PREP ROUNDUP: Darlington wins the Region 6-4A title in extra innings over Hartsville softball

DARLINGTON, S.C. — Katelyn Church singled in Ary McPhail in the bottom of the ninth to give Darlington's softball team the Region 6-4A championship with a 3-2 win Tuesday against Hartsville. For the game, Church went 3 for 4 with a double.

The Falcons tied the Red Foxes at 2 during that bottom of the ninth with Naya Jones' sacrifice fly that scored Kansas Cassidy.

Hartsville took a 2-1 lead in the ninth on a Caydon Thompson's sacrifice fly that scored Alyssa Poston.

Hartsville's Jaysha McCullough finished 2 for 3.

H;100;000;001—2;4;1

D;000;001;002—3;10;1

WP: Madie Andrews (9 IP, 4H, 2 R, 1 ER, 0 BB, 10 K). LP: Alyssa Poston (8 1/3 IP, 10 H, 3 R, 2 ER, 2 BB, 0 K).

LEADING HITTERS – H:Chelea Gohens 1-4; Caydon Thompson 1-3, 1 RBI; Jaysha McCullough 2-3. D: Katelyn Church 3-4, 2B, 1 RBI; Amber Rogers 2-4; Ashton Goodwin 1-4; Savannah Evans 1-3; Kansas Cassidy 2-2; Ary McPhail 1-4, 1 RBI.

Dillon 2

Aynor 0