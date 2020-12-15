PREP ROUNDUP: Florence Christian falls to Northwood Academy in girls' basketball

FLORENCE, S.C. — Kenzie Feagin scored a game-high 20 points for Florence Christian's girls, who lost 60-55 Tuesday at home against Northwood Academy. Teammate Kylie Stewart added 12.
NA 14;16;14;16 —60
FCS 9;15;12;17 — 55
NORTHWOOD ACADEMY (60)
Amiyah Ferguson 13, Douglas 2, Ke’Arra Gregory 16, Harris 3, Birch 2, Ambrose 3, Anaya Manigault 15.
FLORENCE CHRISTIAN (55)
Sterling 2, Cash 5, Kenzie Feagin 20, Brown 6, Eason 8, Kylie Stewart 12.
St. James 37
Carvers Bay 17
HEMINGWAY, S.C. — Carvers Bay’s Kinsley Reed and Zhanae Chandler each scored a team-high five points.
STJ 10;13;9;5 —37
CB 3;2;3;9 — 17
ST.JAMES (37)
McCall 2, Gasperson 6, Mackenzie Cochrane 18, Gause 4, Martinez 2, De La Santos 1, Smith 3, Ferretti 1.
CARVERS BAY (17)
Kinsley Reed 5, Zhanae Chandler 5, Ripley 3, Rush 4.
Kingstree 53
C.E. Murray 44
KINGSTREE, S.C. — Kingstree’s Takiyah McGee scored team-high 18 points. Jaguar teammate Makayla Dukes added 14.
C.E. Murray’s Cy’asia Singletary scored a game-high 22.
CEM 11;11;10;13 —44
K 14;13;13;13 — 53
C.E. MURRAY (44)
Cy’asia Singletary 22, Izzard 5, Taylor 2, Lewis 3, Kinder 4.
KINGSTREE (53)
Takiyah McGee 18, Makayla Dukes 14, Makela Murphy 12, Goodwin 3, Barr 4, Brown 2.
Chesterfield 50
Buford 22
LANCASTER — Chesterfield’s Raleigh Rivers scored a game-high 21 points, followed by Marissa Shannon with 13.
C 13;14;11;12 —50
B 2;9;0;11 — 22
CHESTERFIELD (50)
Raleigh Rivers 21, Marissa Shannon 13, Blackwood 2, Diggs 2, Turnage 9, Lockhart 3.
BUFORD (22)
Vincent 4, Wolfe 2, C.Plyer 3, N. Plyer 5,Sutton 7, Stacks 1.
BOYS' BASKETBALL
C.E. Murray 62
Kingstree 61 (OT)
KINGSTREE, S.C. — C.E. Murray’s Notorius Grant scored a team-high 13 points, followed by Quantrell Montoya and Petrie Izzard with 12 each.
Kingstree’s Jakeem Barr scored a game-high 20.
CEM 13;19;9;14;7 —62
K 13;15;17;10;6 — 61
C.E. MURRAY (62)
Notorious Grant 13, Petrie Izzard 12, Evans 9, Grant 5, Quantrell Montoya 12, Prunes 2, Brown 8.
KINGSTREE (61)
Fulton 2, Quentin Nesmith 12, Hakeem Barr 20, Stacy 5, Elmore 1, Wilson 9, J.Cason 2, Rashean Cason 10.
Northwood Academy 85
Florence Christian 50
FLORENCE, S.C. — Florence Christian’s Robbie Jordan scored a team-high 14 points, followed by Dylan Green with 13.
NA 22;12;30;21 —85
FCS 12;13;19;6 — 50
NORTHWOOD ACADEMY (85)
Cyrus Birch 14, Goodwin 2, Caleb Houston 20, K.Birch 9, Gardner 6, Christian Gray 12, Collin Briscoe 11, Lawrence 8.
FLORENCE CHRISTIAN (50)
Ju-Wel Huntley 3, Robbie Jordan 14, Emekah Johnson 12, Juels Huntley 2,Dylan Greene 13, Gray 6.
Carvers Bay 54
ST. James 38
HEMINGWAY, S.C. — Carvers Bay’s M.J. Bromell scored a game-high 15 points, followed by Tevin Young with 10.
STJ 15;6;2;15 — 38
CB 4;15;16;18 — 54
ST. JAMES (38)
Orobles 3, Rye 9, Nesmith 2, Dillon Hare 12, Smithart 5, Schuett 3, Murphy 4.
CARVERS BAY (54)
Bell. T.Walker 4, Small 2, Brockington 5, Tevin Young 10, J.Walker 3, Coles 8, M.J. Bromell 15, Webb 2.
Hannah-Pamplico 55
Aynor 52
PAMPLICO, S.C. — Hannah-Pamplico’s Cyrus Ellison scored a game-high 20 points, followed by Davian Coaxum with 14.
A 11;7;15;19 —52
HP 11;15;12;17 — 55
HANNAH-PAMPLICO (55)
White 7, Poston 7, Davian Coaxum 14, Jackson 1, Cyrus Ellison 20, Eaddy 1, McNeal 1 Fleming 4.
Buford 51
Chesterfield 41
LANCASTER, S.C. — Chesterfield’s Jase Stafford scored a team-high 16 points.
C 6;4;14;17 —41
B 9;18;4;20 — 51
CHESTERFIELD (41)
Davis 2, Sowell 6, Jase Stafford 16, A.Thompson 4, McCoy 5, DeMarcus Jackson 10.
BUFORD (51)
Morris 3, Hough 13, Allen 6, Sanders 2, Caskey 5, Howell 6, Williams 14, Jackson 2.
