PREP ROUNDUP: Hartsville girls lose to North Myrtle Beach

LITTLE RIVER, S.C. — Hartsville's A’zaria Knox scored a team-high nine points, and the Red Fox girls' basketball team lost 39-28 to North Myrtle Beach on Monday night.
H 6 7 11 4— 28
NMB 9 12 13 5 — 39
HARTSVILLE (28)
Dawson 5, Benjamin 6, Hudson 2, A’zaria Knox 9, Sutton 7.
RECORD: H 3-2, 0-1 Region 6-4A.
NEXT GAME: Hartsville will host North Myrtle Beach at 7 p.m. Thursday.
Pee Dee Academy 43
Aynor 26
MULLINS, S.C. — Pee Dee Academy’s Ashley Martin scored a game-high 22 points.
A 3 3 10 10— 26
PDA 6 16 12 9 — 43
PEE DEE ACADEMY (43)
Ashley Martin 22, Harrelson 5, L.Martin 4, Hammond 4, Briley 4, L.Johnson 2, McCaskill 2, Zeman 1.
RECORD: PDA 1-1.
NEXT GAME: PDA will host Lee Academy at 6:30 p.m. today.
Thomas Sumter 49
The King’s Academy 35
DALZELL, S.C. —The King’s Academy’s Audrey Beaton scored a team-high 20 points. Teammate Meredith Hoover added 11.
THE KING’S ACADEMY (35)
Audrey Beaton 20, Porter 2, Woods 2, Meredith Hoover 11.
BOYS' BASKETBALL
Pee Dee Academy 49
Aynor 40
MULLINS, S.C. — Pee Dee Academy’s Cameron Weston scored 18 points, followed by Hudson Spivey with 13.
PEE DEE ACADEMY (49)
Cameron Weston 18, Hudson Spivey 13, Caulder 8, Singletary 3, White 3, Elvington 2, Tyler 2
Thomas Sumter 55
The King’s Academy 50
DALZELL, S.C. — The King’s Academy’s T.J. Merritts scored a team-high 20 points. Teammate Dominic Orrico added 14.
THE KING’S ACADEMY (50)
Beaton 2, Woods 1, T.J. Merritts 20, Fields 7, Alexander 6, Dominic Orrico 14
LATE SATURDAY
BOYS' BASKETBALL
Laurence Manning 65
Thomas Sumter 36
SUMTER, S.C. — Laurence Manning’s Jaden Sanders scored a team-high 16 points, followed by Darrius Moye with 13.
LMA 13 23 18 11— 65
TSA 11 8 4 13 — 36
LAURENCE MANNING (65)
Aaron Medley 10, Jaden Sanders 16, Bryce Acord 11, Johnson 8, Sumpter 4, Darrius Moye 13, Dalrymaple 1, Nelson 2.
Carolina Academy 56
Lee Academy 34
SUMTER, S.C. — Carolina Academy’s George Wilder scored a team-high 15 points, followed by Matt Gaskins with 13.
Lee Academy’s Andrew Paulson added nine.
CA 14 6 20 16— 56
LA 2 13 12 7 — 34
CAROLINA ACADEMY (56)
Brown 9, Joye 5, Smith 2, George Wilder 15, Evans 3, Matt Gaskins 13, Jernigan 4, Epps 5.
LEE ACADEMY (34)
Hair 2, Andrew Paulson 9, Nix 8, Freidenberger 8, Huerrmann 4, Aldridge 3.
Scott’s Branch 81
Manning 62
MANNING, S.C. — Manning’s Justin Daniels scored a team-high 19 points.
SB 12 26 17 26— 81
M 16 11 16 19 — 62
MANNING (62)
Corey Graham 14, Justin Daniels 19, Jeh Hilton 12, Calloway 4, D.McFadden 4, Brown 5, Evans 2, N.McFadden 3.
GIRLS' BASKETBALL
Manning 44
Scott’s Branch 33
MANNING, S.C. — Manning’s Essence James scored a team-high 13 points, followed by La’Tavius Wilson and Diamond Dundy with 10 each.
SB 8 8 5 12 — 33
M 4 14 11 15 — 44
MANNING (44)
Gourdine 2, Andrews 6, Wellington 2, Bell 1, La’ Tavius Wilson 10, Essence James 13, Diamond Dundy 10
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!