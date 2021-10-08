PREP ROUNDUP: Wilson volleyball beats Myrtle Beach

FLORENCE, S.C. − Wilson’s volleyball team won 3-1 over Myrtle Beach (21-25, 25-22, 25-22, 25-13) on Thursday night.
Hartsville 3
South Florence 0
HARTSVILLE, S.C. – The Red Foxes defeated the Bruins at home on Hartsville's senior night.
Doreshia McAllister had 14 kills, followed by Emme Isgett with eight and Brooke Isgett with six. Teammate Morgan Madaris finished with 28 assists.
FOOTBALL
Pee Dee Academy 49
Spartanburg Christian 13
MULLINS − Hudson Spivey threw for three touchdowns and Coleby Sinclair ran for a pair of scores as Pee Dee Academy improved to 6-1 overall and 2-1 in SCISA Region 2-2A.
Landyn Tyler had two TD receptions for the Golden Eagles and Dylan Carter collected two interceptions.
PDA travels to Dillon Christian next Friday at 7:30 p.m.
SC 0 0 7 6 − 13
PD 14 28 0 7 − 49
FIRST QUARTER
PD − Coleby Sinclair 22 pass from Hudson Spivey Drew Singletary kick), 6:28.
PD − Sinclair 4 run (Singletary kick), 0:40.
SECOND QUARTER
PD − Landyn Tyler 12 pass from Spivey (Singletary kick), 9:04.
PD − Sinclair 30 run (Singletary kick), 7:00.
PD − Luke Carter 3 run (Singletary kick), 3:14.
PD − Tyler 14 pass from Spivey (Singletary kick), 0:20.
THIRD QUARTER
SC − Ben Ashby 60 punt return (Kendyl Rogers kick), 3:27.
FOURTH QUARTER
SC − Lance Moon 13 run (Rogers kick failed), 6:50.
PD − Rivers Estes 96 kickoff return (Miles Trussel kick), 6:25.
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING − PD: Coleby Sinclair 6-58, 2 TDs.
PASSING − PD: Hudson Spivey 14-19-177-3-1
RECEIVING − PD: Allen Moore 3-49; Drew Singletary 3-42; Landyn Tyler 2-27, 2 TDs.
GIRLS’ TENNIS
South Florence 7
Hartsville 0
HARTSVILLE, S.C. − The Bruins remain undefeated in Region 6-4A after Thursday's win.
SINGLES
Claire Nance (SF) def. Jordan Cothran 6-0, 6-1; Carolina McKenzie (SF) def. Esther Coward 6-0, 6-0; Valeria Echandy (SF) def. Hannah Kelly 6-0, 6-1; Sarah Hayden McKenzine (SF) def. Frances Coward 6-2, 6-1; Brooks McKenzie (SF) def. Skylar Ford 6-0, 6-1.
DOUBLES
Lucy Moore/Lilly Gregg (SF) def. Gray Bryan/Emma Sides 6-2, 6-1; Claire Nance/Carolina McKenzie (SF) def. Jordan Cothran/Esther Coward 8-0.
Trinity Collegiate 9
Florence Christian 0
FLORENCE, S.C. – The Titans lost a total of three games in a sweep of Florence Christian.
SINGLES
Eloise Hupfer (TC) def. Alexis Aikens 6-0, 6-0; Sophie Belk (TC) def. Lauren Hicks 6-0, 6-0; Claire Peebles (TC) def. Camelia Canavarti 6-0, 6-0; Penelope Kremydas (TC) def. Elise Hicks 6-1, 6-1; Ella Gray Camak (TC) def. Payton Huggins 6-0, 6-1; Morgan Coker (TC) def. Linder Mathee6-0, 6-0.
DOUBLES
Eloise Hupfer/Penelope Kremydas (TC) def. Alexis Aikens/Lauren Hicks 8-0; Sophie Bell/Claire Peebles (TC) def. Camelia Canavarti/Elise Hicks 8-0; Ella Gray Camak/Morgan Coker (TC) def. Lilah Grainger/Ansley Grainger 8-0.
Carolina Academy 9
Pee Dee Academy 0
The Bobcats cruised to Thursday's victory over Pee Dee.
SINGLES
Grace Weaver won 6-1, 6-0; Ashlee Matthews won 6-2, 6-2; Mary Catherine Cameron won 6-1, 6-1; Payton Brown won 6-1, 6-0; Lake Killman won 6-2, 6-0; Emma Hunt won 6-1, 6-0
DOUBLES
Weaver/Cameron won 8-0; Matthews and Brown won 8-0; Kilman/Hunt won 8-4.
WEDNESDAY
GIRLS' TENNIS
Hartsville 5
Darlington 1
HARTSVILLE, S.C. − The Red Foxes took four of the five singles matches in Wednesday's win over Darlington.
SINGLES
Jordan Cothran (HHS) def. Hillary Garland 6-3, 6-4; Alayna Williamson (DHS) def. Esther Coward 3-6, 6-2, 1-0; Hannah Kelly (HHS) def. Madison Sturgeon 6-3, 6-1; Frances Coward (HHS) def. Katherine Wallace 7-5, 6-4; Skylar Ford (HHS) def. Johanna Logan 6-1, 6-2.
DOUBLES
Gray Bryan/Emma Sides (HHS) def. Keirstyn Sweeney/Kayden Leonard (DHS) 6-1, 6-1