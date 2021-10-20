PREP ROUNDUP: 2020 lower-state finalist Lake View volleyball wins 1st round of this year's state tourney

GSSM 3

Calhoun County 0

ST.MATTHEWS, S.C. — Governor’s School, which last won the Class A state title in 2018, won by scores of 25-10, 25-11, 25-15 in the first round of this year's Class A playoffs.

East Clarendon 3

Charleston M&S 0

TURBEVILLE, S.C. — East Clarendon’s Katey Lee had six aces and 11 assists in the 25-8, 25-10, 25-19 win in Class A playoffs.

ACES: EC: Katey Lee 6.

KILLS: EC: Liberty Whack 9, Hayden White 6.

ASSISTS: EC: Lee 11.

Carvers Bay 3

Whale Branch 0

HEMINGWAY, S.C. — Carvers Bay’s Morgan Glover had six aces, two kills, two blocks and six digs in the Bears' 25-13, 25-9, 25-11 win in the Class A playoffs.

ACES: CB: Kennedi Collins 5, Morgan Glover 6, Natalie Joye 6, Camdyn Lawshe 2, Jenny Kay Avant 4.