PREP ROUNDUP: Johnsonville boys beat St. James in OT

MURRELLS INLET, S.C. — Quez Lewis scored a team-high 16 points to lead Johnsonville's boys to a 53-43 overtime win over St. James on Monday. Teammate Jace Avant added 13.
The Flashes outscored the Sharks 13-3 in overtime.
J 16;9;2;13;13 — 53
STJ 14;5;13;8;3— 43
JOHNSONVILLE (53)
Quez Lewis 16, Jace Avant 13, Travis Wilson 11, Timmons 5, Coles 4, Smith 2, Cooper 2.
Mullins 37
Conway 33
CONWAY, S.C. — Quinton Tisdale scored a game-high 14 points to lead the Auctioneers. Teammate Johnell Sidnab added 11.
The Auctioneers outscored the Tigers 24-12 in the second half, after trailing 21-13 after two quarters.
M 2;11;12;12 — 37
C 10;11;5;7— 33
MULLINS (37)
Johnell Sidnab 11, Quinton Tisdale 14, Robinson 1, J.Hayes 2, Sanders 1, Watson 2, Cross 4.
GIRLS' BASKETBALL
St. James 55
Hemingway 42
MURRELLS INLET, S.C. — Johnsonville’s Nyasia Graham scored team-high 20 points.
J 6;5;9;13 —33
STJ 14;7;15;5 — 55
JOHNSONVILLE (33)
Timmons 9, Nesmith 2, Eaddy 2, Nyasia Graham 20.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!