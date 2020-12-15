 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
PREP ROUNDUP: Florence Christian falls to Northwood Academy in girls' basketball
0 comments
agate
Tuesday's Prep Roundup

PREP ROUNDUP: Florence Christian falls to Northwood Academy in girls' basketball

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
fcswomen-09.jpg

Kenzie Feagin attempts a free throw for Florence Christian. She led the Eagles in Tuesday's loss with a game-high 20 points.

 ABBIE SKEEN/SPECIAL TO THE MORNING NEWS

FLORENCE, S.C. — Kenzie Feagin scored a game-high 20 points for Florence Christian's girls, who lost 60-55 Tuesday at home against Northwood Academy. Teammate Kylie Stewart added 12.

NA 14;16;14;16 —60

FCS 9;15;12;17 — 55

NORTHWOOD ACADEMY (60)

Amiyah Ferguson 13, Douglas 2, Ke’Arra Gregory 16, Harris 3, Birch 2, Ambrose 3, Anaya Manigault 15.

FLORENCE CHRISTIAN (55)

Sterling 2, Cash 5, Kenzie Feagin 20, Brown 6, Eason 8, Kylie Stewart 12.

St. James 37

Carvers Bay 17

HEMINGWAY, S.C. — Carvers Bay’s Kinsley Reed and Zhanae Chandler each scored a team-high five points.

STJ 10;13;9;5 —37

CB 3;2;3;9 — 17

ST.JAMES (37)

McCall 2, Gasperson 6, Mackenzie Cochrane 18, Gause 4, Martinez 2, De La Santos 1, Smith 3, Ferretti 1.

CARVERS BAY (17)

Kinsley Reed 5, Zhanae Chandler 5, Ripley 3, Rush 4.

Kingstree 53

C.E. Murray 44

KINGSTREE, S.C. — Kingstree’s Takiyah McGee scored team-high 18 points. Jaguar teammate Makayla Dukes added 14.

C.E. Murray’s Cy’asia Singletary scored a game-high 22.

CEM 11;11;10;13 —44

K 14;13;13;13 — 53

C.E. MURRAY (44)

Cy’asia Singletary 22, Izzard 5, Taylor 2, Lewis 3, Kinder 4.

KINGSTREE (53)

Takiyah McGee 18, Makayla Dukes 14, Makela Murphy 12, Goodwin 3, Barr 4, Brown 2.

Chesterfield 50

Buford 22

LANCASTER — Chesterfield’s Raleigh Rivers scored a game-high 21 points, followed by Marissa Shannon with 13.

C 13;14;11;12 —50

B 2;9;0;11 — 22

CHESTERFIELD (50)

Raleigh Rivers 21, Marissa Shannon 13, Blackwood 2, Diggs 2, Turnage 9, Lockhart 3.

BUFORD (22)

Vincent 4, Wolfe 2, C.Plyer 3, N. Plyer 5,Sutton 7, Stacks 1.

BOYS' BASKETBALL

C.E. Murray 62

Kingstree 61 (OT)

KINGSTREE, S.C. — C.E. Murray’s Notorius Grant scored a team-high 13 points, followed by Quantrell Montoya and Petrie Izzard with 12 each.

Kingstree’s Jakeem Barr scored a game-high 20.

CEM 13;19;9;14;7 —62

K 13;15;17;10;6 — 61

C.E. MURRAY (62)

Notorious Grant 13, Petrie Izzard 12, Evans 9, Grant 5, Quantrell Montoya 12, Prunes 2, Brown 8.

KINGSTREE (61)

Fulton 2, Quentin Nesmith 12, Hakeem Barr 20, Stacy 5, Elmore 1, Wilson 9, J.Cason 2, Rashean Cason 10.

Northwood Academy 85

Florence Christian 50

FLORENCE, S.C. — Florence Christian’s Robbie Jordan scored a team-high 14 points, followed by Dylan Green with 13.

NA 22;12;30;21 —85

FCS 12;13;19;6 — 50

NORTHWOOD ACADEMY (85)

Cyrus Birch 14, Goodwin 2, Caleb Houston 20, K.Birch 9, Gardner 6, Christian Gray 12, Collin Briscoe 11, Lawrence 8.

FLORENCE CHRISTIAN (50)

Ju-Wel Huntley 3, Robbie Jordan 14, Emekah Johnson 12, Juels Huntley 2,Dylan Greene 13, Gray 6.

Carvers Bay 54

ST. James 38

HEMINGWAY, S.C. — Carvers Bay’s M.J. Bromell scored a game-high 15 points, followed by Tevin Young with 10.

STJ 15;6;2;15 — 38

CB 4;15;16;18 — 54

ST. JAMES (38)

Orobles 3, Rye 9, Nesmith 2, Dillon Hare 12, Smithart 5, Schuett 3, Murphy 4.

CARVERS BAY (54)

Bell. T.Walker 4, Small 2, Brockington 5, Tevin Young 10, J.Walker 3, Coles 8, M.J. Bromell 15, Webb 2.

Hannah-Pamplico 55

Aynor 52

PAMPLICO, S.C. — Hannah-Pamplico’s Cyrus Ellison scored a game-high 20 points, followed by Davian Coaxum with 14.

A 11;7;15;19 —52

HP 11;15;12;17 — 55

HANNAH-PAMPLICO (55)

White 7, Poston 7, Davian Coaxum 14, Jackson 1, Cyrus Ellison 20, Eaddy 1, McNeal 1 Fleming 4.

Buford 51

Chesterfield 41

LANCASTER, S.C. — Chesterfield’s Jase Stafford scored a team-high 16 points.

C 6;4;14;17 —41

B 9;18;4;20 — 51

CHESTERFIELD (41)

Davis 2, Sowell 6, Jase Stafford 16, A.Thompson 4, McCoy 5, DeMarcus Jackson 10.

BUFORD (51)

Morris 3, Hough 13, Allen 6, Sanders 2, Caskey 5, Howell 6, Williams 14, Jackson 2.

0 comments

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert