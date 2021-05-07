PREP ROUNDUP: Hartsville, Darlington, South Florence softball squads roll to big wins

HARTSVILLE, S.C. — Alyssa Poston went 2 for 3 with a triple, home run and three RBI to lead Hartsville to a 22-0 win over Wilson in three innings on Friday in softball action.

Teammate Avarie Easters went 2 for 2 with a home run and three RBI.

Wilson’s Zoey Miller, Ainsley McKay and Kristina Cain each had a hit.

W;000;—;0;3;5

LA;001;00;—;4;6;4

WP: Alyssa Poston (3 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 4 K). LP: #16 (2 IP, 13 H, 22 R, 10 ER, 7 BB, 1 K).

LEADING HITTERS – W: Zoey Miller 1-2; Ainsley McKay 1-1; Kristina Cain 1-1. H: Poston 2-3, 3B, HR, 3 RBI; Avarie Easters 2-2, HR, 3 RBI; Caydon Thompson 2-3, 2 2B, 2 RBI; Kindon Thompson 3-3, 2 RBI; Olivia Martin 1-2, 3B, 2 RBI; Myah Harvey 3-3, 2B, 3B, 4 RBI.

Darlington 15

West Florence 5 (5)

DARLINGTON, S.C. — Darlington’s Naya Jones went 3 for 3 with a home run and two RBI.

Teammate Amber Rogers went 2 for 3 with two RBI.