PREP ROUNDUP: Wilson defeats West in boys tennis

FLORENCE, S.C. — Wilson's Anish Jona defeated West Florence's J.R. Dawkins 6-0, 6-0 in No.1 singles to lead the Tiger boys' tennis team to to a 5-2 win Monday.
The Knights’ Tallon Campbell defeated Jailyn Durant in No. 5 singles 7-6 (5), 5-7, 12-10.
SINGLES
Anish Jones (W) def. JR Dawkins 6-0, 6-0; Joshua Anyim (W) def. Ben Richburg 7-6(7-3), 6-2; Tray Garland (W) def. Michael Schiesz 6-3, 6-2; Alex Moore (WF) def. Jacques Muldrow 6-4, 6-4; Tallon Campbell (WF) def. Jailyn Durant 7-6(7-5)5-7(12-10).
DOUBLES
Jones/ Anyim (W) def. Dawkins/ Richburg 6-0, 6-0; Albert Schrippa/ Xavier Muldow (W) def. Jonathan Braddock Adam Goff 6-3;6-7(10-8).
BOYS' GOLF
West’s Seward medalist
At Bengals Invitational
BLYTHEWOOD, S.C. — West Florence’s Jack Seward shot a 74 to earn medalist honors at the Bengals Invitational at Columbia Country Club.
The Knights finished fourth in team competition with a 351.
4. WEST FLORENCE (351)
Jack Seward 74, Drew Flynn 97, Chapman White 84, Daniel Thompson 94.
Trinity 2nd
at Patriots
Invitational
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. — Trinity Collegiate’s Pake June shot a 71 to lead the team to a second-place standing after Day 1of the Patriots Invitational at Wescott Plantation.
The Titans are second behind Oceanside Collegiate.
2. TRINITY (381)
Pake June 71, Gene Ziegler 74, Drew Jeffords 78, Thomas Davis 79, Jay Smith 79.
BASEBALL
East Clarendon 3
Wilson 2
TURBEVILLE, S.C. — East Clarendon’s Grant Barrienau singled in Raulston McKenzie in the bottom of the seventh inning for the win.
Teammate Kyler Odom led the Wolverines at the plate, going 3 for 4 with two RBI.
W 000;100;1 — 2;0;0
EC 100;010;1 — 3;6;1
WP — John Michael Hardy ( 2 IP, 0 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 2 BB, 2 K).
LEADING HITTERS — EC: Kyler Odom 3-4, 2 RBI; Grant Barrienau 1-3, 1 RBI.
South Florence 13
Andrews 5
FLORENCE, S.C. — South Florence’s Aiden Palmer went 2 for 4 with a double and three RBI.
Teammate Dawson Joyner went 2 for 5 with a double and two RBI.
A 000;302;0— 6;7;5
SF 010;363;x— 13;8;1
WP — Mason Lynch ( 5 IP, 6 H, 5 R, 2 ER, 2 BB, 8 K). LP —Waylon Jones (2 IP, 4 H, 6 R, 4 ER, 2 BB, 0 K).
LEADING HITTERS — SF: Jake Hardee 1-4; Mikey Morris 1-4, 2B; Luke Miller 1-1; JR Williams 1-2, 2B; Dawson Joyner 2-5, 2B, 2 RBI; Aiden Palmer 2-4, 2B, 3 RBI.
Darlington 11
Crestwood 1 (5)
SUMTER S.C. — Darlington won in five innings.
The King’s Academy 14
Thomas Sumter 4 (6)
FLORENCE S.C. — The King’s Academy’s Gavin Moore went 2 for 3 with three RBI.
Teammate Thomas Woods went 1 for 1 with a double.
TSA 100;102— 4;5;1
TKA 030;00(11)— 14;6;2
WP — Garrison Fields (3 IP, 3 H, 2 R, 1 ER, 4 BB, 3 K). LP — James Claffy (3 /13 IP, 1 H, 3 R, 2 ER, 3 BB, 1 K).
LEADING HITTERS — TKA: Fields 1-2, 1 RBI; Zach Dutton 1-4, 1 RBI; Will Alexander 1-2, 1 RBI; Thomas Woods 1-1, 2B; Gavin Moore 2-3, 3 RBI.
Loris 5
Lake View 4
LORIS, S.C. — Loris’ Connor Roth singled to score Andrew Buffkin to break a 4-4 score in the bottom of the seventh. Lake View’s Chris McGill singled home Tucker Bass to tie the game at 4 in the top half of that inning.
McGill led the Wild Gators, going 1 for 3 with two RBI.
LV 001;200;1— 4;4;3
L 001;120;1— 5;7;3
WP — Thomas Cox ( 1 1/3 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 3 K). LP — Luke Price (2 IP, 6 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 2 BB, 1 K).
LEADING HITTERS— LV: Michael McDaniel 1-3; Tucker Bass 1-3; Chris McGill 1-3, 2 RBI.
Marion 10
Dillon 3
DILLON, S.C. — Marion’s Jacob Sims went 4 for 5 with a triple and RBI. Teammate Qua’liek Crawford went 1 for 3 with a homer and three RBI.
Dillon’s Dylan Williams went 3 for 4 with an RBI.
M 300;511;0— 10;11;2
D 020;001;0— 3;5;3
WP — Tre Johnson( 5 2/3 IP, 4 H, 3 R, 2 ER, 5 BB, 7 K). LP — Dylan Windham (4 IP, 6 H, 8 R, 2 ER, 3 BB, 4 K).
LEADING HITTERS —M: Jacob Sims 4-5,3B, 1 RBI, Don Britt 2-4, 1 RBI; Qua’liek Crawford 1-3, HR, 3 RBI, Johnson 2-4, 3B, 2 RB, Khyheim Bethea 2-4, 3B, 1 RBI. D: Austin Miles 2-4; Windham 3-4,1 RBI,Quamez Graves 1-3,
South Pointe Christian 15
Emmanuel 7
HARTSVILLE, S.C. — Emmanuel’s Luke Shy went 2 for 4 with a double and three RBI. Teammate Riley Hendrix went 2 for 3 with an RBI.
SPC 003;144;3— 15;13;4
E 131;200;0— 7;8;3
LEADING HITTERS— ECS: Luke Shy 2-4, 2B, 3 RBI; Riley Hendrix 2-3, 1 RBI; Noah Jones 2-3, 1 RBI; Jeffery Powell 1-3, 1 RBI.