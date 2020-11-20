 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
PREP ROUNDUP: Sumter topples Hartsville in boys' basketball
0 comments

PREP ROUNDUP: Sumter topples Hartsville in boys' basketball

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
hartsville logo.jpg

SUMMERTON, S.C. — The Hartsville boys' basketball team’s Cesare Edwards scored 11 points in the 51-34 loss to Sumter at the Zaxby’s Tip-Off at Scott’s Branch on Friday.

Teammate Jamari Briggs added 10 points.

Sumter outscored Hartsville 27-13 in the first half.

H 2 11 8 15— 34

S 18 9 13 15— 51

HARTSVILLE (34)

Jamari Briggs 10, LeXander 4, Knox 1, Cesare Edwards 11, Blue 4, Forman 6.

Kingstree 42

Estill 37

SUMMERTON, S.C. — Kingstree’s Hakeem Barr scored a team-high 14 points at the Zaxby’s Tip-Off.

The Jaguars outscored Estill 24-15 in the first half.

E 9 6 11 11 — 37

K 14 10 6 12 — 42

KINGSTREE (42)

Fulton 4, Nesmith 5, Davis 3, Hakeem Barr 14, Stacy 5, Elmore 2, Wilson 2, Cason 7.

Georgetown 74

Johnsonville 68

GEORGETOWN, S.C. — Johnsonville’s Quez Lewis scored a game-high 27 points in the loss at the Georgetown Shootout.

Teammate Jace Avant added 13 points.

J 22 12 23 11— 68

G 9 21 27 17 — 74

JOHNSONVILLE(68)

Quez Lewis 27, Jace Avant 13, Williams 9, Cooper 7, Wilson 5, Timmons 2, Smith 2.

0 comments

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert