FLORENCE, S.C. -- Will Hardee went 1 for 2 with a double, stolen base and RBI for Florence, but the RedWolves lost 10-7 Monday to Morehead City.

RedWolves teammate Brody Wortham also doubled, and he finished with two RBI. Derek Berg, meanwhile, continued his recent hot streak with two triples and two RBI on a 2-for-4 performance.