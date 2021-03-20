Quick start boosts Wilson girls' soccer over Darlington

DARLINGTON, S.C. — After squeaking past Darlington with a 3-2 win Tuesday, Wilson’s girls left little doubt who would win in Friday’s rematch. Coach Demetrius Brand’s Tigers led 3-0 at halftime, and went on to win 7-0 on the Falcons’ home field.
Riana Patel and Kiersten Price scored two goals each, and Lauren Nelson added three assists, as well as a goal of her own.
Ramini Bhojwani scored an unassisted goal, and Aryana Patel headed in the Tigers' final goal, off a Nelson corner kick. Wilson goalkeeper Bailey Mitchell, meanwhile, finished with nine saves. One of those saves was of the diving variety to preserve the shutout.
“Overall, it was a great team effort, we came out fast tonight. That’s what we usually try to do,” said Brand, whose team improved to 3-3 overall and 2-2 in Region 6-4A. “We got some players back, we had a lot of player injuries. Tonight, I’m proud of the way we played. Tuesday was a little sloppy for us, but we came back and corrected a lot of mistakes and came out with a great win tonight.”
Riana Patel could certainly tell the difference, compared to Tuesday’s match.
“We were really doing good, connecting passes and getting on a lot of pass-through balls,” Patel said. “We were getting through their defense better than last time.”
And that was a major factor in Wilson’s multiple goals.
“We were able to get closer to the goal and score more,” Price said.
The Tigers obviously held momentum throughout Friday’s match, but getting an early first goal, by Riana Patel, set the tone.
“It was actually pretty good, our adrenaline kicked in,” Riana Patel said. “At halftime, we were still correcting our mistakes, but we went into both halves strong.”
Leading 3-0 at halftime helped Wilson go into the second half as strong as possible.
“We kept momentum going and kept the adrenaline and energy and connected our passes more, and it was just a better half,” Price said.