PREP ROUNDUP: Eliason tosses 1-hitter as West Florence softball shuts out Wilson

Teammate Luke Price went 2 for 3 with a double and an RBI.

In Game 2, Chris McGill went 1 for 2 with a double and three RBI.

Hannah-Pamplico 3

McBee 2

PAMPLICO - Hannah-Pamplico’s Jamarcus Williams went 1 for 3 with a home run and two RBI.

McBee’s Trevor Trull went 1 for 4 with a double and two RBI.

Johnsonville 2

Latta 1 (8)

LATTA – Johnsovnille’s Jayce Cook singled home Baine Stone from third to break a 1-1 tie in the top of the eighth inning.

Latta’s Collin Minshew, Parker McCormick and Seth Minshew each had a hit.

East Clarendon 15

Lamar 0 (4)

LAMAR – East Clarendon’s Kyler Odom pitched a one-hitter and struck out nine batters.

Odom also went 2 for 3 with a triple and three RBI at the plate.