PREP ROUNDUP: South Florence sweeps North Augusta in Class 4A state playoffs

NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. — Claire Nance defeated Ansley Harris in No. 1 singles 6-0, 6-0 to lead the South Florence girls' tennis team to a 6-0 win over North Augusta in the first round of the Class 4A, lower-state playoffs.

The Bruins will travel to Lucy Beckham at a time to be announced Thursday.

SINGLES

Claire Nance (SF) def. Ansley Harris 6-0, 6-0; Carolina Mckenzie (SF) def, Railey McNair 6-2, 6-0; Sarah Hayden McKenzie (SF) def. Brady McNair 6-1, 6-0; Brooks McKenzie (SF) def. Anne Marie Partle 6-3; 6-0; Morgan Brock (SF) def. Emma Shiver 6-2, 6-0.

DOUBLES

Anna Patterson / Ellis Hill (SF) def. Gladys Laube/ Macy Logan 6-3, 3-6(10-2).

Hannah-Pamplico 4

Pelion 1

PAMPLICO, S.C. — Hannah-Pamplico’s Katelynn Fennell defeated Morgan Motter in No. 2 singles 6-4, 6-2 to advance in the Class 2A lower-state playoffs.