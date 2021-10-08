PREP ROUNDUP: Wilson volleyball beats Myrtle Beach

FLORENCE, S.C. − Wilson’s volleyball team won 3-1 over Myrtle Beach (21-25, 25-22, 25-22, 25-13) on Thursday night.

Hartsville 3

South Florence 0

HARTSVILLE, S.C. – The Red Foxes defeated the Bruins at home on Hartsville's senior night.

Doreshia McAllister had 14 kills, followed by Emme Isgett with eight and Brooke Isgett with six. Teammate Morgan Madaris finished with 28 assists.

FOOTBALL

Pee Dee Academy 49

Spartanburg Christian 13

MULLINS − Hudson Spivey threw for three touchdowns and Coleby Sinclair ran for a pair of scores as Pee Dee Academy improved to 6-1 overall and 2-1 in SCISA Region 2-2A.

Landyn Tyler had two TD receptions for the Golden Eagles and Dylan Carter collected two interceptions.

PDA travels to Dillon Christian next Friday at 7:30 p.m.

SC 0 0 7 6 − 13