PREP ROUNDUP: Gray Collegiate, Lancaster to meet in Turkey Classic final

Grays Collegiate 71
West Florence 42
FLORENCE , S.C. — West Florence’s Bryson Graves scored a team-high 15 points Tuesday in the Turkey Shootout. But Gray Collegiate cruised to a 71-42 win in Day 2 of the Turkey Classic at West Florence High School.
Knights teammate Darren Llyod added 11 points.
GC 14 21 18 18— 71
WF 6 7 19 10 — 42
GRAY COLLEGIATE (71)
Brandon Gardner 12, White 6, Kendal Parker 15, Teeter 6, Chase McDuffie 21, Barnes 8, McCants 3.
WEST FLORENCE (42)
Bryson Graves 15, Bruce 5, Darren Llyod 11, McKitchen 3, McBride 6, Richardson 2.
Lancaster 72
Marlboro County 69
FLORENCE , S.C. — Marlboro County’s Drequan Scott scored a game-high 25 points in the Turkey Shootout at West Florence.
Teammate Devonta Oliver added 12 points.
L 18 17 23 14— 72
MC 15 18 17 19 — 69
LANCASTER (72)
O’Mazeon Tinsley 28, Kirk 9, Janyle Pittman 28, Truesdale 2, Cloud 9.
MARLBORO COUNTY (69)
Devonta Oliver 12, Adams 9, Drequan Scott 25, Lucas 6, Kieran Leviner 10, Campbell 4.
Darlington 88
Lamar 19
DARLINGTON , S.C. — Darlington’s Tre’Quan Scott scored a game-high 15 points in the Turkey Shootout at Darlington High School.
Teammate Deuce Hudson added 13 points, and Lamar’s Delontae Martin scored 12.
L 8 0 6 5— 19
D 27 25 20 16— 88
LAMAR (19)
Gardner 2, McFadden 5, Delontae Martin 12.
DARLINGTON (88)
Dubose 5, Deuce Hudson 13, Lewis 6, Shirvey Davis 12, Bowens 5, Jalen Samuel 11, Ross 3, Edwards 8, Gary 4, Tre’quan Scott 15, Keith 6.
Myrtle Beach 59
South Florence 47
CONWAY, S.C. — South Florence lost in the Carolina Forest Tournament.
Carvers Bay 44
Waccamaw 39
GEORGETOWN , S.C. — Carvers Bay defeated Waccamaw 44-39 in third-place game of the Georgetown HS Shootout.
Mid-Carolina 62
East Clarendon 27
LEXINGTON, S.C. — East Clarendon’s Tanner and Landon Strickland each scored a team-high five points in the Lake Murray Shootout at White Knoll HS.
MC 7 16 21 18— 62
EC 6 4 10 7— 27
EAST CLARENDON (27)
Landon Strickland 5, Tanner Strickland 5, Wilson 2, Burgess 2, Harrison 4, Thames 1, Cooper 3, Prince 1.
Wilson Hall 76
The King’s Academy 45
SUMTER, S.C. — The King’s Academy’s T.J. Merritts scored a team-high 26 points.
TKA 7 10 20 8— 45
WH 17 23 19 17— 76
THE KING’S ACADEMY (45)
T.J. Merritts 26, Williams 1, Fields 2, Alexander 9, Orrico 7.
GIRLS' BASKETBALL
Wilson Hall 68
The King’s Academy 29
SUMTER, S.C. — The King’s Academy’s Audrey Beaton scored 12 points. Teammate Meredith Hoover added 11.
TKA 12 11 4 2— 29
WH 12 23 16 17— 68
THE KING’S ACADEMY (19)
Audrey Beaton 12, Porter 2, Smith 2, Meredith Hoover 11, F. Padgett 2.
LATE MONDAY
BOYS' BASKETBALL
Scotland Christian (N.C.) 64
Maranatha 53
LAURINBURG, S.C. — Maranatha’s Christian Young scored a team-high 17 points and grabbed 10 rebounds.
Teammate Bradley Reel added 16 points and 16 rebounds.
MARANATHA (53)
Chrisitan Young 17, Bradley Reel 16, Bevan 6, Hanna 4, Gooden 3, Smith 7.
GIRLS' BASKETBALL
Scotland Christian (N.C.) 45
Maranatha 35
LAURINBURG, N.C. — Maranatha’s Carson Reel had 12 points and 16 rebounds.
MARANATHA (35)
Carson Reel 12, Daniel 8, Lambert 6, Spencer 6, Poston 3.
