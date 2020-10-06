PREP ROUNDUP: South Florence girls' tennis defeats Wilson

Pee Dee Academy 3

Marlboro Academy 0

MULLINS, S.C. — Pee Dee Academy’s Tess Devers had nine aces and nine assists in the Golden Eagles' 25-23, 25-10, 25-14 win.

Teammate Maggie Jacobs had six digs and five kills, and Abby Johnson added four aces.

Latta 3-3

Mullins 0- 0

LATTA, S.C. — Latta’s Blake Howell had four aces, and Hali Hunt added five assists in the Vikings' 25-10, 25-6, 25-2 in Match 1 win.

The Vikings’ Jena Stutler had six aces in Latta's 25-12, 25-4, 25-6 win in Match 2.

MATCH 1

ACES — L: Blake Howell 4.

KILLS — L: Hannah Medlin 2, Jayln Jackson 2.

ASSISTS — L: Hali Hunt 5.

MATCH 2

ACES — L: Jena Stutler 6.

KILLS — L: Medlin 3, Ava Rogers 3.

ASSISTS — L: Jackson 5.