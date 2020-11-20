PREP ROUNDUP: Sumter topples Hartsville in boys' basketball

SUMMERTON, S.C. — The Hartsville boys' basketball team’s Cesare Edwards scored 11 points in the 51-34 loss to Sumter at the Zaxby’s Tip-Off at Scott’s Branch on Friday.
Teammate Jamari Briggs added 10 points.
Sumter outscored Hartsville 27-13 in the first half.
H 2 11 8 15— 34
S 18 9 13 15— 51
HARTSVILLE (34)
Jamari Briggs 10, LeXander 4, Knox 1, Cesare Edwards 11, Blue 4, Forman 6.
Kingstree 42
Estill 37
SUMMERTON, S.C. — Kingstree’s Hakeem Barr scored a team-high 14 points at the Zaxby’s Tip-Off.
The Jaguars outscored Estill 24-15 in the first half.
E 9 6 11 11 — 37
K 14 10 6 12 — 42
KINGSTREE (42)
Fulton 4, Nesmith 5, Davis 3, Hakeem Barr 14, Stacy 5, Elmore 2, Wilson 2, Cason 7.
Georgetown 74
Johnsonville 68
GEORGETOWN, S.C. — Johnsonville’s Quez Lewis scored a game-high 27 points in the loss at the Georgetown Shootout.
Teammate Jace Avant added 13 points.
J 22 12 23 11— 68
G 9 21 27 17 — 74
JOHNSONVILLE(68)
Quez Lewis 27, Jace Avant 13, Williams 9, Cooper 7, Wilson 5, Timmons 2, Smith 2.
