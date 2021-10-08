 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
PREP ROUNDUP: Wilson volleyball beats Myrtle Beach
0 Comments
THURSDAY PREP ROUNDUP

PREP ROUNDUP: Wilson volleyball beats Myrtle Beach

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

FLORENCE, S.C. − Wilson’s volleyball team won 3-1 over Myrtle Beach (21-25, 25-22, 25-22, 25-13) on Thursday night.

Hartsville 3

South Florence 0

HARTSVILLE, S.C. – The Red Foxes defeated the Bruins at home on Hartsville's senior night.

Doreshia McAllister had 14 kills, followed by Emme Isgett with eight and Brooke Isgett with six. Teammate Morgan Madaris finished with 28 assists.

FOOTBALL

Pee Dee Academy 49

Spartanburg Christian 13

MULLINS − Hudson Spivey threw for three touchdowns and Coleby Sinclair ran for a pair of scores as Pee Dee Academy improved to 6-1 overall and 2-1 in SCISA Region 2-2A.

Landyn Tyler had two TD receptions for the Golden Eagles and Dylan Carter collected two interceptions.

PDA travels to Dillon Christian next Friday at 7:30 p.m.

SC 0 0 7 6 − 13

PD 14 28 0 7 − 49

FIRST QUARTER

PD − Coleby Sinclair 22 pass from Hudson Spivey Drew Singletary kick), 6:28.

PD − Sinclair 4 run (Singletary kick), 0:40.

SECOND QUARTER

PD − Landyn Tyler 12 pass from Spivey (Singletary kick), 9:04.

PD − Sinclair 30 run (Singletary kick), 7:00.

PD − Luke Carter 3 run (Singletary kick), 3:14.

PD − Tyler 14 pass from Spivey (Singletary kick), 0:20.

THIRD QUARTER

SC − Ben Ashby 60 punt return (Kendyl Rogers kick), 3:27.

FOURTH QUARTER

SC − Lance Moon 13 run (Rogers kick failed), 6:50.

PD − Rivers Estes 96 kickoff return (Miles Trussel kick), 6:25.

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING − PD: Coleby Sinclair 6-58, 2 TDs.

PASSING − PD: Hudson Spivey 14-19-177-3-1

RECEIVING − PD: Allen Moore 3-49; Drew Singletary 3-42; Landyn Tyler 2-27, 2 TDs.

GIRLS’ TENNIS

South Florence 7

Hartsville 0

HARTSVILLE, S.C. − The Bruins remain undefeated in Region 6-4A after Thursday's win.

SINGLES

Claire Nance (SF) def. Jordan Cothran 6-0, 6-1; Carolina McKenzie (SF) def. Esther Coward 6-0, 6-0; Valeria Echandy (SF) def. Hannah Kelly 6-0, 6-1; Sarah Hayden McKenzine (SF) def. Frances Coward 6-2, 6-1; Brooks McKenzie (SF) def. Skylar Ford 6-0, 6-1.

DOUBLES

Lucy Moore/Lilly Gregg (SF) def. Gray Bryan/Emma Sides 6-2, 6-1; Claire Nance/Carolina McKenzie (SF) def. Jordan Cothran/Esther Coward 8-0.

Trinity Collegiate 9

Florence Christian 0

FLORENCE, S.C. – The Titans lost a total of three games in a sweep of Florence Christian. 

SINGLES

Eloise Hupfer (TC) def. Alexis Aikens 6-0, 6-0; Sophie Belk (TC) def. Lauren Hicks 6-0, 6-0; Claire Peebles (TC) def. Camelia Canavarti 6-0, 6-0; Penelope Kremydas (TC) def. Elise Hicks 6-1, 6-1; Ella Gray Camak (TC) def. Payton Huggins 6-0, 6-1; Morgan Coker (TC) def. Linder Mathee6-0, 6-0.

DOUBLES

Eloise Hupfer/Penelope Kremydas (TC) def. Alexis Aikens/Lauren Hicks 8-0; Sophie Bell/Claire Peebles (TC) def. Camelia Canavarti/Elise Hicks 8-0; Ella Gray Camak/Morgan Coker (TC) def. Lilah Grainger/Ansley Grainger 8-0.

Carolina Academy 9

Pee Dee Academy 0

The Bobcats cruised to Thursday's victory over Pee Dee.

SINGLES

Grace Weaver won 6-1, 6-0; Ashlee Matthews won 6-2, 6-2; Mary Catherine Cameron won 6-1, 6-1; Payton Brown won 6-1, 6-0; Lake Killman won 6-2, 6-0; Emma Hunt won 6-1, 6-0

DOUBLES

Weaver/Cameron won 8-0; Matthews and Brown won 8-0; Kilman/Hunt won 8-4.

WEDNESDAY

GIRLS' TENNIS

Hartsville 5

Darlington 1

HARTSVILLE, S.C. − The Red Foxes took four of the five singles matches in Wednesday's win over Darlington. 

SINGLES

Jordan Cothran (HHS) def. Hillary Garland 6-3, 6-4; Alayna Williamson (DHS) def. Esther Coward 3-6, 6-2, 1-0; Hannah Kelly (HHS) def. Madison Sturgeon 6-3, 6-1; Frances Coward (HHS) def. Katherine Wallace 7-5, 6-4; Skylar Ford (HHS) def. Johanna Logan 6-1, 6-2.

DOUBLES

Gray Bryan/Emma Sides (HHS) def. Keirstyn Sweeney/Kayden Leonard (DHS) 6-1, 6-1

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Atlanta Falcons prepare for NFL London game against the New York Jets

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert