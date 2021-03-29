 Skip to main content
Randall State resigns as Marion's football coach
Randall State resigns as Marion's football coach

Marion football coach Randall State walks the sideline Friday during a 36-33 victory over visiting Andrews. The Swamp Foxes are now going to play in their first state championship game since 1987. 

 NAEEM MCFADDEN PHOTOS, MARION STAR & MULLINS ENTERPRISE

MARION, S.C. -- Randall State confirmed to the Morning News today he has resigned as Marion High School's football coach after guiding the Swamp Foxes to last fall's SCHSL Class 2A state runner-up finish.

State has no further comment.

In December, State was named the Morning News Football Coach of the Year.

After Marion won one game in 2018 when State was an assistant, the Swamp Foxes barely missed the next postseason in 2019, his first season as coach. In 2020, Marion went 7-2 in pandemic season full of its own set of challenges before losing 37-6 in the state final against Abbeville.

But the Swamp Foxes also won their first lower-state crown since 1987.

“We were just determined to not be losing like we had been,” State told the Morning News in December. “We were determined to make a difference this year.”

On July 1, the Marion County School District halted conditioning because of the pandemic, and the Swamp Foxes did not resume until Sept. 9.

“It became a matter of them having to do things on their own, and that made them who they are, now,” State said in December. “And once we came back together as a team, we really came back together as a team.”

The momentum for this season simply grew from there.

“The kids were determined to work with what we had,” added State, whose team was 7-3 during his first season in 2019. “The players, coaches, everybody. They just put together a plan and worked hard, and were diligent after starting late.

“The kids were still determined to have a good season, and that just stems from the faith we had, and the confidence we had in each other,” he added.

 

