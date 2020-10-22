PREP ROUNDUP: Hannah-Pamplico falls to Woodland in girls tennis Class 2A playoffs

CHARLESTON, S.C. — Johnsonville lost in the second round of the Class 2A state playoffs to Philip Simmons.

VOLLEYBALL

East Clarendon 3

Hannah-Pamplico 0

TURBEVILLE, S.C. — East Clarendon’s Eden Huth had six aces, and Kirbi Floyd added eight in the Wolvernines' 25-8, 25-8, 30-28 win.

The Wolverines will play Charleston Math & Science at 6 p.m. in the Class A state playoffs on Monday.

Maranatha 3

Grace Christian 0

FLORENCE S.C. — Maranatha’s Tamera Carter had two aces and seven kills in the Bulldogs' 25-17, 26-14, 25-12 win to reach the SCACS Class 2A double-elimination tournament at Upward Stars Center on Oct. 29.

Teammate Sarah Atkinson had three kill and two aces. Logan Lambert added two kills and two aces, and Carson Reel added six kills.

The Bulldogs will play Westgate at 2:30 p.m. on Oct. 30 in SCACS Class 2A tournament.