run good), 9:12.

BA - Hale 20 FG, 3:21.

DCS - Adam Norman 24 pass from Cam Sweat (Throndyke run), :46.

THIRD QUARTER

BA- Keshan Leggett 18 pass from McKay (Hale kick), 10:05.

DCS - Norman 44 pass from Sweat ( run failed), 8:07.

FOURTH QUARTER

DCS - Norman 55 punt return (pass failed), 6:51.

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

PASSING − DCS; Cam Sweat 7-11-175-3.

RUSHING − DCS: Colby Throndyke 14-137.

RECEIVING − DCS: Adam Norman 6-150.

RECORD: DCS 6-2.

NEXT GAME: DCS will travel to THomas Heyward in SCISA Class A playoffs at 7:30 p.m. Friday.

Lee Academy 41

Dorchester Academy 12

BISHOPVILLE, S.C. — Lee Academy’s Keaton Price rushed for 199 yards and also passed for 57 yards in the SCISA Class A state playoffs.

The Cavaliers improved to 8-3 and will host St. John’s Christian next Friday.

Cheraw 17

Andrew Jackson 14

KERSHAW, S.C. — Cheraw’s Bradford Dyson hit a 31-yard field goal with 51.9 seconds left in a victory over Andrew Jackson.

Dyson also kicked two other field goal for the Bravesm while Jadon Scott rushed for a touchdown in the third quarter.

Cheraw finished in second place in the region and will host Andrews in the Class 2A playoffs at 7:30 p.m. Friday.

Central 44

Chesterfield 14

CHESTERFIELD, S.C. — Chesterfield’s Jaleel McCormick and Kevin Diggs each scored a touchdown.

The Rams fell to 0-5 overall and in Region 4-2A and will host McBee at 7:30 p.m. Friday.

