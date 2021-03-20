Quick start boosts Wilson girls' soccer over Darlington

DARLINGTON, S.C. — After squeaking past Darlington with a 3-2 win Tuesday, Wilson’s girls left little doubt who would win in Friday’s rematch. Coach Demetrius Brand’s Tigers led 3-0 at halftime, and went on to win 7-0 on the Falcons’ home field.

Riana Patel and Kiersten Price scored two goals each, and Lauren Nelson added three assists, as well as a goal of her own.

Ramini Bhojwani scored an unassisted goal, and Aryana Patel headed in the Tigers' final goal, off a Nelson corner kick. Wilson goalkeeper Bailey Mitchell, meanwhile, finished with nine saves. One of those saves was of the diving variety to preserve the shutout.

“Overall, it was a great team effort, we came out fast tonight. That’s what we usually try to do,” said Brand, whose team improved to 3-3 overall and 2-2 in Region 6-4A. “We got some players back, we had a lot of player injuries. Tonight, I’m proud of the way we played. Tuesday was a little sloppy for us, but we came back and corrected a lot of mistakes and came out with a great win tonight.”

Riana Patel could certainly tell the difference, compared to Tuesday’s match.