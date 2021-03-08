PREP ROUNDUP: Wilson defeats West in boys tennis

FLORENCE S.C. — The King’s Academy’s Gavin Moore went 2 for 3 with three RBI.

Teammate Thomas Woods went 1 for 1 with a double.

TSA 100;102— 4;5;1

TKA 030;00(11)— 14;6;2

WP — Garrison Fields (3 IP, 3 H, 2 R, 1 ER, 4 BB, 3 K). LP — James Claffy (3 /13 IP, 1 H, 3 R, 2 ER, 3 BB, 1 K).

LEADING HITTERS — TKA: Fields 1-2, 1 RBI; Zach Dutton 1-4, 1 RBI; Will Alexander 1-2, 1 RBI; Thomas Woods 1-1, 2B; Gavin Moore 2-3, 3 RBI.

Loris 5

Lake View 4

LORIS, S.C. — Loris’ Connor Roth singled to score Andrew Buffkin to break a 4-4 score in the bottom of the seventh. Lake View’s Chris McGill singled home Tucker Bass to tie the game at 4 in the top half of that inning.

McGill led the Wild Gators, going 1 for 3 with two RBI.

LV 001;200;1— 4;4;3

L 001;120;1— 5;7;3

WP — Thomas Cox ( 1 1/3 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 3 K). LP — Luke Price (2 IP, 6 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 2 BB, 1 K).