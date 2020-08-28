PREP ROUNDUP: PDA football cruises past Christian Academy

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. — Pee Dee Academy’s Hudson Spivey threw for 194 yards and two touchdowns during the Golden Eagles' 41-13 win at Christian Academy on Friday night.
Teammate Colby Sinclair rushed for 118 yards and two touchdowns, and Caleb Oakley had 163 yards and two touchdowns receiving and added two interceptions on defense.
PDA also made eight sacks and forced four turnovers.
PDA 13 21 0 7 — 41
CA 0 0 7 6 — 13
FIRST QUARTER
PDA- Caleb Oakley 83 pass from Hudson Spivey (Drew Singletary Kick), 8:32.
PDA- Oakley 25 pass from Spivey (kick failed), 2:35.
SECOND QUARTER
PDA- Colby Sinclair 1 run (Singletary Kick), 5:41.
PDA- Sinclair 32 run ( Singletary Kick), 4:55.
PDA- Spivey 1 run (Singletary Kick), :43.
THIRD QUARTER
CA- Will 45 int return (Kick good), 1:30.
FOURTH QUARTER
PDA- Luke Carter 4 run (Singletary Kick), 8:25.
CA- Vinnie Pelliginio 4 run (kick failed), :00.
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
Passing: PDA: Hudson Spivey 8-19-194-2-1.
Rushing: PDA: Colby Sinclair 14-118.
Receiving: PDA: Caleb Oakley 5-163.
RECORDS: PDA 1-0.
NEXT GAME: Pee Dee Academy will host Florence Christian at 7:30 p.m. Friday.
<&endagate>
Heathwood Hall 21
Laurence Manning 14
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Laurence Manning’s Nolan Olston scored two late touchdowns.
On the game's opening drive, the Swampcats fumbled the ball into the end zone.
Later in the fourth quarter Taylor June threw a pick-six.
LMA 0 0 0 14 — 14
HH 0 0 14 7 — 21
THIRD QUARTER
HH- Ronnie Porter 14 run (William Fewell Kick), 8:34.
HH- Porter 24 run (William Fewell Kick), 2:38.
FOURTH QUARTER
HH- Josh Gray 20 int return (Fewell Kick), 6:17.
LMA- Nolan Olston 3 run (Josh Sharpe kick), 2:10.
LMA- Olston 5 run (Sharpe Kick), 1:04.
RECORDS: LMA 0-1.
NEXT GAME: Laurence Manning will host First Baptist at 7:30 Friday.
<&endagate>
Lee Academy 20
Williamsburg Academy 12
BISHOPVILLE, S.C. — Lee Academy’s Keaton Price rushed for 115 yards and two touchdowns and passed for 123 yards.
Teammate Hampton Gaskins rushed for the other touchdown.
Williamsburg Academy’s Trae Price rushed for 99 yards and a touchdown and caught a touchdown from Joe Kellahan.
WA 0 6 0 6 — 12
LA 7 6 7 0 — 20
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
Passing:LA: Keaton Price 7-14-123-0-0.
Rushing: LA: Price 7-115. WA: Trae Price 10-99.
RECORDS: LA 1-0. WA 0-1.
NEXT GAME: Williamsburg Academy will host Christian Academy at 7:30 p.m.. Friday. Lee Academy will travel to Wilson Hall at 7:30 p.m. Friday.
<&endagate>
VOLLEYBALL
Maranatha 3
Grace Christian 1
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Maranatha Christian defeated Grace Christian 25-16, 22-25, 26-24, 25-17 .
The Bulldogs improved to 1-0 and will host Scotland Christian (NC) at 5 p.m. Friday.
SOCCER
Maranatha 11
Grace Christian 1
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Maranatha Christian’s Braden Bevin and Grant Hanna scored four goals each.
GOALS – MCS: Braden Bevin 4, Grant Hanna 3, Brentson Smith 2, Buddy DeField 1, Chrisitan Young 1.
RECORDS: MCS 1-1.
NEXT MATCH: MCS will host Scotland Christian (N.C.) at 5 p.m. Friday.
