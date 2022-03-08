 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
PREP ROUNDUP: Ellison tosses 1-hitter as West Florence softball shuts out Wilson
PREP ROUNDUP: Ellison tosses 1-hitter as West Florence softball shuts out Wilson

FLORENCE, S.C. – West Florence's Annie Ruth Ellison pitched a one-hitter and struck out 13 batters as the Knights blanked rival Wilson 11-0 in six innings Tuesday in high school softball action.

Kaylee Windham went 3 for 3 with a double and three RBI for the Knights. Mia Boykin went 2 for 3 with a double and triple and Taryn Weatherford went 1 for 2 with a home run and two RBI.

Hartsville 6

North Myrtle Beach 2

LITTLE RIVER – Hartsville’s Caydon Thompson went 2 for 4 with a double and three RBI.

Kindan Dawson went 1 for 4 with a double and Alyssa Poston went 1 for 4 with a double for the Red Foxes.

Lamar 5

Crestwood 4

SUMTER – Lamar’s Kelly Anderson went 2 for 3 with a double and two RBI.

Teammate Taylor Kennedy went 1 for 3 with a double and two RBI.

East Clarendon 12

Lake City 0 (5)

TURBEVILLE – East Clarendon’s Maddie Newsome pitched a one-hitter and struck out 12 batters.

Lakelyn Gaskins and Hope Azurdia each had a single and two RBI for the Wolverines.

Johnsonville 9

Andrews 5

JOHNSONVILLE – Johnsonville’s Blair Coker went 2 for 3 with a triple and two RBI.

Hannah Graham went 2 for 4 with a double and an RBI and Mackenzie Larrimore and Jordyn Gaskins each went 2 for 4 with an RBI for the Flashes.

BASEBALL

South Florence 4

Lakewood 0

SUMTER – Aydin Palmer went five innings and struck out 12 for the Bruins.

Parker Winfield went 2 for 3 with a double and teammate JR Williams went 1 for 2 with a home run and two RBI.

Hartsville 5

North Myrtle Beach 3

LITTLE RIVER – Hartsville’s Cam Cannarella went 3 for 3 with a triple and three RBI.

Florence Christian 5

Lee Academy 3

FLORENCE – Florence Christian’s Bradley Shelley went 2 for 4.

Teammate Gabe McLaughlin went 1 for 2 with a triple.

Lee Academy’s Campbell Wilkes went 3 for 3 with two RBI.

Williamsburg Academy 6

The King’s Academy 2

KINGSTREE – Williamsburg Academy’s Stone Robert Coward went 1 for 3 with two RBI.

Teammate Paxton Stillenger went 2 for 3.

The King’s Academy’s Lucas Fields and Aiden Elder each had two hits.

Teammate C.J. Clark went 1 for 3 with an RBI.

Pee Dee Academy 9

Dillon Christian 0

MULLINS – Pee Dee Academy’s Gavin Oakley went 1 for 4 with a triple and three RBI.

Teammate Colton Caulder went 1 for 3 with a triple.

Lake View 15-12

Mullins 0-0

LAKE VIEW – Lake View’s Tucker Bass went 3 for 3 with a double and three RBI in Game 1.

Teammate Luke Price went 2 for 3 with a double and an RBI.

In Game 2, Chris McGill went 1 for 2 with a double and three RBI.

Hannah-Pamplico 3

McBee 2

PAMPLICO - Hannah-Pamplico’s Jamarcus Williams went 1 for 3 with a home run and two RBI.

McBee’s Trevor Trull went 1 for 4 with a double and two RBI.

Johnsonville 2

Latta 1 (8)

LATTA – Johnsovnille’s Jayce Cook singled home Baine Stone from third to break a 1-1 tie in the top of the eighth inning.

Latta’s Collin Minshew, Parker McCormick and Seth Minshew each had a hit.

East Clarendon 15

Lamar 0 (4)

LAMAR – East Clarendon’s Kyler Odom pitched a one-hitter and struck out nine batters.

Odom also went 2 for 3 with a triple and three RBI at the plate.

Gage Brown went 2 for 3 with a double and two RBI and Raulston McKenzie went 1 for 3 with a double and three RBI for the Wolverines.

BOYS' TENNIS

West Florence 6

Wilson 0

FLORENCE – West Florence’s JR Dawkins defeated Trey Garland at No. 1 singles 6-0, 6-3.

SINGLES

JR Dawkins (WF) def. Trey Garland 6-0, 6-3; Tallon Cannon (WF) def. Aaron Chang 6-0, 7-6(7-2); Micheal Schiesz (WF) def. Al B Shriopa 6-0, 6-1; Alex Moore (WF) def. Esteban 6-4, 6-2; Matthew Brasington (WF) def. Dray Wright 6-2, 6-1.

DOUBLES

Jonathan Braddock/Adam Goff (WF) def. Parson Weatherford/Derek Campbell 6-2, 6-4.

GIRLS' SOCCER

Maranatha 5

The King’s Academy 3

FLORENCE – Maranatha’s Kennedy Stroman had four goals and Jodie Riley added a goal.

Teammate Sarah Spencer had 15 saves.

