Quin McCollum promoted to football coach, A.D. at Marlboro County

BENNETTSVILLE, S.C. -- Quin McCollum has been promoted to football coach and athletic director at his alma mater, Marlboro County.

He replaces Bobby Collins, who took the football coaching job at reigning Class 4A state champ, Rock Hill.

“I am thankful to God for the opportunity to serve and lead the program and community back to prominence, along with being grateful to the individuals that helped influence my development as a person and professional," McCollum stated in a press release.

McCollum's most recent coaching stop was at Marion from 2016-18. Before that, he coached at Keenan and guided that program to a state championship game. He also was an assistant at schools like Wilson, Carvers Bay, McBee and Cheraw.

Coach McCollum brings a wealth of experience, knowledge, and passion for our community," stated Jason Bryant, associated superintendent for human resources for the Marlboro County School District. "He will be a great addition to our administration and athletic programs as we continue to provide opportunities for students to support the classroom and their academic endeavors. This is an exciting time for the Marlboro County Bulldogs, and we look forward to the community showing their support for all of our student athletes."

