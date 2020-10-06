PREP ROUNDUP: South Florence girls' tennis defeats Wilson

FLORENCE , S.C. – South Florence's Claire Nance defeated Valeria Santiago in No. 1 singles by the score of 6-1, 6-2 to lead the Bruins to a 6-1 victory over Wilson on Tuesday.
Wilson’s Margaret Gillian and Samantha Wong defeated Anna Patterson/ Ellis Hill in No. 2 doubles 6-2, 6-2.
SINGLES
Claire Nance (SF) def. Valerie Santiago 6-1, 6-2; Carolina McKenzie (SF) def. Sophia Stevenson 6-1, 6-2; Sarah Hayden McKenzie (SF) def. Ridgely Jackson 6-1, 4-6 (10-6); Brooks McKenzie (SF) def. Alisha Moody 6-2, 6-0; Morgan Brock (SF) def. Meredith Long 6-1, 6-2.
DOUBLES
Nance/ C.McKenzie (SF) def. Stevenson/ Margaret Gillian 6-0, 6-0; M.Gillian/ Samantha Wong (W) def. Anna Patterson/ Ellis Hill 6-2, 6-2.
Carolina Forest 4
West Florence 3
FLORENCE , S.C. – Carolina Forest’s Mia Cabildo/ Katie Godfree defeated Maggie Murrell/ Kate Sansbury in No. 2 doubles 6-4, 7-5 to win the match.
Riley Gunter defeated Kristina Miroff in No. 3 singles 6-3, 6-3 for the Knights.
SINGLES
Mia Cabildo (CF) def. Maggie Murrell 6-1, 6-2; Katie Godfree (CF) def. Katie Sansbury 6-3, 6-1; Riley Gunter (WF) def. Kristina Miroff 6-3, 6-3; Payton Yates (CF) def. Kennedy Horne 6-2, 1-6 (10-6); Emily King (WF) def. Olivia Wisler 6-3, 6-2.
DOUBLES
Emma Watford/ Mattie Segars (WF) def. Lauren Spain/ Sydney Sparks 7-5, 6-7 (10-7); Cabildo/ Godfree (CF) def. Murrell/ Sansbury 6-4, 7-5.
Trinity Collegiate 7
Wilson Hall 2
SUMTER , S.C. – Trinity Collegiate’s Hannah McKay defeated Halie Stone in No. 1 singles 6-3, 6-1.
SINGLES
Hannah McKay (TCS) def. Halie Stone 6-3, 6-1; Claire Peebles (TCS) def. Carlie Fort 6-0, 6-4; Caroline McElveen (WH) def. Sophie Belk 6-2, 3-6(10-2); Eloise Hupfer (TCS) def. Jane McAdams 6-3, 6-3; Penelope Kremydas (TCS) def. Rachel Bostic 6-0, 6-2; Chloe Moore (TCS) def. Natalie Ford 6-0, 6-3.
DOUBLES
Stone/ Fort (WH) def. Peebles/ Moore 8-7(8-6); Belk/ Hupfer (TCS) def. McElveen/ McAdams 8-4; Moore/ Ella Gray Comack (TCS) def. Bostic/ Ford 8-2.
Florence Christian 6
Laurence Manning 3
FLORENCE, S.C. –Florence Christian’s Kaia Thomson defeated Savannah South in No.1 singles 6-1, 7-5.
SINGLES
Kaia Thomson (FCS) def. Savannah South 6-1, 7-5; Alexis Aikens (FCS) def. Camryn Dunlap 6-1, 6-4; Katelyn Turner (FCS) def. Mason Lee 6-4, 6-7(10-4); Chloe Canavati (FCS) def. Bri Finney 6-2, 6-1; Bryce Erickson (LMA) def. Bette Brunson 6-2, 4-6 (12-10).
DOUBLES
Thomson / Aikens (FCS) def. South/ Dunlap 8-4; Turner/ Hucks (FCS) def. Lee/ DiDonato 9-8;Bri Finney/ Bryce Erickson (LMA) def. Chloe Canavati/ Bette Brunson 8-3.
VOLLEYBALL
West Florence 3
Hartsville 0
HARTSVILLE, S.C. — West Florence’s Emmy Rollins had two aces, 21 kills and 10 digs in the Knights' 25-18, 25-17, 25-22 win.
Teammate Alyssa Owens had two aces, 23 assists and three digs.
ACES —WF: Emmy Rollins 2, Annalia Cook 1, Alyssa Owens 2, Rileigh Yearsich 3, Katie Driggers 1.
KILLS — WF: Rollins 21, Rion Caldwell 6, Cook 3, Grace Howard 6, Yearsich 1.
BLOCKS — WF: Ali Meeker 1, Yearsich 1, Cook 1.
ASSISTS — WF: Owens 23, Rachel Herrod 8, Yearsich 6.
DIGS — WF: Rollins 10, Caldwell 11, Cook 8, Owens 3, Yearsich 2, Jordyn Perry 10, Herrod 1, Ashleigh Palmer 2, Driggers 1, Grace Mahoney 1, Jailin Johnson 1.
RECORD: WF 8-1, 6-1 Region 6-4A.
NEXT MATCH: West will host Myrtle Beach at 6 p.m. Thursday.
Florence Christian 3
Laurence Manning 0
MANNING, S.C. — Florence Christian’s Hilton Broach had five aces, three kills, and five digs in the 25-15, 25-14, 25-17 win.
Teammate Kaitlyn Fore had five aces, 11 kills, one block, and one dig.
ACES — FCS: Kaitlyn Fore 5, Madison Cash 3, Jessie Weatherford 1, Mary Margaret Sterling 1, Hilton Broach 5, Natalie Smith 1.
KILLS — FCS: Kylie Stewart 5, Fore 11, Cash 4, Emily Eason 7, Broach 3.
BLOCKS — FCS:Fore 1, Eason 2.
ASSISTS — FCS: Weatherford 12, Smith 9.
DIGS — FCS: Stewart 10, Fore 1, Cash 3, Weatherford 5, Sterling 8, Broach 5, Purvis 3.
RECORD: FCS 11-1, 4-0 SCISA Region 2-3A.
NEXT MATCH: FCS will host Trinity at 5 p.m. Thursday.
The King’s Academy 3
Dillon Christian 1
DILLON, S.C. — The King’s Academy’s Elisie Padgett had two aces, 12 digs and five assists in the 19-25, 25-11, 25-21, 25-13 win.
Teammate Meredith Hoover added an ace, six digs, three kills and 15 assists.
ACES — TKA: Elisie Padgett 2, Meredith Hoover 1, Kelsey Kirby 1.
Support Local Journalism
KILLS — TKA: Hoover 3, FRances Padgett 3, Kirby 8, Abbie Beaton 7.
ASSISTS — TKA: Padgett 5, Hoover 15.
DIGS — TKA: E.Padgett 12, Hoover 6, Kirby 8, Beaton 10, F.Padgett 6.
RECORD: TKA 8-5, 4-4 SCISA 4-2A.
NEXT MATCH:TKA will host Conway Chrsitian at 5 p.m. Thursday.
Carolina Academy 3
Christian Academy 2
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. — Carolina Academy’s Anniston Turner had 13 kills and five digs in the Bobcats' 23-25, 25-20, 25-22, 19-25, 19-17 win.
Teammate Anna Grace Bradley had seven kills, three blocks, 24 assists and eight digs..
KILLS — CA: Anniston Turner 13, Anna Grace Bradley 7, Gracen Bradley 6.
BLOCKS — CA: Lara Abuaita 4, A.G. Bradley 3.
ASSISTS —CA: A.G. Bradley 24.
DIGS — CA: G.Bradley 13, Cassie McLean 14, Jamiee Epps 11, A.G. Bradley 8, Clare Floyd 6, Turner 5.
RECORD: CA 11-2, 9-1 SCISA 4-2A.
NEXT MATCH: Carolina Academy will host Pee Dee Academy at 5:30 p.m. Thursday.
Hannah-Pamplico 3
Lake City 1
PAMPLICO, S.C. — Hannah-Pamplico won 25-20, 21-25, 25-18, 25-20.
Wilson Hall 3
Trinity Collegiate 0
DARLINGTON, S.C. — Trinity Collegiate lost 25-6, 25-17, 25-14.
Pee Dee Academy 3
Marlboro Academy 0
MULLINS, S.C. — Pee Dee Academy’s Tess Devers had nine aces and nine assists in the Golden Eagles' 25-23, 25-10, 25-14 win.
Teammate Maggie Jacobs had six digs and five kills, and Abby Johnson added four aces.
Latta 3-3
Mullins 0- 0
LATTA, S.C. — Latta’s Blake Howell had four aces, and Hali Hunt added five assists in the Vikings' 25-10, 25-6, 25-2 in Match 1 win.
The Vikings’ Jena Stutler had six aces in Latta's 25-12, 25-4, 25-6 win in Match 2.
MATCH 1
ACES — L: Blake Howell 4.
KILLS — L: Hannah Medlin 2, Jayln Jackson 2.
ASSISTS — L: Hali Hunt 5.
MATCH 2
ACES — L: Jena Stutler 6.
KILLS — L: Medlin 3, Ava Rogers 3.
ASSISTS — L: Jackson 5.
DIGS— L: Caroline Bean 2.
RECORD: L 5-1, 5-1 Region 7-2A.
NEXT MATCH: Latta will travel to Marion at 6 p.m. Thursday.
Wilson 3
Darlington 0
FLORENCE, S.C. -- Coach John Davis' Tigers earned the home win.
GIRLS’ GOLF
Hartsville leads
Twin County
Championship
HARTSVILLE, S.C. – Hartsville's Lakyn Willkerson shot a 41 to lead the Red Foxes on the first day of the Twin County Championship at Hartsville Country Club.
West Florence’s Madeline Ateyah shot a 47 to lead the Knights to a 202 total.
Darlingotn’s Sara Ellen Hanna shot a 51 to lead the team to a 222.
The tournament concludes today at the Country Club of South Carolina.
HARTSVILLE (200)
Lakyn Wilkerson 41, Aryn Watson 43,Savannah Beasley 58, Ava Broach 58.
WEST FLORENCE (202)
Madeline Ateyah 47, Alla McGillivray 50, Julia Kleine 52, Taylor Pleasant 53.
DARLINGTON (222)
Sara Ellen Hanna 51, Abby McKnight 54, Trae Ann Proell 55, MellaneCate Weatherford 55.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!