Randall State resigns as Marion's football coach

MARION, S.C. -- Randall State confirmed to the Morning News today he has resigned as Marion High School's football coach after guiding the Swamp Foxes to last fall's SCHSL Class 2A state runner-up finish.

State has no further comment.

In December, State was named the Morning News Football Coach of the Year.

After Marion won one game in 2018 when State was an assistant, the Swamp Foxes barely missed the next postseason in 2019, his first season as coach. In 2020, Marion went 7-2 in pandemic season full of its own set of challenges before losing 37-6 in the state final against Abbeville.

But the Swamp Foxes also won their first lower-state crown since 1987.

“We were just determined to not be losing like we had been,” State told the Morning News in December. “We were determined to make a difference this year.”

On July 1, the Marion County School District halted conditioning because of the pandemic, and the Swamp Foxes did not resume until Sept. 9.