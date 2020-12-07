 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
PREP ROUNDUP: Hartsville girls lose to North Myrtle Beach
0 comments
Monday's Prep Roundup

PREP ROUNDUP: Hartsville girls lose to North Myrtle Beach

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

LITTLE RIVER, S.C. — Hartsville's A’zaria Knox scored a team-high nine points,  and the Red Fox girls' basketball team lost 39-28 to North Myrtle Beach on Monday night.

H 6 7 11 4— 28

NMB 9 12 13 5 — 39

HARTSVILLE (28)

Dawson 5, Benjamin 6, Hudson 2, A’zaria Knox 9, Sutton 7.

RECORD: H 3-2, 0-1 Region 6-4A.

NEXT GAME: Hartsville will host North Myrtle Beach at 7 p.m. Thursday.

Pee Dee Academy 43

Aynor 26

MULLINS, S.C. — Pee Dee Academy’s Ashley Martin scored a game-high 22 points.

A 3 3 10 10— 26

PDA 6 16 12 9 — 43

PEE DEE ACADEMY (43)

Ashley Martin 22, Harrelson 5, L.Martin 4, Hammond 4, Briley 4, L.Johnson 2, McCaskill 2, Zeman 1.

RECORD: PDA 1-1.

NEXT GAME: PDA will host Lee Academy at 6:30 p.m. today.

Thomas Sumter 49

The King’s Academy 35

DALZELL, S.C. —The King’s Academy’s Audrey Beaton scored a team-high 20 points. Teammate Meredith Hoover added 11.

THE KING’S ACADEMY (35)

Audrey Beaton 20, Porter 2, Woods 2, Meredith Hoover 11.

BOYS' BASKETBALL

Pee Dee Academy 49

Aynor 40

MULLINS, S.C. — Pee Dee Academy’s Cameron Weston scored 18 points, followed by Hudson Spivey with 13.

PEE DEE ACADEMY (49)

Cameron Weston 18, Hudson Spivey 13, Caulder 8, Singletary 3, White 3, Elvington 2, Tyler 2

Thomas Sumter 55

The King’s Academy 50

DALZELL, S.C. — The King’s Academy’s T.J. Merritts scored a team-high 20 points. Teammate Dominic Orrico added 14.

THE KING’S ACADEMY (50)

Beaton 2, Woods 1, T.J. Merritts 20, Fields 7, Alexander 6, Dominic Orrico 14

LATE SATURDAY

BOYS' BASKETBALL

Laurence Manning 65

Thomas Sumter 36

SUMTER, S.C. — Laurence Manning’s Jaden Sanders scored a team-high 16 points, followed by Darrius Moye with 13.

LMA 13 23 18 11— 65

TSA 11 8 4 13 — 36

LAURENCE MANNING (65)

Aaron Medley 10, Jaden Sanders 16, Bryce Acord 11, Johnson 8, Sumpter 4, Darrius Moye 13, Dalrymaple 1, Nelson 2.

Carolina Academy 56

Lee Academy 34

SUMTER, S.C. — Carolina Academy’s George Wilder scored a team-high 15 points, followed by Matt Gaskins with 13.

Lee Academy’s Andrew Paulson added nine.

CA 14 6 20 16— 56

LA 2 13 12 7 — 34

CAROLINA ACADEMY (56)

Brown 9, Joye 5, Smith 2, George Wilder 15, Evans 3, Matt Gaskins 13, Jernigan 4, Epps 5.

LEE ACADEMY (34)

Hair 2, Andrew Paulson 9, Nix 8, Freidenberger 8, Huerrmann 4, Aldridge 3.

Scott’s Branch 81

Manning 62

MANNING, S.C. — Manning’s Justin Daniels scored a team-high 19 points.

SB 12 26 17 26— 81

M 16 11 16 19 — 62

MANNING (62)

Corey Graham 14, Justin Daniels 19, Jeh Hilton 12, Calloway 4, D.McFadden 4, Brown 5, Evans 2, N.McFadden 3.

GIRLS' BASKETBALL

Manning 44

Scott’s Branch 33

MANNING, S.C. — Manning’s Essence James scored a team-high 13 points, followed by La’Tavius Wilson and Diamond Dundy with 10 each.

SB 8 8 5 12 — 33

M 4 14 11 15 — 44

MANNING (44)

Gourdine 2, Andrews 6, Wellington 2, Bell 1, La’ Tavius Wilson 10, Essence James 13, Diamond Dundy 10

 

BASKETBALL LOGO.jpg
0 comments

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Marion's 'Wildfox' offense a hit
High School

Marion's 'Wildfox' offense a hit

MARION, S.C. – If Marion needs short yardage, it needs the “Wildfox.” Not the “Wildcat,” which is the more common name for those short-yardage sets used to create mismatches for their star players by shifting them around and lining one of them behind center instead of the quarterback.

+2
South Florence unveils new weight room
High School

South Florence unveils new weight room

  • Updated

FLORENCE, S.C. – One of Shawn Armstrong’s first assignments as the new South Florence High School strength and conditioning coordinator might have been the most daunting – and rewarding.

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert