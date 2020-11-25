PREP ROUNDUP: Gray Collegiate defeats Lancaster in Turkey Shootout final

FLORENCE, S.C. — Chase McDuffie scored a team-high 14 points to lead Gray Collegiate to 57-51 win over Lancaster in the championship game of the Turkey Shootout at West Florence High School. Teammate Kendal Parker added 10 points.
Lancaster's O’Mazeon Tinsley scored a game-high 19. Teammates Donovan Kirk and Janyle Pittman each added 13 each.
GC 13 14 17 13— 57
L 17 6 17 11— 51
GRAY COLLEGIATE (57)
Gardner 9, White 4, Kendal Parker 10, Hall 9, Chase McDuffie 14, Morris 2, Barnes 6, McCants 2.
LANCASTER (51)
O’Mazeon Tinsley 19, Donovan Kirk 13, Janyle Pittman 13, Truesdale 2, McGriff 4.
Marlboro County 105
Lamar 32
FLORENCE, S.C. — Marlboro County’s DreVon Scott scored a game-high 20 points in the Turkey Shootout. Teammate Kamare Alford added 17.
Lamar’s Delontae Martin scored a team-high 12, followed by Jamieson Gardner with 1.
L 15 4 8 5— 32
MC 49 25 31 22 — 105
LAMAR (32)
Jamieson Gardner 11, McDonald 2, Delontae Martin 12, Collins 3.
MARLBORO COUNTY (69)
Dixon 4, Kamare Alford 17, Devonta Oliver 14, Adams 5, Caleb Brown 11, Drevon Scott 20, Shawn Lucas 14, Leviner 9, Davila 2, T.Oliver 4, Bostic 4, Elijah Chalmers 11, Aaron Campbell 12.
