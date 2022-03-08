PREP ROUNDUP: Eliason tosses 1-hitter as West Florence softball shuts out Wilson

FLORENCE, S.C. – West Florence's Annie Ruth Eliason pitched a one-hitter and struck out 13 batters as the Knights blanked rival Wilson 11-0 in six innings Tuesday in high school softball action.
Kaylee Windham went 3 for 3 with a double and three RBI for the Knights. Mia Boykin went 2 for 3 with a double and triple and Taryn Weatherford went 1 for 2 with a home run and two RBI.
Hartsville 6
North Myrtle Beach 2
LITTLE RIVER – Hartsville’s Caydon Thompson went 2 for 4 with a double and three RBI.
Kindan Dawson went 1 for 4 with a double and Alyssa Poston went 1 for 4 with a double for the Red Foxes.
Lamar 5
Crestwood 4
SUMTER – Lamar’s Kelly Anderson went 2 for 3 with a double and two RBI.
Teammate Taylor Kennedy went 1 for 3 with a double and two RBI.
East Clarendon 12
Lake City 0 (5)
TURBEVILLE – East Clarendon’s Maddie Newsome pitched a one-hitter and struck out 12 batters.
Lakelyn Gaskins and Hope Azurdia each had a single and two RBI for the Wolverines.
Johnsonville 9
Andrews 5
JOHNSONVILLE – Johnsonville’s Blair Coker went 2 for 3 with a triple and two RBI.
Hannah Graham went 2 for 4 with a double and an RBI and Mackenzie Larrimore and Jordyn Gaskins each went 2 for 4 with an RBI for the Flashes.
BASEBALL
South Florence 4
Lakewood 0
SUMTER – Aydin Palmer went five innings and struck out 12 for the Bruins.
Parker Winfield went 2 for 3 with a double and teammate JR Williams went 1 for 2 with a home run and two RBI.
Hartsville 5
North Myrtle Beach 3
LITTLE RIVER – Hartsville’s Cam Cannarella went 3 for 3 with a triple and three RBI.
Florence Christian 5
Lee Academy 3
FLORENCE – Florence Christian’s Bradley Shelley went 2 for 4.
Teammate Gabe McLaughlin went 1 for 2 with a triple.
Lee Academy’s Campbell Wilkes went 3 for 3 with two RBI.
Williamsburg Academy 6
The King’s Academy 2
KINGSTREE – Williamsburg Academy’s Stone Robert Coward went 1 for 3 with two RBI.
Teammate Paxton Stillenger went 2 for 3.
The King’s Academy’s Lucas Fields and Aiden Elder each had two hits.
Teammate C.J. Clark went 1 for 3 with an RBI.
Pee Dee Academy 9
Dillon Christian 0
MULLINS – Pee Dee Academy’s Gavin Oakley went 1 for 4 with a triple and three RBI.
Teammate Colton Caulder went 1 for 3 with a triple.
Lake View 15-12
Mullins 0-0
LAKE VIEW – Lake View’s Tucker Bass went 3 for 3 with a double and three RBI in Game 1.
Teammate Luke Price went 2 for 3 with a double and an RBI.
In Game 2, Chris McGill went 1 for 2 with a double and three RBI.
Hannah-Pamplico 3
McBee 2
PAMPLICO - Hannah-Pamplico’s Jamarcus Williams went 1 for 3 with a home run and two RBI.
McBee’s Trevor Trull went 1 for 4 with a double and two RBI.
Johnsonville 2
Latta 1 (8)
LATTA – Johnsovnille’s Jayce Cook singled home Baine Stone from third to break a 1-1 tie in the top of the eighth inning.
Latta’s Collin Minshew, Parker McCormick and Seth Minshew each had a hit.
East Clarendon 15
Lamar 0 (4)
LAMAR – East Clarendon’s Kyler Odom pitched a one-hitter and struck out nine batters.
Odom also went 2 for 3 with a triple and three RBI at the plate.
Gage Brown went 2 for 3 with a double and two RBI and Raulston McKenzie went 1 for 3 with a double and three RBI for the Wolverines.
BOYS' TENNIS
West Florence 6
Wilson 0
FLORENCE – West Florence’s JR Dawkins defeated Trey Garland at No. 1 singles 6-0, 6-3.
SINGLES
JR Dawkins (WF) def. Trey Garland 6-0, 6-3; Tallon Cannon (WF) def. Aaron Chang 6-0, 7-6(7-2); Micheal Schiesz (WF) def. Al B Shriopa 6-0, 6-1; Alex Moore (WF) def. Esteban 6-4, 6-2; Matthew Brasington (WF) def. Dray Wright 6-2, 6-1.
DOUBLES
Jonathan Braddock/Adam Goff (WF) def. Parson Weatherford/Derek Campbell 6-2, 6-4.
GIRLS' SOCCER
Maranatha 5
The King’s Academy 3
FLORENCE – Maranatha’s Kennedy Stroman had four goals and Jodie Riley added a goal.
Teammate Sarah Spencer had 15 saves.