Red Foxes return experience, potent offense in 2020

HARTSVILLE, S.C. – The challenge of the 2020 season probably will be far different than the one in 2019 for coach Jeff Calabrese and the Hartsville High football team.
The Red Foxes had lost 30 seniors entering the year and found themselves with a 3-3 record at mid-season. Hartsville rebounded with a seven-game winning streak to finish 10-4 and reach the 4A lower state final, but that kind of turnaround might not be feasible with a condensed schedule this year that includes a heavy dose of Region 6-4A play from the start.
“We’ve got so many challenges with the red, black and white that that’s what our focus needs to be,” Calabrese said. “We’ve got to be the best possible football team that we can be in such a short time with the understanding that everybody is in the same situation. ...
“I think just playing is normal, and we’re all trying to get to that stage and keep these kids healthy and follow the guidelines.”
Luckily, Hartsville isn’t looking to fill quite as many holes as it had a season ago. The Red Foxes return 13 starters as a more experienced group will try to get Hartsville back into the state title game.
Offense
The offense that averaged nearly 30 points per game in 2019 returns mostly intact – especially at the skill positions. Senior quarterback Owen Taylor threw for 1,635 yards and 13 touchdowns while also rushing for 524 yards and eight more TDs.
He has a trio of returning backs in Dariyan Pendergrass (831 yards, 6 TDs), J’Shawn Anderson (1,003 yards, 8 TDs) and Darian McMillan (452 yards, 12 TDs). Pendergrass (634 yards, 6 TDs) and junior wide receiver Roddi Morris (216 yards, 2 TDs) were big parts of the passing game.
“Having Owen Taylor returning as the starting quarterback is huge,” Calabrese said. “He played in 14 games last year and did a heckuva job for us. … What more can you say about Dariyan Pendergrass? He had 1,000 yards combined between rushing and receiving and has been a jack-of-all-trades for us. J’Shawn Anderson came on with 1,000 yards as a freshman last year, and Darian’s kind of been that plow horse back there.”
The Red Foxes will miss North-South OL Eric Brown Jr. but do return Reggie Cabbagestalk and Will Galloway. Cabbagestalk started 14 games last season while Galloway had six starts at two different positions.
Calabrese is also excited about the potential of some offensive newcomers. Matt Stroud and Deon Walker will see time on the offensive line, and freshman wide receiver Treion McFarland will be another weapon on the outside. McFarland is already a baseball commit to Clemson.
Defense
Defensively, Hartsville will miss not only the production but the leadership void left by Shrine Bowl linebackers Justin Abraham and Kevon Haigler, but leading tackler Bailey Carroway returns for his senior season. Carroway had 143 tackles, 2½ sacks and 10 tackles for a loss last year.
Hartsville also has a wealth of experience across the defensive front and in the secondary with returners Keyshawn Dolford (35 tackles, 3 sacks), Rashon Johnson (33 tackles, 2 sacks), and Zy’Riq Thomas (60 tackles) among others.
“We really feel like the starting 11 is a good mix between some young kids and some kids that have been in our program for a while,” Calabrese said. “I think the thing that concerns us right now is the depth, because you have to have it. ...
“I think that’s what we have to work on in this smaller, more condensed preseason.”
Special teams
Special teams are another area of strength as both Leland Saxton and Chase Elsessler return. The duo combined to connect on five field goals and go 41 for 43 on PATs.
