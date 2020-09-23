Raiders hoping for much-improved year

PAMPLICO, S.C. – Adversity.

Last year’s Hannah-Pamplico Raiders dealt with plenty of it, and coach Jamie Johnson would prefer not to see anything like 2019’s record of 5-7 ever again.

“We’ve dedicated ourselves basically to the grind of it since then,” said Johnson, the 2016 Morning News Football Coach of the Year whose team is back in SCHSL Class A after being in 2A the previous two seasons. “We had to get away from this entitlement mentality that success just happens. We’re back to the blue-collar mentality that gave our team success before last season.”

Offense

At quarterback, it could actually be quarterbacks – as in Zander Poston and Jason Graham.

“It’s a two-man race right now,” Johnson said. “Zander plays baseball at second base/shortstop and is point guard for the basketball team last year. So he’s an athlete and probably has a stronger arm because of baseball. But Jason has been in the program for a couple of years and has a knowledge of the offense.”

While Poston can capitalize on zone reads, Graham is more of a downhill runner.