Qua'Liek Crawford's 5 TDs power Swamp Foxes into first state final since 1987

The Yellow Jackets, however, took command in the first half.

Andrews recovered an onside kick to start the game and scored on the first of two first-half touchdowns by Keshaun Williams for a 7-0 lead. And before the Swamp Foxes could hardly blink, the Yellow Jackets struck again with an 80-yard scoring pass from Eli Durham to R.J. Giles.

It appeared to be then when Marion began to establish itself with its first TD drive of the night. On the 52-yard drive, Qua’Liek Crawford was the featured ball carrier, and he was the one who scored from the 14. After Ky’heim Bethea’s two-point run, the Swamp Foxes were within 13-8.

After Crawford broke up an Andrews third-down pass on the ensuing possession, he then scored on a 33-yard touchdown run to give the Swamp Foxes a 15-13 advantage.

After Marion’s Draquan Pearson thwarted the Yellow Jackets’ next drive to taking the ball from the Andrews ball carrier’s hands on fourth and goal at the Marion 1, Andrews was able to take advantage after Marion was unable to flip the field.