 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
PREP ROUNDUP: South Florence boys' basketball wins at buzzer
0 Comments
Monday's Boys' Prep Basketball Roundup

PREP ROUNDUP: South Florence boys' basketball wins at buzzer

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

FLORENCE, S.C. — Khristian Bruce hit the game-winning, 3-pointer at the buzzer to lift South Florence's boys to a 61-58 win over Lake City on Monday.

Bruce and teammate Jamarie Brown each scored a team-high 12 points.

Lake City’s Shamontae Burgess scored a game-high 26.

LAKE CITY (58)

Croker 6, Shamontae Burgess 26, Butler 9, Singletary 9, Howard 3, Washington 3, Burgess 1.

SOUTH FLORENCE (61)

Jamarie Brown 12, McFadden 9, Khristian Bruce 12, McELveen 6, Gamble 4, McMillian 4, Moorer 4, Dickens 2, Robinson 8.

Darlington 100

Lamar 36

DARLINGTON, S.C. — Darlington’s Qua’liek Lewis scored a game-high 30 points, followed by Chuck Keith with 14.

Lamar’s De’Lontae Martin added a team-high 14.

LAMAR (36)

De’Lontae Martin 14, Patrick Anderson 10, Ward 6, Davis 3, Eaddy 3.

DARLINGTON (100)

Dubose 7, Qua’Liek Lewis 30, Chuck Keith 14, Pendergrass 2, Issac 3, Greene 9, Nick Jordan 11, Fleming 5, Taylor 5, Williams 4, WIngate 3, Dominic Cotton 13.

West Columbus (N.C.) 60

Lake View 39

LAKE VIEW, S.C. — Lake View’s Raekwon Nichols scored a team-high nine points.

LAKE VIEW (39)

McCants 2, Vaught 2, Carter 2, Page 2, Rakewon McNeil 9, Ford 7, Humphries 3, Bethea 6, A.Nichols 3, S.Nichols 2.

GIRLS' BASKETBALL

Trinity Collegiate 75

Socastee 34

DARLINGTON, S.C. — Trinity Collegiate’s Kiyomi McMiller scored a game-high 36 points, followed by Kenzie Feagin with 19.

TRINITY COLLEGIATE (75)

Kiyomi McMiller 36, Pierce 2, Kenzie Feagin 19,Knox 2, Williamson 2, Davis 3, Jaida Cameron 11.

West Florence 67

Lakewood 64

FLORENCE, S.C. — West Florence’s Ahiah Mack scored a game-high 22 points, followed by Zy’Breziah Alexander with 20.

WEST FLORENCE (67)

Zy’Breaziah Alexander 22, Ahliah Mack 20, Mitchell 4, Gerrald 3, Harrison 6, Perry 2, Mack 6, Evans 4.

Lake View 55

West Columbus (N.C.) 13

LAKE VIEW, S.C. — Lake View’s Ja’Niyah Waters scored a game-high 15 points.

Teammate Tiana Hamilton added 10.

LAKE VIEW (55)

Tiana Hamilton 10, Ja”Niyah Waters 15, Ford 9, G.Page 7, Williams 5, Mace 2, Z.Waters 2, Locklear 3,D.Page 2

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Derby winner Medina Spirit dies after workout

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert