PREP STANDING: Oct.23, 2020
agate

Football Stock Art Logo.png

SCHSL

CLASS 4A

REGION 6

REGION; OVERALL

W; L; W; L

North Myrtle Beach; 4; 0; 4; 0

Myrtle Beach; 3; 0; 4; 0

West Florence; 2;1;3; 1

Wilson; 2; 2; 2; 2

South Florence; 1; 2; 1; 3

Hartsville; 0; 3; 1; 3

Darlington; 0; 4; 0; 4

LAST WEEK'S GAMES

West Florence 21, Conway 14

North Myrtle Beach 63,Darlington 14

Myrtle Beach 40, Hartsville 35

Wilson 26, South Florence 7

FRIDAY'S GAMES

South Florence at Hartsville

West Florence at North Myrtle Beach

Myrtle Beach at Wilson

CLASS 3A

REGION 6

REGION; OVERALL

W; L; W; L

Camden; 3; 0; 2; 0

Lake City; 2; 1; 2; 1

Marlboro County; 2; 1; 2; 1

Crestwood; 2; 2; 2;2

Lakewood; 1;2; 1;3

Manning; 0;4; 0; 4

LAST WEEK'S GAMES

Lakewood 30, Manning 13

Lake City at Marlboro County, ppd

Camden 58, Crestwood 29

FRIDAY'S GAMES

Lakewood at Crestwood

Marlboro County at Camden

Manning at Fort Mill

REGION 7

REGION; OVERALL

W; L; W; L

Loris; 2; 0; 2; 0

Dillon; 2; 0; 2; 0

Aynor; 2; 1; 2; 1

Georgetown; 1; 2; 1; 2

Waccamaw; 0;4; 0; 4

LAST WEEK'S GAMES

Dillon 54, Waccamaw 27

Aynor 51, Georgetown 6

FRIDAY'S GAMES

Dillon at Georgetown

Aynor at Loris

CLASS 2A

REGION 4

REGION; OVERALL

W; L; W; L

North Central; 3; 0; 3; 0

Cheraw; 2; 0; 2; 0

Andrew Jackson; 1; 1; 1; 1

Buford; 1; 2; 1; 2

Central; 0; 1; 0; 1

Chesterfield; 0; 3; 0;3

LAST WEEK'S GAME

Cheraw 55, Chesterfield 24

FRIDAY'S GAMES

Central at Cheraw

Andrew Jackson at Buford

REGION 2

REGION; OVERALL

W; L; W; L

Marion; 2; 1; 2; 1

Andrews; 2; 1; 2; 1

Latta; 1; 1; 1; 1

Kingstree; 1; 2; 1; 2

Mullins; 0; 1; 0; 1

LAST WEEK'S GAMES

Marion 25, Latta 6

FRIDAY'S GAME

Andrews at Latta

Monday Game

Marion at Mullins

CLASS A

REGION 2

REGION; OVERALL

W; L; W; L

C.A. Johnson; 2; 0; 3; 0

Lamar; 3; 0; 3; 1

McBee; 0; 2; 0; 2

Lewisville; 1; 2; 1; 2

Great Falls; 1; 2; 1; 2

LAST WEEK'S GAMES

Great Falls 8, McBee 6

Lamar 34, Lewisville 16

C.A. Johnson 22, Kennan 20

FRIDAY'S GAMES

Lamar at C.A. Johnson

Lewisville at McBee

Bamberg-Ehrhardt at Great Falls

REGION 4

REGION; OVERALL

W; L; W; L

Carvers Bay; 3; 0; 4; 0

C.E. Murray; 2; 1;2; 2

Scott’s Branch; 2; 2; 2; 2

East Clarendon; 1; 2; 1; 3

Hemingway; 0; 3; 0; 4

LAST WEEK'S GAMES

Carvers Bay 27, Hannah-Pamplico 20

C.E. Murray 52, Scott’s Branch 6

East Clarendon 33, Hemingway 6

FRIDAY'S GAMES

Johnsonville at Scott’s Branch

East Clarendon at C.E. Murray

Hemingway at Carvers Bay

REGION 5

REGION; OVERALL

W; L; W; L

Lake View; 2; 0; 3; 0

Johnsonville; 2; 1; 2; 1

Green Sea Floyds; 1; 1; 2; 1

Hannah-Pamplico; 1; 2; 1; 2

Timmonsville; 0; 2; 1; 2

LAST WEEK'S GAMES

Lake View 48, Timmonsville 6

Johnsonville 32, Green Sea Floyds 14

Carvers Bay 27, Hannah-Pamplico 20

FRIDAY'S GAMES

Johnsonville at Scott’s Branch

Green Sea Floyds at Timmonsville

Hannah-Pamplico at Lake View

SCISA

CLASS 3A

REGION 2

REGION; OVERALL

W; L; W; L

First Baptist; 2; 0; 7; 0

Trinity Collegiate; 2; 1; 3; 4

Laurence Manning; 2; 1; 5;3

Porter-Gaud; 1; 1; 2; 3

Pinewood Prep; 0; 4; 1; 6

LAST WEEK'S GAMES

Laurence Manning 48, Pinewood Prep 3

Porter-Gaud 56, Cardinal Newman 12

Trinity Collegiate 54, Heathwood Hall 34

FRIDAY'S GAMES

Laurence Manning at Trintiy Collegiate

Ben Lippen at Porter-Gaud

First Baptist at Pinewood Prep

CLASS 2A

REGION 2

REGION; OVERALL

W; L; W; L

Pee Dee Academy; 3; 0; 6; 0

Carolina Academy; 1; 1; 3 ; 1

Williamsburg Academy; 1; 1; 4; 2

Florence Christian; 1; 2; 1; 6

Spartanburg Christian; 0; 2; 1; 5

LAST WEEK'S GAMES

Florence Christian 23, Carolina Academy 20

Pee Dee Academy at Dillon Christian, ppd.

Williamsburg Academy 54, The King’s Academy 6

St. Joseph’s 55, Spartanburg Christian 20

FRIDAY'S GAMES

Carolina Academy at Williamsburg Academy

Florence Christian at Spartanburg Christian

CLASS A

REGION 2

REGION; OVERALL

W; L; W; L

Lee Academy; 3; 0; 5; 3

Christian Academy; 2; 1; 2; 5

Dillon Christian; 2; 1; 3; 2

Thomas Sumter; 1; 2; 1; 4

Calhoun Academy; 1; 2; 1; 5

The King’s Academy; 0; 3; 0; 6

LAST WEEK'S GAMES

Colleton Prep 30, Calhoun Academy 21

Lee Academy 56, Christian Academy 6

Dillon Christian at Pee Dee Academy, ppd.

Williamsburg Academy 54, The King’s Academy 6

FRIDAY'S GAMES

Calhoun Academy at Thomas Sumter

Dillon Christian at Christian Academy

Lee Academy at The King’s Academy

