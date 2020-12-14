 Skip to main content
PREP ROUNDUP: Johnsonville boys beat St. James in OT
PREP ROUNDUP: Johnsonville boys beat St. James in OT

MURRELLS INLET, S.C. — Quez Lewis scored a team-high 16 points to lead Johnsonville's boys to a 53-43 overtime win over St. James on Monday. Teammate Jace Avant added 13.

The Flashes outscored the Sharks 13-3 in overtime.

J 16;9;2;13;13 — 53

STJ 14;5;13;8;3— 43

JOHNSONVILLE (53)

Quez Lewis 16, Jace Avant 13, Travis Wilson 11, Timmons 5, Coles 4, Smith 2, Cooper 2.

Mullins 37

Conway 33

CONWAY, S.C. — Quinton Tisdale scored a game-high 14 points to lead the Auctioneers. Teammate Johnell Sidnab added 11.

The Auctioneers outscored the Tigers 24-12 in the second half, after trailing 21-13 after two quarters.

M 2;11;12;12 — 37

C 10;11;5;7— 33

MULLINS (37)

Johnell Sidnab 11, Quinton Tisdale 14, Robinson 1, J.Hayes 2, Sanders 1, Watson 2, Cross 4.

GIRLS' BASKETBALL

St. James 55

Hemingway 42

MURRELLS INLET, S.C. — Johnsonville’s Nyasia Graham scored team-high 20 points.

J 6;5;9;13 —33

STJ 14;7;15;5 — 55

JOHNSONVILLE (33)

Timmons 9, Nesmith 2, Eaddy 2, Nyasia Graham 20.

