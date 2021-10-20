PREP ROUNDUP: 2020 lower-state finalist Lake View volleyball wins 1st round of this year's state tourney

LAKE VIEW, S.C. — Baxleigh Arnette had seven kills and two digs to lead Lake View's volleyball team to a 3-0 win (25-9, 25-7, 25-13) over Estill in Wednesday's first round of the Class A playoffs.
Teammate Rebecca Cox had three aces and six kills.
ACES- LV: Baxleigh Arnette 7, Rebecca Cox 3, Spivey Evans 3 .
KILLS: LV: Mamie Grossetti 4, Zandaisa McNeil 14,Cox 6, Tianaa Hamilton 7, Locklear 4.
ASSISTS: LV: Evans 21, Grossetti 3, Baylee Miller 5.
DIGS:LV: Emma King 12, Mamie Grossetti 5, Elizabeth Morgan 5, Arnette 2, Locklear 6.
RECORD: LV:16-0.
NEXT MATCH: LV will host Low Country Leadership at 6 p.m. Monday.
Bamberg-Ehrhardt 3
Johnsonville 0
BAMBERG, S.C. — Bamberg-Ehrhardt 25-12, 25-21, 25-7 in the Class A playoffs.
McBee 3
Denmark-Olar 1
McBEE, S.C. — The Panthers won 25-13, 25-18, 21-25, 25-14 in the Class A playoffs.
GSSM 3
Calhoun County 0
ST.MATTHEWS, S.C. — Governor’s School, which last won the Class A state title in 2018, won by scores of 25-10, 25-11, 25-15 in the first round of this year's Class A playoffs.
East Clarendon 3
Charleston M&S 0
TURBEVILLE, S.C. — East Clarendon’s Katey Lee had six aces and 11 assists in the 25-8, 25-10, 25-19 win in Class A playoffs.
ACES: EC: Katey Lee 6.
KILLS: EC: Liberty Whack 9, Hayden White 6.
ASSISTS: EC: Lee 11.
Carvers Bay 3
Whale Branch 0
HEMINGWAY, S.C. — Carvers Bay’s Morgan Glover had six aces, two kills, two blocks and six digs in the Bears' 25-13, 25-9, 25-11 win in the Class A playoffs.
ACES: CB: Kennedi Collins 5, Morgan Glover 6, Natalie Joye 6, Camdyn Lawshe 2, Jenny Kay Avant 4.
KILLS: CB: Collins 10, Glover 2, Joye 2, Arissa Staggers 4, Lawshe 3, Avant 1.