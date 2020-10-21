PREP STANDING: Oct.23, 2020

SCHSL
CLASS 4A
REGION 6
REGION; OVERALL
W; L; W; L
North Myrtle Beach; 4; 0; 4; 0
Myrtle Beach; 3; 0; 4; 0
West Florence; 2;1;3; 1
Wilson; 2; 2; 2; 2
South Florence; 1; 2; 1; 3
Hartsville; 0; 3; 1; 3
Darlington; 0; 4; 0; 4
LAST WEEK'S GAMES
West Florence 21, Conway 14
North Myrtle Beach 63,Darlington 14
Myrtle Beach 40, Hartsville 35
Wilson 26, South Florence 7
FRIDAY'S GAMES
South Florence at Hartsville
West Florence at North Myrtle Beach
Myrtle Beach at Wilson
CLASS 3A
REGION 6
REGION; OVERALL
W; L; W; L
Camden; 3; 0; 2; 0
Lake City; 2; 1; 2; 1
Marlboro County; 2; 1; 2; 1
Crestwood; 2; 2; 2;2
Lakewood; 1;2; 1;3
Manning; 0;4; 0; 4
LAST WEEK'S GAMES
Lakewood 30, Manning 13
Lake City at Marlboro County, ppd
Camden 58, Crestwood 29
FRIDAY'S GAMES
Lakewood at Crestwood
Marlboro County at Camden
Manning at Fort Mill
REGION 7
REGION; OVERALL
W; L; W; L
Loris; 2; 0; 2; 0
Dillon; 2; 0; 2; 0
Aynor; 2; 1; 2; 1
Georgetown; 1; 2; 1; 2
Waccamaw; 0;4; 0; 4
LAST WEEK'S GAMES
Dillon 54, Waccamaw 27
Aynor 51, Georgetown 6
FRIDAY'S GAMES
Dillon at Georgetown
Aynor at Loris
CLASS 2A
REGION 4
REGION; OVERALL
W; L; W; L
North Central; 3; 0; 3; 0
Cheraw; 2; 0; 2; 0
Andrew Jackson; 1; 1; 1; 1
Buford; 1; 2; 1; 2
Central; 0; 1; 0; 1
Chesterfield; 0; 3; 0;3
LAST WEEK'S GAME
Cheraw 55, Chesterfield 24
FRIDAY'S GAMES
Central at Cheraw
Andrew Jackson at Buford
REGION 2
REGION; OVERALL
W; L; W; L
Marion; 2; 1; 2; 1
Andrews; 2; 1; 2; 1
Latta; 1; 1; 1; 1
Kingstree; 1; 2; 1; 2
Mullins; 0; 1; 0; 1
LAST WEEK'S GAMES
Marion 25, Latta 6
FRIDAY'S GAME
Andrews at Latta
Monday Game
Marion at Mullins
CLASS A
REGION 2
REGION; OVERALL
W; L; W; L
C.A. Johnson; 2; 0; 3; 0
Lamar; 3; 0; 3; 1
McBee; 0; 2; 0; 2
Lewisville; 1; 2; 1; 2
Great Falls; 1; 2; 1; 2
LAST WEEK'S GAMES
Great Falls 8, McBee 6
Lamar 34, Lewisville 16
C.A. Johnson 22, Kennan 20
FRIDAY'S GAMES
Lamar at C.A. Johnson
Lewisville at McBee
Bamberg-Ehrhardt at Great Falls
REGION 4
REGION; OVERALL
W; L; W; L
Carvers Bay; 3; 0; 4; 0
C.E. Murray; 2; 1;2; 2
Scott’s Branch; 2; 2; 2; 2
East Clarendon; 1; 2; 1; 3
Hemingway; 0; 3; 0; 4
LAST WEEK'S GAMES
Carvers Bay 27, Hannah-Pamplico 20
C.E. Murray 52, Scott’s Branch 6
East Clarendon 33, Hemingway 6
FRIDAY'S GAMES
Johnsonville at Scott’s Branch
East Clarendon at C.E. Murray
Hemingway at Carvers Bay
REGION 5
REGION; OVERALL
W; L; W; L
Lake View; 2; 0; 3; 0
Johnsonville; 2; 1; 2; 1
Green Sea Floyds; 1; 1; 2; 1
Hannah-Pamplico; 1; 2; 1; 2
Timmonsville; 0; 2; 1; 2
LAST WEEK'S GAMES
Lake View 48, Timmonsville 6
Johnsonville 32, Green Sea Floyds 14
Carvers Bay 27, Hannah-Pamplico 20
FRIDAY'S GAMES
Johnsonville at Scott’s Branch
Green Sea Floyds at Timmonsville
Hannah-Pamplico at Lake View
SCISA
CLASS 3A
REGION 2
REGION; OVERALL
W; L; W; L
First Baptist; 2; 0; 7; 0
Trinity Collegiate; 2; 1; 3; 4
Laurence Manning; 2; 1; 5;3
Porter-Gaud; 1; 1; 2; 3
Pinewood Prep; 0; 4; 1; 6
LAST WEEK'S GAMES
Laurence Manning 48, Pinewood Prep 3
Porter-Gaud 56, Cardinal Newman 12
Trinity Collegiate 54, Heathwood Hall 34
FRIDAY'S GAMES
Laurence Manning at Trintiy Collegiate
Ben Lippen at Porter-Gaud
First Baptist at Pinewood Prep
CLASS 2A
REGION 2
REGION; OVERALL
W; L; W; L
Pee Dee Academy; 3; 0; 6; 0
Carolina Academy; 1; 1; 3 ; 1
Williamsburg Academy; 1; 1; 4; 2
Florence Christian; 1; 2; 1; 6
Spartanburg Christian; 0; 2; 1; 5
LAST WEEK'S GAMES
Florence Christian 23, Carolina Academy 20
Pee Dee Academy at Dillon Christian, ppd.
Williamsburg Academy 54, The King’s Academy 6
St. Joseph’s 55, Spartanburg Christian 20
FRIDAY'S GAMES
Carolina Academy at Williamsburg Academy
Florence Christian at Spartanburg Christian
CLASS A
REGION 2
REGION; OVERALL
W; L; W; L
Lee Academy; 3; 0; 5; 3
Christian Academy; 2; 1; 2; 5
Dillon Christian; 2; 1; 3; 2
Thomas Sumter; 1; 2; 1; 4
Calhoun Academy; 1; 2; 1; 5
The King’s Academy; 0; 3; 0; 6
LAST WEEK'S GAMES
Colleton Prep 30, Calhoun Academy 21
Lee Academy 56, Christian Academy 6
Dillon Christian at Pee Dee Academy, ppd.
Williamsburg Academy 54, The King’s Academy 6
FRIDAY'S GAMES
Calhoun Academy at Thomas Sumter
Dillon Christian at Christian Academy
Lee Academy at The King’s Academy
