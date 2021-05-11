PREP ROUNDUP: Darlington wins the Region 6-4A title in extra innings over Hartsville softball

DARLINGTON, S.C. — Katelyn Church singled in Ary McPhail in the bottom of the ninth to give Darlington's softball team the Region 6-4A championship with a 3-2 win Tuesday against Hartsville. For the game, Church went 3 for 4 with a double.
The Falcons tied the Red Foxes at 2 during that bottom of the ninth with Naya Jones' sacrifice fly that scored Kansas Cassidy.
Hartsville took a 2-1 lead in the ninth on a Caydon Thompson's sacrifice fly that scored Alyssa Poston.
Hartsville's Jaysha McCullough finished 2 for 3.
H;100;000;001—2;4;1
D;000;001;002—3;10;1
WP: Madie Andrews (9 IP, 4H, 2 R, 1 ER, 0 BB, 10 K). LP: Alyssa Poston (8 1/3 IP, 10 H, 3 R, 2 ER, 2 BB, 0 K).
LEADING HITTERS – H:Chelea Gohens 1-4; Caydon Thompson 1-3, 1 RBI; Jaysha McCullough 2-3. D: Katelyn Church 3-4, 2B, 1 RBI; Amber Rogers 2-4; Ashton Goodwin 1-4; Savannah Evans 1-3; Kansas Cassidy 2-2; Ary McPhail 1-4, 1 RBI.
Dillon 2
Aynor 0
DILLON, S.C. — Dillon’s Lexie Rogers went 1 for 1 with a double and RBI to lead the Wildcats to the Region 7-3A crown.
A;000;000;0—0;5;1
D:010;001;x—2;1;1
WP:Paige Sherman (7 IP, 5 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 2 K). LP: Kennedy Ellis ( 6 IP, 1 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 2 BB, 2 K).
LEADING HITTERS – D:Lexie Rogers 1-1, 2B, 1 RBI.
Colleton Prep 5
Pee Dee Academy 4
WALTERBORO, S.C. — Pee Dee Academy’s Gracyn Hyatt went 3 for 4 with a double and two RBI in Game 2 of the SCISA Class 2A softball championship series. Teammate Abigail Johnson went 2 for 3 with a double. The series is tied at 1-1, and Game 3 is 6 p.m. Thursday at Laurence Manning Academy.
PDA;003;000;1—4;9;2
CP;310;100;x—5;8;1
WP:Haley Bootle(7 IP, 9 H, 4 R, 3 ER, 1 BB, 3 K). LP: Jordan Perritt ( 2 IP, 2 H, 4 R, 1 ER, 3 BB, 1 K).
LEADING HITTERS – PDA: Perritt 1-4, 2B; Gracyn Hyatt 3-4, 2B, 2 RBI; Abigail Johnson 2-3, 2B; Allie Briley 2-3, 2B, Tess Devers 1-3, 1 RBI.
Marion 3
Conway 2
CONWAY, S.C. — Marion’s Anna Grace Page went 1 for 3 with a double and RBI. Teammate Sheteria Bethea and Samantha Love each had a hit and RBI.
M;020;100;0—3;7;1
C;200;000;0—2;7;1
WP: Hallie Lebiedz (7 IP, 7 H, 2 R, 1 ER, 2 BB, 9 K).
LEADING HITTERS – M: Lebiedz 1-4; Ava Gainey 2-3; Anna Grace Page 1-3, 2B, 1 RBI; Sheteria Bethea 1-3, 1 RBI; Samantha Love 1-2, 1 RBI; Saniyha Howard 1-3.
Lamar 15
Crestwood 0 (3)
LAMAR, S.C. — Lamar’s Heidi Anderson pitched a three-inning, no-hitter while striking out nine batters. Teammate Abbie McManus went 2 for 2 with a triple and two RBI.
C;000—0;0;9
L;834—15;7;1
WP: Heidi Anderson (3 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 9 K).
LEADING HITTERS – L: Emmy Copeland 1-2, HR, 1 RBI; H.Anderson 1-1, 2B, 1 RBI; Maddie Doriety 2-2, 2 RBI; Abby McManus 2-2, 3B, 2 RBI; Gracie Blackwell 1-1.
Marlboro County 13
Lake City 6
BENNETTSVILLE, S.C. — Marlboro County won 13-6 to win region.
LC;000;320;1—6;7;8
MC;313;303;x—13;12;1
BOYS' TENNIS
Hannah-Pamplico 4
Green Sea Floyds 3
PAMPLICO, S.C. — Hannah-Pamplico’s Connor Hudson defeated Aaron Moore in No.3 singles 7-6 (8), 6-2 to give his team the win over Green Sea Floyds and send the Raiders to the Class A, lower-state final.
The Raiders will next play Philips Simmons on Thursday.
SINGLES
McCray Poston (HP) def. Luke Elliott 6-2, 6-2; Jackson Cooper (HP) def. ; Connor Hudson (HP) def. Aaron Moore 6-6(8-6), 6-2; Chris Basso (GSF) def Caleb Bram 3-6, 6-4 (11-9); Ethan Strickland (GSF) def. Juan Arriaga 6-4, 6-2.
DOUBLES
Elliott/ Meadows (GSF) def. Poston/ Cooper 6-3, 4-6 (11-9); Cullen Smith/ C.J. Bethea (HP) def. Jones Lay/ Josh Davis 6-2, 4-6 (10-7).
BASEBALL
Williamsburg Academy 4
Lee Academy 2
KINGSTREE, S.C. — Williamsburg Academy scored three in the fifth, and that set the stage for the Stallions winning the SCISA Class 2A state championship. This is the program's first state crown since 1994.
The Stallions were led by Stone Robert Coward and Joe Kellahan each went 2 for 3. Lee Academy was led by Lucas Freidenberger, Jenkins McCullum, Keaton Price and Logan Arrants.
WA;100;030;0—4;4;3
LA;001;010;0—2;4;3
WP: Joe Kellahan (6 1/3 IP, 3 H, 2 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 7 K). LP: Jenkins McCullum (6 IP, 4 H, 4 R, 1 ER, 5 BB, 8 K).
LEADING HITTERS –WA:Stone Robert Coward 2-3; Joe Kellahan 2-3. LA: Lucas Freidenberger 1-4; McCullum 1-4; Keaton Price 1-3; Logan Arrants 1-3.
Hartsville 3
Darlington 1
DARLINGTON, S.C. — Hartsville’s Owen Taylor and Cam Cannarella each finished with a double and RBI.
Darlington’s Deuce Hudson, Garrett Keen and Lex Blackmon each had two hits.
H;000;030;0—3;5;2
D;000;001;0—1;8;1
WP:Harrison Moore (3 IP, 4 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 5 K). LP: Tyler Berry (4 ⅓ IP, 3 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 6 BB, 3 K).
LEADING HITTERS – H: Cam Cannarella 1-2, 2B, 1 RBI; Owen Taylor 1-3, 2B, 1 RBI; Chapman Parker 1-3, 1 RBI; Collin Reason 1-2; Roddi Morris 1-3, 2B. D: Deuce Hudson 2-3; Garrett Keen 2-4; Shemar Simes 1-3, 2B; Lex Blackmon 2-3; Bryant Dickerson 1-3, 1 RBI.
Chesterfield 6
Marlboro County 2
CHESTERFIELD, S.C. — Chesterfield’s Boyce Brock went 2 for 3 with two RBI.
Marlboro County’s Markey Purvis went 3 for 3 with a double and RBI.
MC;001;000;1—2;6;0
C:032;010;x—6;10;0
WP:Nick Boswell (7 IP,6 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 0 BB, 2 K). LP: Layton Hardee (1 1/3 IP, 2 H, 3 R, 1 ER, 2 BB, 0 K).
LEADING HITTERS – MC: Thomas Smith 1-3, 1 RBI; Braxton Hunt 1-3; Markey Purvis 3-3, 2B, 1 RBI. C:Zane Davis 2-4; Kevin Diggs 2-4; Jase Stafford 1-2; Boyce Brock 2-3, 2 RBI; Boswell 1-3, 1 RBI; Adam Bytheway 2-3, 1 RBI.
Hannah-Pamplico 9
Carvers Bay 2
HEMINGWAY, S.C. — Hannah-Pamplico’s Zander Poston went 2 for 3 with a double.
Teammate Weston Todd went 2 for 4 with a double and an RBI.
HP;021;033;0—9;7;3
HP;200;000;0—2;3;
WP:Alex Cornette (7 IP,5 H, 2 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 8 K).
LEADING HITTERS – HP: Jamarcus Williams 1-3, 1 RBI; Zander Poston 2-3, 2B; Landon Todd 1-4, 2B, 2 RBI; Cameron Jackson 1-3; Weston Todd 2-4, 2B, 1 RBI.
Aynor 11
East Clarendon 0 (5)
TURBEVILLE, S.C. — East Clarendon’s Blake Lee, Kyler Odom and John Michael Hardy each had a hit.
A;263;00—11;7;1
EC;000;00—0;3;3
LEADING HITTERS – EC: Blake Lee 1-3; Kyler Odom 1-1; John Michael Hardy 1-2.
Manning 11
Timberland 1 (6)
MANNING, S.C. — Manning’s Landon McDaniel went 3 for 3 with a double and RBI. Teammate McKrae Ard went 2 for 3 with a double and RBI.
LEADING HITTERS – M:Landon McDaniel 3-3, 2B, 1 RBI; R.J. Cantey 3-4, 2 RBI; McKrae Ard 2-3, 2B, 1 RBI; Heaton 1-3, 1 RBI; Bryce Stewart 1-2; Christian Broadway 1-3; Lucas Peters 1-2, 1 RBI; Najeir Burgess 1-3, 2B, 1 RBI.