PREP ROUNDUP: Wilson softball stuns Hartsville

FLORENCE, S.C. — Ansley McKay singled to center, scoring Makahla Briggs in the bottom of the eighth inning to give Wilson's softball team a 6-5 win over Hartsville on Tuesday night.

Caydon Thompson's two-run homer in the top of the seventh, for Hartsville, tied the game at 5.

Wilson’s Brandi Gayle went 2 for 3 with two home runs and three RBI. And Briggs went 1 for 4 with two RBI.

Thompson, meanwhile, went 1 for 3 with a home run and two RBI for the Red Foxes. Teammate Chelsea Ghoens went 1 for 4 with a triple and an RBI.

H;100;101;20—5;5;2

W;000;140;01—6;5;1

WP: Madelyn Scott (8 IP, 5 H, 5 R, 4 ER, 2 BB, 8 K). LP: Alyssa Poston (7 1/3 IP, 5 H, 6 R, 5 ER, 3 BB, 12 K).

LEADING HITTERS –H:Poston 1-2; Caydon Thompson 1-3, HR, 2 RBI; Olivia Martin 1-4; Chelsea Ghoens 1-4, 3B,1 RBI; Myah Harvey 1-3, HR, 1 RBI. W:Makahla Briggs 1-4, 2 RBI; Brandi Gayle 2-3, 2 HR, 3 RBI; Ansley McKay 1-4, 1 RBI; Symone George 1-3.

South Florence 15

Myrtle Beach 0 (5)