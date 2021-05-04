PREP ROUNDUP: Wilson softball stuns Hartsville

FLORENCE, S.C. — Ansley McKay singled to center, scoring Makahla Briggs in the bottom of the eighth inning to give Wilson's softball team a 6-5 win over Hartsville on Tuesday night.
Caydon Thompson's two-run homer in the top of the seventh, for Hartsville, tied the game at 5.
PHOTOS: West Florence vs Darlington
Wilson’s Brandi Gayle went 2 for 3 with two home runs and three RBI. And Briggs went 1 for 4 with two RBI.
Thompson, meanwhile, went 1 for 3 with a home run and two RBI for the Red Foxes. Teammate Chelsea Ghoens went 1 for 4 with a triple and an RBI.
H;100;101;20—5;5;2
W;000;140;01—6;5;1
WP: Madelyn Scott (8 IP, 5 H, 5 R, 4 ER, 2 BB, 8 K). LP: Alyssa Poston (7 1/3 IP, 5 H, 6 R, 5 ER, 3 BB, 12 K).
LEADING HITTERS –H:Poston 1-2; Caydon Thompson 1-3, HR, 2 RBI; Olivia Martin 1-4; Chelsea Ghoens 1-4, 3B,1 RBI; Myah Harvey 1-3, HR, 1 RBI. W:Makahla Briggs 1-4, 2 RBI; Brandi Gayle 2-3, 2 HR, 3 RBI; Ansley McKay 1-4, 1 RBI; Symone George 1-3.
South Florence 15
Myrtle Beach 0 (5)
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. — South Florence defeated Myrtle Beach 15-0 in five innings in Softball.
Pee Dee Academy 1-2
Dillon 5-0
DILLON, S.C. — Dillon’s Cierra Grice went 1 for 3 with a double and two RBI in Game 1, and Pee Dee Academy’s Jordan Perritt went 1 for 3 with a double.
In Game 2, Perritt threw a five-inning no-hitter and struck out five. At the plate, she went 2 for 3 with a double. Golden Eagle teammate Gracyn Hyatt went 1 for 3 with a double and RBI.
GAME 1
PDA;100;00—1;2;0
D;004;1x—5;7;0
WP: Chesney Caddell (5 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 3 BB, 1 K). LP: Allison Carter (4 IP, 7 H, 5 R, 5 ER, 0 BB, 2 K).
LEADING HITTERS –PDA:Jordan Perritt 1-3, 2B; Lauren Hasbrouck 1-1. D: Cierra Grice 1-3, 2B,2 RBI; Paige Sherman 1-2, 2B, 1 RBI; Qy Wilson 1-2, 1 RBI; Lexie Rogers 2-2, 2B; Chesney Caddell 1-1, 1 RBI; Jenascia Lester 1-1, 3B.
GAME 2
PDA;200;00—2;7;0
D;000;00—0;0;1
WP: Jordan Perritt (5 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 5 K). LP: Paige Sherman (5 IP, 7 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 1 BB, 1 K).
LEADING HITTERS –PDA: Jordan Perritt 2-3, 2B; Lizzie McCaskill 1-3; Gracyn Hyatt 1-3, 2B, 1 RBI; Ava Fowler 1-2; Allie Briley 1-2; Tess Devers 1-2.
Green Sea Floyds 23
Mullins 0 (3)
MULLINS, S.C. — Green Sea Floyds won in three innings.
BASEBALL
West Florence 8
Darlington 0
FLORENCE, S.C. — West Florence’s Coleman Kelly went 3 for 3 with two doubles and a triple. Teammate Bryson Graves went 2 for 4 with a home run and three RBI.
Darlington’s Garrett Keen, Lex Blackmon, and Tyler Berry each had a hit.
D;000;000;0—0;3;2
WF;004;040;x—8;8;2
WP:George Floyd (6 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 9 K). LP: Tyler Berry (4 2/3 IP, 7 H, 8 R, 8 ER, 5 BB, 4 K).
LEADING HITTERS – D: Garret Keen 1-3; Lex Blackmon 1-3; Berry 1-2. WF: Bryson Graves 2-4, HR, 3 RBI; Dylan Snyder 1-3, 1 RBI; Floyd 1-3; Coleman Kelly 3-3, 2 2B, 3B; Harley Davis 1-1, 1 RBI.
South Florence 2
Myrtle Beach 0
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. — South Florence’s Aydin Palmer pitched a three-hitter and struck out 13. Stone Osborne led the Bruins at the plate, going 1 for 3 with an RBI.
Teammate’s J.R. Williams and Mikey Morris each had a double.
SF;010;001;0—2;6;0
MB;000;000;0—0;3;1
WP: Aydin Palmer (7 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 13 K). LP: Cam Brabham (1/3 IP, 2 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 2 BB, 0 K).
LEADING HITTERS –SF: JR Williams 1-3, 2B; Luke Miller 1-2; Stone Osborne 1-3, 1 RBI; Mikey Morris 1-2,2B; Landon Matthews 1-3; Mason Lynch 1-3.
Hartsville 15
Wilson 0 (5)
FLORENCE, S.C. — Hartsville’s Cam Cannarella went 3 for 3 with two doubles and three RBI. Teammate Owen Taylor went 2 for 3 with two doubles and two RBI.
Wilson’s Trent Blackmon had the only hit.
H:005;0(10)—15;10;1
W;000;00—0;1;4
WP:Cam Cannarella (4 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 6 K). LP: Ethan Kimmerlan (4 1/3 IP, 9 H, 14 R, 8 ER, 4 BB, 1 K).
LEADING HITTERS –H:Cannarella 3-3,2 2B, 3 RBI; Ryan Jordan 1-2, 1 RBI; Owen Taylor 2-3, 2 2B,2 RBI;Chapman Parker 2-3, 3 RBI; Jackson Moore 1-2, 2 RBI; Collin Reason 1-3. W: Trent Blackmon 1-2.
Pee Dee Academy 5
Orangeburg Prep 2
MULLINS, S.C. — Pee Dee Academy’s Reyn Watson went 2 for 3 with a double and two RBI in the SCISA Class 2A state playoffs. Teammate Landyn Tyler went 1 for 2 with a home run and two RBI.
OP;000;020;0—2;5;3
PDA;012;002;x—5;6;1
WP: Colton Caulder (5 1/3 IP, 4 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 3 BB, 8 K). LP: A.J. Tolbert (4 IP, 5 H, 3 R, 2 ER, 1 BB, 3 K).
LEADING HITTERS –PDA: Gabe Estes 1-3; Caleb Oakley 1-3; Reyn Watson 2-3, 2B,2 RBI; Gavin Oakley 1-3; Landyn Tyler 1-2, HR, 2 RBI.
East Clarendon 15
Carvers Bay 0 (4)
HEMINGWAY, S.C. — East Clarendon’s Kyler Odom went 3 for 3 with a double, triple and five RBI. Teammate’s Phillip Black and Coleman Yates each went 2 for 3 with two RBI.
EC;352;5—15;13;0
CB;000;0—0;2;1
WP:Grant Barrineau (4 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 5 K). LP: Jeremy Avant (3 1/3 IP, 12 H, 15 R, 11 ER, 2 BB, 7 K).
LEADING HITTERS –EC: Raulston McKenzie 1-4, 2 RBI; Cade Cook 1-4, 1 RBI; Kyler Odom 3-3, 2B, 3B, 5 RBI; Barrineau 1-3, 2B, 1 RBI; Coleman Yates 2-3, 2 RBI; Phillip Black 2-3, 2 RBI; John Micheal Hardy 1-2; Blake Lee 2-3, 2 RBI. CB: Neal Martin 1-2.
BOYS' TENNIS
Beaufort 6
Wilson 0
BEAUFORT, S.C. — Beaufort’s Tucker Martin defeated Joshua Anyim in No. 2 singles 6-3, 7-5 in the Class 4A state playoffs.
SINGLES
Graeme Angus (B) def. Anish Jona 6-0, Retired; Tucker Martin (B) def.Joshua Anyim 6-3, 7-5; Diego Alvarez (B) def.Tray Garland 6-0, 6-0; Bodie Daniel (B) def. Jacques Muldrow 6-0, 6-0; Griffin Stone (B) def. Jailyn Durant 6-0.
DOUBLES
Joseph Combs/ Witt Compton (B) def. Albert Schrippa/ Xavier Muldrow 6-0, 6-1.