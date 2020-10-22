 Skip to main content
PREP ROUNDUP: Hannah-Pamplico falls to Woodland in girls tennis Class 2A playoffs
PREP ROUNDUP: Hannah-Pamplico falls to Woodland in girls tennis Class 2A playoffs

Woodland vs Hannah-Pamplico

The Woodland Lady Wolverines take on the Hannah-Pamplico Raiders during the State Tennis Tournament at Hannah-Pamplico High School on October 22, 2020.

 TAYLOR ADAMS/SPECIAL TO THE MORNING NEWS

PAMPLICO, S.C. — Hannah-Pamplico's girls' tennis team lost to Woodland in Thursday's second round of the SCHSL Class 2A playoffs by losing 5-1.

The Raiders end the season at 8-3.

Lucy Beckham 5

South Florence 1

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. — South Florence’s Morgan Brock won in No. 5 singles over Blythe Meyers 6-1, 6-0 in the second round of the Class 4A playoffs.

The Bruins finished the season at 13-3 and runner-up in Region 6-4A.

SINGLES

Piper Charney (LB) def. Claire Nance 6-2, 6-0; Ella DeFord (LB) def. Carolina McKenzie 6-1, 6-0; Perrin Rogers (LB) def. Sarah Hayden McKenzie 6-2, 6-0; Annie Willbourne (LB) def. Brooks McKenzie 6-1, 6-1; Morgan Brock (SF) def. Blythe Meyers 6-1, 6-0.

DOUBLES

Kayla Fergus/ Lila Smalls (LB) def. Anna Patterson/ Ellis Hill 6-2, 6-2.

Philip Simmons 5

Johnsonville 0

CHARLESTON, S.C. — Johnsonville lost in the second round of the Class 2A state playoffs to Philip Simmons.

VOLLEYBALL

East Clarendon 3

Hannah-Pamplico 0

TURBEVILLE, S.C. — East Clarendon’s Eden Huth had six aces, and Kirbi Floyd added eight in the Wolvernines' 25-8, 25-8, 30-28 win.

The Wolverines will play Charleston Math & Science at 6 p.m. in the Class A state playoffs on Monday.

Maranatha 3

Grace Christian 0

FLORENCE S.C. — Maranatha’s Tamera Carter had two aces and seven kills in the Bulldogs' 25-17, 26-14, 25-12 win to reach the SCACS Class 2A double-elimination tournament at Upward Stars Center on Oct. 29.

Teammate Sarah Atkinson had three kill and two aces. Logan Lambert added two kills and two aces, and Carson Reel added six kills.

The Bulldogs will play Westgate at 2:30 p.m. on Oct. 30 in SCACS Class 2A tournament.

