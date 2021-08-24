Red Foxes return to practice aiming to be game ready for May River

HARTSVILLE, S.C. – The closest thing Jeff Calabrese could compare this past week to is when tropical weather systems wreaked havoc on the high school football schedule a few years back.

“Back when we had a hurricane, I don’t think we saw our kids for seven days,” the Hartsville High football coach said. “We haven’t seen them for 10 days this time, so really this is uncharted territory.”

Most of the Red Foxes were supposed to come out of quarantine Tuesday, and practice was scheduled to be an evaluation of where the team was at heading into a 7 p.m. game Saturday matchup at May River.

“Really I’ve got to assess our team,” Calabrese said. “We don’t know what shape we’re in, and there are a lot of questions about Hartsville right now. So really it’s about getting them in today and evaluating.

“We certainly have a game plan and we’re planning for the game, but at the moment we’re just excited about getting back on the field.”