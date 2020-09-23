Raiders hoping for much-improved year

PAMPLICO, S.C. – Adversity.
Last year’s Hannah-Pamplico Raiders dealt with plenty of it, and coach Jamie Johnson would prefer not to see anything like 2019’s record of 5-7 ever again.
“We’ve dedicated ourselves basically to the grind of it since then,” said Johnson, the 2016 Morning News Football Coach of the Year whose team is back in SCHSL Class A after being in 2A the previous two seasons. “We had to get away from this entitlement mentality that success just happens. We’re back to the blue-collar mentality that gave our team success before last season.”
Offense
At quarterback, it could actually be quarterbacks – as in Zander Poston and Jason Graham.
“It’s a two-man race right now,” Johnson said. “Zander plays baseball at second base/shortstop and is point guard for the basketball team last year. So he’s an athlete and probably has a stronger arm because of baseball. But Jason has been in the program for a couple of years and has a knowledge of the offense.”
While Poston can capitalize on zone reads, Graham is more of a downhill runner.
“We might have to go to both of them, because they can do different things,” Johnson said.
At running back, Hannah-Pamplico returns Floyd Eaddy.
“I think he’ll have a monster year,” Johnson said. “He played B-Back in the double-wing last year. But we’ve gone to a spread this year, and he’ll carry the load for us there.”
Johnson has more confidence in Eaddy because he has more confidence in the trenches.
“Even though we graduated (North Greenville signee) Devon Mincey, we have Grayson Stone back (at left tackle), as well as 6-4 lineman Jordan Lawson (at guard),” Johnson said. “Grayson has got the size as well as the smarts. He has experience now and has been a leader for us up front. He keeps that group together.”
Dayon Jackson, meanwhile, is also playing at guard.
“He’s powerful and athletic there,” Johnson said. “We’re excited about him. He’ll also play at defensive end for us.”
At receiver, Davian Coaxum returns, and South Florence transfer Taeshaun Sellers can have a big impact.
“(Coaxum) is as smart as any receiver I’ve ever coached in my career,” Johnson said. “He understands the game. So, I won’t hesitate if he comes to the sideline and says, ‘Coach, this is there.’ I won’t hesitate, I’ll let him. He gets it as good as I do.”
Defense
Jackson returns at defensive end, and Jordan Lawson is at nose guard.
“Jordan is massive, 360 pounds and is 6-3,” Johnson said. “And Dayon is quick off the ball. He had five sacks last year. He forced three fumbles last year, so getting him back at defensive end will be awesome.”
Keenan Kelly is back at outside linebacker, and Jeshaun Peterson is at middle or inside linebacker.
“(Peterson) was second on our team in tackles last season, so he’s going to give it that extra and hold everybody else accountable and be one of our leaders on defense,” Johnson said.
And after intercepting four passes last year, Coaxum is expected to headline the secondary.
Special teams
Poston is expected to attempt point-after kicks – if the Raiders even consider them.
“The last couple of years, we’ve gone for two instead of kicking extra points,” Johnson said. “When you’re getting two-point scores at 62 percent, that’s not a bad percentage, just go for it.”
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!