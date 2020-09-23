Red Foxes return experience, potent offense in 2020

HARTSVILLE, S.C. – The challenge of the 2020 season probably will be far different than the one in 2019 for coach Jeff Calabrese and the Hartsville High football team.

The Red Foxes had lost 30 seniors entering the year and found themselves with a 3-3 record at mid-season. Hartsville rebounded with a seven-game winning streak to finish 10-4 and reach the 4A lower state final, but that kind of turnaround might not be feasible with a condensed schedule this year that includes a heavy dose of Region 6-4A play from the start.

“We’ve got so many challenges with the red, black and white that that’s what our focus needs to be,” Calabrese said. “We’ve got to be the best possible football team that we can be in such a short time with the understanding that everybody is in the same situation. ...

“I think just playing is normal, and we’re all trying to get to that stage and keep these kids healthy and follow the guidelines.”

Luckily, Hartsville isn’t looking to fill quite as many holes as it had a season ago. The Red Foxes return 13 starters as a more experienced group will try to get Hartsville back into the state title game.

Offense