PREP ROUNDUP: Carolina Academy football team back at practice

LAKE CITY, S.C. − It's been a whirlwind the past week and a half for the Carolina Academy football team, but fortunately the Bobcats were able to return to the practice field.
The players and staff were originally quarantined for 14 days starting last Wednesday following a positive COVID-19 test by a player, coach T.J. Joye said.
However, a second test by that same player came back negative, and there have been no more positive tests since by him or any other player or coach.
"Just as a precaution, he's been quarantined for 10 days," Joye said. "He's out of practice, but we were able to get the rest of the team back out on the practice field Monday."
Even so, out of an abundance of caution, the team's regularly scheduled season-opener against Northwood Academy this Friday will not be played.
"We'll hopefully be able to play Thomas Sumter the next week," Joye said. "It's a lot better feeling than it was for us (last week), but obviously the safety of the kids is the top priority."
LATE TUESDAY
VOLLEYBALL
The King's Academy 3
Emmanuel Christian 1
FLORENCE, S.C. — Meredith Hoover had an ace, a kill and 12 assists in The King's Academy volleyball team's 3-1 win (25-22, 21-25, 25-12, 25-12) over Emmanuel Christian.
Teammate Kelsey Kirby added five kills, 12 digs and one ace.
ACES – TKA: Meredith Hoover 3, Kelsey Kirby 1.
KILLS – TKA: Hoover 1, Audrey Beaton 6, Kirby 5, Frances Padgette
BLOCK – TKA: Beaton 1
ASSISTS – TKA: Hoover 12.
DIGS – TKA: Padgette 9, Kirby 12.
RECORDS: TKA 2-1.
NEXT MATCH: TKA will host Lee Academy at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Lee Academy 3
Pee Dee Academy 1
MULLINS, S.C. — Lee Academy lost by game scores of 25-13, 25-14, 16-25 and 25-17.
KILLS – PDA: Maggie Jacobs 9.
ASSISTS – PDA: Tess Devers 10.
DIGS – PDA: Devers 11, Laney Cox 13.
RECORDS: PDA 1-2. LA: 2-1.
NEXT MATCH: PDA will travel to FCS at 5:30 p.m. Thursday.
Heathwood Hall 3
Trinity Collegiate 0
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Trinity was swept by scores of 25-17, 25-22 and 25-8.
The Titans fall to 0-2 and will travel to Hammond on Sept. 8 at 5 p.m.
Carolina Academy 3
Laurence Manning 0
LAKE CITY, S.C. — Carolina Academy’s Vandi Timmons had eight aces and four kills in the Bobcats' 25-13, 25-17, 25-15 win.
Carolina Academy teammate Anna Grace Bradley added eight aces, nine kills and 14 assists.
ACES — CA: Vandi Timmons 8, Anna Grace Bradley 8.
KILLS – CA: Anniston Turner 9, Timmons 4.
BLOCKS – CA: Lara Abuaita 1.
ASSISTS – CA: Bradley 14.
RECORDS: CA 1-0. LMA 0-2.
NEXT MATCH: Carolina Academy will host The King’s Academy at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday. Laurence Manning will travel to Northwood Academy for pair of matches at 11 a.m. Saturday.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!