PREP ROUNDUP: South Florence sweeps North Augusta in Class 4A state playoffs

NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. — Claire Nance defeated Ansley Harris in No. 1 singles 6-0, 6-0 to lead the South Florence girls' tennis team to a 6-0 win over North Augusta in the first round of the Class 4A, lower-state playoffs.
The Bruins will travel to Lucy Beckham at a time to be announced Thursday.
SINGLES
Claire Nance (SF) def. Ansley Harris 6-0, 6-0; Carolina Mckenzie (SF) def, Railey McNair 6-2, 6-0; Sarah Hayden McKenzie (SF) def. Brady McNair 6-1, 6-0; Brooks McKenzie (SF) def. Anne Marie Partle 6-3; 6-0; Morgan Brock (SF) def. Emma Shiver 6-2, 6-0.
DOUBLES
Anna Patterson / Ellis Hill (SF) def. Gladys Laube/ Macy Logan 6-3, 3-6(10-2).
Hannah-Pamplico 4
Pelion 1
PAMPLICO, S.C. — Hannah-Pamplico’s Katelynn Fennell defeated Morgan Motter in No. 2 singles 6-4, 6-2 to advance in the Class 2A lower-state playoffs.
The Raiders will host Woodland at a time be announced Thursday.
SINGLES
Rebekka Braziel (P) def. Mary Grace MIms 6-2, 6-4; Katelyn Fennell (HP) def. Morgan Motter 6-4, 6-2; Emily Jeffords (HP) def. Mara Miller 6-2, 6-2; Ryleigh Matthews (HP) def. India Roland-Vole 6-0, 6-3.
DOUBLES
HP defeated by forfiet.
Johnsonville 5
Wade Hampton (H) 2
HAMPTON, S.C. — Johnsonville’s Nicole Cook defeated Faizah Rivers in No. 2 singles 6-3, 6-4 as the Flashes advance in theClass 2A lower-state playoffs.
The Flashes will travel to Phillip Simmons at a time to be announced Thursday.
SINGLES
Alexis DeLoach (WH) def. Trinity Blanton 6-1, 6-2; Nicole Cook (J) def. Faizah Rivers 6-3, 6-4; Olivia Gainey (J) def. Leigh Anna Brown 3-6. 6-1 (11-9); Lily Margaret Driggers (J) def. Autman Williams 6-2, 6-3; Victoria Alford (J) def. Sheyenne Sparks 6-0, 6-3.
DOUBLES
Hanna Graham/ Lila Kate Leviner (J) def. Deloach/ Rivers 6-0, 6-0; Anna Brown/ Williams (WH) def. Blanton/ Cook 8-4.
Woodland 4
Marion 3
DORCHESTER, S.C. — Woodland’s Brianna Smalls/Alaysia Lemon defeated Kensley Alford/ Bailey Roberts in No. 2 doubles 7-5, 6-3 to be the difference and eliminate Marion in the Class 2A lower-state playoffs.
Marion’s Jakala Finklea defeated Makayla Cobbs in No. 3 singles 6-2, 7-5, 10-5.
SINGLES
Kimari Green (W) def. Evie Skipper 6-0, 6-0; Kaleshia Green (W) def. Genesis Caulder 6-1, 6-2; Jakala Finklea (M) def. Makayla Cobbs 6-2, 7-5(10-5); Kaylee Beckstandf (M) def. Da’Jani Perry 5-7, 6-1 (10-2); Kendall Elliott (M) def. Grorgiana Perry 6-7, 6-2(10-7);
DOUBLES
Ki. Green/ Ka. Green (W) def. Skipper/ Caulder 6-0, 6-2; Brianna Smalls/ Alaysia Lemon (W) def. Kensley Alford/ Bailey Roberts 7-5, 6-3.
Landrum 5
McBee 2
McBEE, S.C. — McBee’s Ragan Griggs defeated Lexie Hardin in No. 1 singles 6-3, 6-2, but it wasn’t enough in the Class 2A upper-state playoffs.
SINGLES
Ragan Griggs (M) def. Lexie Hardin 6-3, 6-2; Mary Kay Kendall (L) def. Kamryn Walker 7-5, 6-0;
Debbie Gordin (L) def. Deja Smith 2-6,6-0 (10-5); Hailey Schulman (L) def. Andrea Huneycutt 6-0, 6-0; Sophia Bennett (L) def, Jasmine Heidt 6-0, 6-0.
DOUBLES
Landrum No.1 won by forfeit; McBee No.2 won by forfeit.
OTHER SCORES: Gilbert defeated Manning 7-0 in the Class 3A state playoffs.
VOLLEYBALL
West Florence 3
Darlington 1
DARLINGTON, S.C. — West Florence’s Emmy Rollins had four aces, 19 kills and 15 digs in the Knights' 25-10, 23-25, 25-14, 25-13 win.
Teammate Annalia Cook added two aces, eight kills, two blocks and 12 digs.
ACES — WF: Emmy Rollins 4, Annalia Cook 2, Alyssa Owens 2, Rileigh Yearsich 2, Jordyn Perry 1, Rachel Herod 3.
KILLS — WF: Rollins 19, Rion Caldwell 9, Cook 8, Owens 5, Yearsich 7, Michaela Hayes 2
ASSISTS — WF: Owens 27,Herod 18, Hayes 4.
BLOCKS — WF: Caldwell 2, Cook 2, Owens 1.
DIGS — WF: Rollins 15, Caldwell 16, Cook 12, Owens 6, Yearsich 4, Perry 7, Herod 2, Ashleigh Palmer 3, Jailin Johnson 1.
RECORD: WF: 11-3 7-1 Region 6-4A.
NEXT MATCH: West will host Hartsville at 6:30 p.m. today.
Florence Christian 3
Emmanuel 0
FLORENCE, S.C. — Florence Christian’s Kylie Stewart one ace, eight kills and 22 digs in the Eagles' 25-11, 25-12, 25-17 win.
ACES — FCS: Kylie Stewart 1, Kaitlyn Fore 1, Madison Cash 2, Emily Eason 2, Jessie Weatherford 1, Hilton Broach 1.
KILLS — FCS: Stewart 8, Fore 10, Cash 1, Eason 3, Weatherford 1, Bradley Brown 4, Mary Margaret Sterling 1.
ASSISTS — FCS: Weatherford 20, Sterling 3, Broach 3.
BLOCKS — FCS: Fore 1, Brown 1.
DIGS — FCS: Stewart 22, Fore 6, Cash 3, Eason 9, Weatherford 7, Sterling 20, Broach 5, Sofia Purvis 5, Natalie Smith 1, Ansley Butler 1, Sydney Jacobs 1.
RECORD: FCS: 15-1, 6-0 SCISA Region 2-3A.
NEXT MATCH: FCS will travel to SCISA Class 3a tournament at Myrtle Beach Sports Center TBA Friday.
Pee Dee Academy 3
The King’s Academy 0
MULLINS, S.C. — Pee Dee Academy’s Tess Devers had 11 assists, three kills and six digs in the 25-23, 25-23, 25-13 win.
The King’s Academy’s Audrey Beaton had 10 kills, 10 digs and one block.
ACES — PDA: Hadleigh Herndon 2. TKA: Abby Beaton 2, Gabriel Finklea 2.
KILLS — PDA: Tess Devers 3, Ashley Martin 4, Herndon 2, Maggie Jacobs 7, Abby Johnson 4, TKA: Audrey Beaton 10, Abby Beaton 5, Finklea 2.
ASSISTS — PDA: Devers 11. Elise Padgett 6.
BLOCKS — PDA: Martin 2. TKA: Audrey Beaton 1.
DIGS — PDA: Devers 6, Martin 6, Jacobs 12, Leah Johnson 10, A. Johnson 4, Laney Cox 15. TKA: Audrey Beaton 10, Abby Beaton 15, Finklea 12, Padgett 18.
RECORD: PDA; 14-8, 10-4 SCISA 4-2A. TKA 10-8, 5-7 SCISA Region 4-2A.
NEXT MATCH: PDA will play in the SCISA Class 2A state tournament in Myrtle Beach Sports Center Saturday TBA.
Other Scores: East Clarendon defeated Hannah-Pamplico 3-1.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!