PREP ROUNDUP: Hartsville, Darlington, South Florence softball squads roll to big wins
FRIDAY PREP ROUNDUP

hartsville logo.jpg

HARTSVILLE, S.C. — Alyssa Poston went 2 for 3 with a triple, home run and three RBI to lead Hartsville to a 22-0 win over Wilson in three innings on Friday in softball action.

Teammate Avarie Easters went 2 for 2 with a home run and three RBI.

Wilson’s Zoey Miller, Ainsley McKay and Kristina Cain each had a hit.

W;000;—;0;3;5

LA;001;00;—;4;6;4

WP: Alyssa Poston (3 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 4 K). LP: #16 (2 IP, 13 H, 22 R, 10 ER, 7 BB, 1 K).

LEADING HITTERS – W: Zoey Miller 1-2; Ainsley McKay 1-1; Kristina Cain 1-1. H: Poston 2-3, 3B, HR, 3 RBI; Avarie Easters 2-2, HR, 3 RBI; Caydon Thompson 2-3, 2 2B, 2 RBI; Kindon Thompson 3-3, 2 RBI; Olivia Martin 1-2, 3B, 2 RBI; Myah Harvey 3-3, 2B, 3B, 4 RBI.

Darlington 15

West Florence 5 (5)

DARLINGTON, S.C. — Darlington’s Naya Jones went 3 for 3 with a home run and two RBI.

Teammate Amber Rogers went 2 for 3 with two RBI.

West Florence’s Abby Gibbs went 2 for 3 with a double and an RBI.

WF;100;4x;—;5;8;6

D;491;1x;—;15;9;3

WP: Maddie Andrews (5 IP, 8 H, 5 R, 3 ER, 0 BB, 5 K). LP:Ali Meeker (1 1/3 IP, 5 H, 13 R, 4 ER, 4 BB, 2 K).

LEADING HITTERS – WF: Summer Holland 1-3; Madi Dubose 2-3; Abby Gibbs 2-3, 2B, 1 RBI; Mya Goodman 1-3; Amaura Burgess 1-3, 1 RBI; Anna Leah Cooke 1-2, 1 RBI. D: Naya Jones 3-3,HR, 2 RBI; Alayna Williamson 1-2,2B, 1 RBI; Katelyn Church 1-3, 2 RBI; Amber Rogers 2-3, 2 RBI; Ashton Goodwin 1-3, 3 RBI.

South Florence 22

Myrtle Beach 2 (5)

FLORENCE, S.C. — South Florence defeated Myrtle Beach 22-2 in five innings.

Dillon 7

Latta 3

DILLON, S.C. — Dillon’s Abby Bristow went 3 for 3 with a double and two RBI.

Latta’s Jayla Jackson went 3 for 3.

L;300;000;0;—;3;5;0

D;203;020;x;—;7;9;1

WP: Paige Sherman (7 IP, 5 H, 3 R, 2 ER, 4 BB, 7 K). LP: Jayla Jackson (6 IP, 7 H, 7 R, 7 ER, 4 BB, 7 K).

LEADING HITTERS – L: Jayla Jackson 3-3; Ragan Bethea 1-3, 2B; Emily Smith 1-2. D: Cierra Grice 2-4; Abby Bristow 3-3, 2B, 2 RBI; Sherman 1-3; Qy Wilson 1-3, 1 RBI; Logan Grice 2-3, 2 RBI.

Aynor 9

East Clarendon 0

AYNOR, S.C. — East Clarendon’s Katie Lee, Whitney McElveen and Ansley Brown each had a hit.

EC;000;00;—;0;3;5

A;400;23;—;9;13;0

LEADING HITTERS – EC: Katie Lee 1-1; Whitney McElveen 1-2; Ansley Brown 1-2.

Sumter 10

Manning 0 (5)

SUMTER, S.C. — Manning’s Marti-Leigh Jones went 2 for 3.

WP: Reagan Troublefield (5 IP, 5 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 7 K). LP: Sadie Johnson (4 IP, 7 H, 10 R, 2 ER, 3 BB, 5 K).

LEADING HITTERS – M: Marti-Leigh Jones 2-3; Sadie Johnson 1-2; Kya Vicente 1-2; Imani Fulton 1-2.

Florence Christian 7

Hammond 6

SUMTER, S.C. — Florence Christian’s Katelyn Turner went 2 for 4 with a home run, double and an RBI in the SCISA 3A state tournament at Patriot Park.

Teammate Emily Eason went 1 for 3 with a double and three RBI.

WP: Katelyn Tuner (6 IP, 9 H, 6 R, 5 ER, 1 BB, 9 K). LP: Grace Beacham (6 IP, 6 H, 7 R, 3 ER, 2 BB, 6 K).

LEADING HITTERS – FCS:Emily Eason 1-3, 2B,3 RBI; Turner 2-4, HR, 2B, 1 RBI; Elise Hicks 2-3, 1 RBI; Sydney Jacobs 1-3.

Cardinal Newman 11

Florence Christian 0 (5)

SUMTER, S.C. — Florence Christian’s Madison Cash went 1 for 2 in the SCISA Class 3A state tournament at Patriot Park.

WP: Allison Dulaney (3 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 7 K). LP: Sydney Jacobs (4 IP, 7 H, 11 R, 5 ER, 2 BB, 10 K).

LEADING HITTERS – FCS: Madison Cash 1-2.

Cardinal Newman 3

Laurence Manning 2 (8)

SUMTER, S.C. — Cardinal Newman defeated Laurence Manning 3-2 in eight innings in the SCISA 3A state tournament at Patriot Park.

Laurence Manning 9

Hammond 4

SUMTER, S.C. — Laurence Manning defeated Hammond 9-4 in the SCISA Class 3A state tournament at Patriot Park.

Carolina Academy 14

Calhoun Academy 11

SUMTER, S.C. — Carolina Academy’s Jamie Epps went 3 for 5 with a double and a home run in the SCISA 2A state tournament at Patriot Park.

Teammate Vandi Timmons went 2 for 5 with a double.

LEADING HITTERS – CA: Harley Welch 2-4; Clare Floyd 2-4; Jamie Epps 3-5, 2B, HR; Vandi Timmons 2-5, 2B; Rachel Yarborough 2-5; Cassie McClean 2-5; Maggie Johnson 3-5.

Colleton Prep 2

Carolina Academy 0

SUMTER, S.C. — Carolina Academy’s Harley Welch and Jamiee Epps each had a hit in the SCISA 2A state tournament at Patriot Park.

LEADING HITTERS – CA: Harley Welch 1-3; Jamiee Epps 1-2.

Pee Dee Academy 12

Orangeburg Prep 0 (5)

SUMTER, S.C. — Pee Dee Academy defeated Orangeburg Prep 12-0 in five innings at the SCISA 2A state tournament at Patriot Park.

Pee Dee Academy 17

Spartanburg Christian 0 (3)

SUMTER, S.C. — Pee Dee Academy’s Jordan Perritt and Lizzie McCaskill each had two home runs in the SCISA 2A state tournament at Patriot Park.

Teammate Lauren Hasbrouck hit a grand slam.

Colleton Prep 5

Williamsburg Academy 0

SUMTER, S.C. — Williamsburg Academy’s Josie Feagin, Allie McFadden, Brayleigh Matthews and Abbie McCants each had a hit in the SCISA 2A state tournament at Patriot Park.

WA;000;000;0;—;0;4;1

CP;410;000;x;—;5;6;0

LEADING HITTERS – WA: Josie Feagin 1-4; Allie McFadden 1-3; Brayleigh Matthews 1-3; Abbie McCants 1-3.

Calhoun Academy 5

Williamsburg Academy 3

SUMTER, S.C. — Williamsburg Academy’s Hannah Miles went 3 for 3 with a home run and an RBI in the SCISA 2A state tournament at Patriot Park.

Teammate Abbie McCats went 3 for 4 with a double and two RBI.

WA;000;000;0;—;0;4;1

CA; 012;200;x;—;5;3;0

LEADING HITTERS – WA:Brayleigh Matthews 1-4; Hannah Miles 3-3, HR, 1 RBI; Abbie McCants 3-4, 2B, 2 RBI; Allie McFadden 1-4; Josie Feagin 3-3.

Johnsonville 16

Andrews 7

ANDREWS, S.C. — Johnsonville's Cece Lamb had three hits and drove in two runs.

Teammate Brooks Eaddy had two hits including a double and also drove in two runs, as did Olivia Powell.

J;230;704;0;—;16;15;2

A;203;020;0;—;7;10;8

LEADING HITTERS – J: Cece Lamb 3-6, 2 RBI; Brooks Eaddy 2-6, 2B, 2 RBI; Laney Evans 1-4; Olivia Powell 2-4, 2 RBI; Lauren Wise 2-5, 1 RBI; Brianna Williams 1-5; Dixie Caulder 2-5; Hannah Graham 1-3; Victoria Alford 1-4.

BASEBALL

Hartsville 14

Wilson 4 (5)

HARTSVILLE, S.C. — Hartsville’s Owen Taylor went 4 for 4 with two doubles, a home run and five RBI.

Teammate Ryan Jordan went 2 for 4 with two doubles and three RBI.

Wilson’s Dawson Young and Dylan Abbot each had a hit.

W;002;02;—;4;2;4

H;333;41;—;14;12;2

WP: Brendan Lee (4 IP, 1 H, 2 R, 0 ER, 6 BB, 5 K). LP: Trent Blackmon (2 1/3 IP, 8 H, 9 R, 6 ER, 2 BB, 1 K).

LEADING HITTERS – W: Dawson Young 1-3; Dylan Abbot 1-3. H: Cam Cannarella 2-3, 3B, 2 RBI; Ryan Jordan 2-4, 2 2B, 3 RBI; Owen Taylor 4-4, 2 2B, HR, 5 RBI; Chapman Parker 2-4, 2B, HR, 3 RBI; Alvee Fullwood 1-2, 2B; Collin Reason 1-3.

Latta 4

Hannah-Pamplico 0

LATTA, S.C. — Latta’s Christian Brigman pitched a complete-game no-hitter and struck out three.

The Vikings’ Gatlin Johnson went 2 for 3 with two RBI.

Teammates Cole Gasque and Andrew Bryant each had a hit and an RBI.

HP;000;000;0;—;0;0;0

L;000;013;x;—;4;7;0

WP: Alyssa Poston (3 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 4 K). LP: #16 (2 IP, 13 H, 22 R, 10 ER, 7 BB, 1 K).

LEADING HITTERS – L: Dylan Shelley 2-3; Andrew Bryant 1-3, 1 RBI; Gatlin Johnson 2-3, 2 RBI; Justin Stutler 1-3; Cole Gasque 1-2, 1 RBI.

Socastee 9

Johnsonville 0

SOCASTEE, S.C. — Johnsonville’s Ried Baxley, Jace Avant and Gavin Davis each had a hit.

J;000;000;0;—;0;3;2

S;000;045;x;—;9;8;0

LEADING HITTERS – J: Ried Baxley 1-3; Jace Avant 1-3; Gavin Davis 1-1.

McBee 8

Lamar 2

LAMAR, S.C. — McBee’s Dawson Williams went 2 for 4 with a double and an RBI.

Lamar’s Jayzon Parnell went 2 for 3 with a double and an RBI.

M;401;300;0;—;8;10

L;010;010;0;—;4;7;4

WP: Seth Pettington (6 IP, 7 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 1 BB, 13 K). LP: Hunter Watford (3 IP, 6 H, 5 R, 3 ER, 0 BB, 4 K).

LEADING HITTERS – M: Brady Boyle 1-3, 2B; Chad Brown 2-4, 2B, 1 RBI; Dawson Williams 2-4, 2B,1 RBI; Pettington 1-5,2B,2 RBI; Hunter Gilbert 2-4, 1 RBI; Trevor Trull 1-3, 2B; James Goodale 1-4. L: Xavier Johnson 1-3; Gavin Windham 1-3, 2B; Jayzon Parnell 2-3, 2B, 1 RBI; Caleb Poole 1-3; Zori Pierce 1-1; Montavius Dolford 1-2.

Central 10

Cheraw 3

PAGELAND, S.C. — Tyson Hall went 2 for 2 with an RBI for the Braves.

Teammate Landon Sellers also drove in two runs.

CH;003;000;0;—;3;4;1

CE;102;016;x;—;10;12;3

WP: Atkinson (6 IP, 4 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 4 BB, 9 K). LP: Jonathan Gordon (5 2/3 IP, 9 H, 8 R, 6 ER, 1 BB, 8 K).

LEADING HITTERS – CH: Caleb Townsend 1-3; Tyson Hall 2-2, 1 RBI; Landon Sellers 1-3, 2 RBI.

Legion Collegiate 11

Chesterfield 1 (6)

ROCK HILL, S.C. — Chesterfield’s Josh Adams went 1 for 2 with an RBI.

C;000;001;—;1;4;4

LC;203;114;—;11;10;0

WP: Joey Hylinski (6 IP, 4 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 4 BB, 13 K). LP: Zane Davis (4 IP, 4 H, 6 R, 3 ER, 1 BB, 3 K).

LEADING HITTERS – C: Walker Sowell 1-3; Davis 1-2; Kevin Diggs 1-2; Josh Adams 1-2, 1 RBI.

Loris 10

Marion 0 (6)

LORIS, S.C. — Marion’s Qua’Liek Crawford went 2 for 3.

M;000;000;—;0;3;1

L;103;402;—;10;12;0

LEADING HITTERS – M: Qua’Liek Crawford 2-3; Jacob Sims 1-3.

